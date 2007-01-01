Zigbee2MQTT

IKEA E2007

ModelE2007
VendorIKEA
DescriptionSTARKVIND air purifier
Exposesfan (state, mode), fan_speed, pm25, air_quality, led_enable, child_lock, replace_filter, linkquality
PictureIKEA E2007

OTA updates

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • pm25_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for pm25, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

  • pm25_calibration: Calibrates the pm25 value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

Exposes

Fan

The current state of this fan is in the published state under the fan_state property (value is ON or OFF). To control this fan publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"fan_state": "ON"} or {"fan_state": "OFF"}. To read the current state of this fan publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"fan_state": ""}. To change the mode publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"fan_mode": VALUE} where VALUE can be: off, auto, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9.

Fan_speed (numeric)

Current fan speed. Value can be found in the published state on the fan_speed property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"fan_speed": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 9.

Pm25 (numeric)

Measured PM2.5 (particulate matter) concentration. Value can be found in the published state on the pm25 property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"pm25": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is µg/m³.

Air_quality (enum)

Measured air quality. Value can be found in the published state on the air_quality property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"air_quality": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The possible values are: excellent, good, moderate, poor, unhealthy, hazardous, out_of_range, unknown.

Led_enable (binary)

Enabled LED. Value can be found in the published state on the led_enable property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"led_enable": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"led_enable": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals true led_enable is ON, if false OFF.

Child_lock (binary)

Enables/disables physical input on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the child_lock property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"child_lock": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"child_lock": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals LOCK child_lock is ON, if UNLOCK OFF.

Replace_filter (binary)

Filter is older than 6 months and needs replacing. Value can be found in the published state on the replace_filter property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"replace_filter": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. If value equals true replace_filter is ON, if false OFF.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.