IKEA E2007

Model E2007 Vendor IKEA Description STARKVIND air purifier Exposes fan (state, mode), fan_speed, pm25, air_quality, led_enable, child_lock, replace_filter, filter_age, device_age, identify Picture

The pairing button is located underneath the front panel of the unit.

Remove the front panel by lifting it up from the two top clips. Locate the small pairing/reset button on the control module behind the front panel. Press and hold the pairing button for ~3 seconds until the LED/fan indicators start to change (fade up/down), indicating it is in pairing mode.

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

How to use device type specific configuration

pm25_calibration : Calibrates the pm25 value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

identify_timeout : Sets the duration of the identification procedure in seconds (i.e., how long the device would flash).The value ranges from 1 to 30 seconds (default: 3). The value must be a number with a minimum value of 1 and with a maximum value of 30

The current state of this fan is in the published state under the fan_state property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this fan publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"fan_state": "ON"} or {"fan_state": "OFF"} . To read the current state of this fan publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"fan_state": ""} . To change the mode publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"fan_mode": "VALUE"} where VALUE can be: off , auto , 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 , 6 , 7 , 8 , 9 .

Current fan speed. Value can be found in the published state on the fan_speed property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"fan_speed": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 9 .

Measured PM2.5 (particulate matter) concentration. Value can be found in the published state on the pm25 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"pm25": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is µg/m³ .

Calculated air quality. Value can be found in the published state on the air_quality property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"air_quality": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: excellent , good , moderate , poor , unhealthy , hazardous , out_of_range , unknown .

Controls the LED. Value can be found in the published state on the led_enable property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"led_enable": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"led_enable": VALUE} . If value equals true led enable is ON, if false OFF.

Controls physical input on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the child_lock property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"child_lock": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"child_lock": "VALUE"} . If value equals LOCK child lock is ON, if UNLOCK OFF.

Indicates if the filter is older than 6 months and needs replacing. Value can be found in the published state on the replace_filter property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"replace_filter": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true replace filter is ON, if false OFF.

Duration the filter has been used. Value can be found in the published state on the filter_age property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"filter_age": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is minutes .

Duration the air purifier has been used. Value can be found in the published state on the device_age property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"device_age": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is minutes .