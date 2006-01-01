Zigbee2MQTT

IKEA E2006

ModelE2006
VendorIKEA
DescriptionSTARKVIND air purifier
Exposesfan (state, mode), fan_speed, pm25, air_quality, led_enable, child_lock, replace_filter, filter_age, device_age, identify, linkquality
PictureIKEA E2006

OTA updates

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • pm25_calibration: Calibrates the pm25 value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • identify_timeout: Sets the duration of the identification procedure in seconds (i.e., how long the device would flash).The value ranges from 1 to 30 seconds (default: 3). The value must be a number with a minimum value of 1 and with a with a maximum value of 30

Exposes

Fan

The current state of this fan is in the published state under the fan_state property (value is ON or OFF). To control this fan publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"fan_state": "ON"} or {"fan_state": "OFF"}. To read the current state of this fan publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"fan_state": ""}. To change the mode publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"fan_mode": VALUE} where VALUE can be: off, auto, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9.

Fan speed (numeric)

Current fan speed. Value can be found in the published state on the fan_speed property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"fan_speed": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 9.

PM25 (numeric)

Measured PM2.5 (particulate matter) concentration. Value can be found in the published state on the pm25 property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"pm25": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is µg/m³.

Air quality (enum)

Calculated air quality. Value can be found in the published state on the air_quality property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"air_quality": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The possible values are: excellent, good, moderate, poor, unhealthy, hazardous, out_of_range, unknown.

Led enable (binary)

Controls the LED. Value can be found in the published state on the led_enable property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"led_enable": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"led_enable": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals true led enable is ON, if false OFF.

Child lock (binary)

Controls physical input on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the child_lock property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"child_lock": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"child_lock": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals true child lock is ON, if false OFF.

Replace filter (binary)

Indicates if the filter is older than 6 months and needs replacing. Value can be found in the published state on the replace_filter property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"replace_filter": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. If value equals true replace filter is ON, if false OFF.

Filter age (numeric)

Time the filter has been used in minutes. Value can be found in the published state on the filter_age property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"filter_age": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value.

Device age (numeric)

Time the device has been used in minutes. Value can be found in the published state on the device_age property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"device_age": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value.

Identify (enum)

Initiate device identification. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"identify": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: identify.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.