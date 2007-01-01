IKEA E2007
|Model
|E2007
|Vendor
|IKEA
|Description
|STARKVIND air purifier
|Exposes
|fan (state, mode), fan_speed, pm25, air_quality, led_enable, child_lock, replace_filter, linkquality
|Picture
OTA updates
This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.
Options
pm25_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for pm25, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
pm25_calibration: Calibrates the pm25 value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
Exposes
Fan
The current state of this fan is in the published state under the
fan_state property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this fan publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"fan_state": "ON"} or
{"fan_state": "OFF"}. To read the current state of this fan publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"fan_state": ""}. To change the mode publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"fan_mode": VALUE} where
VALUE can be:
off,
auto,
1,
2,
3,
4,
5,
6,
7,
8,
9.
Fan_speed (numeric)
Current fan speed. Value can be found in the published state on the
fan_speed property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"fan_speed": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
9.
Pm25 (numeric)
Measured PM2.5 (particulate matter) concentration. Value can be found in the published state on the
pm25 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"pm25": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
µg/m³.
Air_quality (enum)
Measured air quality. Value can be found in the published state on the
air_quality property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"air_quality": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
excellent,
good,
moderate,
poor,
unhealthy,
hazardous,
out_of_range,
unknown.
Led_enable (binary)
Enabled LED. Value can be found in the published state on the
led_enable property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"led_enable": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"led_enable": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
true led_enable is ON, if
false OFF.
Child_lock (binary)
Enables/disables physical input on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
child_lock property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"child_lock": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"child_lock": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
LOCK child_lock is ON, if
UNLOCK OFF.
Replace_filter (binary)
Filter is older than 6 months and needs replacing. Value can be found in the published state on the
replace_filter property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"replace_filter": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true replace_filter is ON, if
false OFF.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.