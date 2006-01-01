IKEA E2006
|Model
|E2006
|Vendor
|IKEA
|Description
|STARKVIND air purifier
|Exposes
|fan (state, mode), fan_speed, pm25, air_quality, led_enable, child_lock, replace_filter, filter_age, device_age, identify, linkquality
|Picture
OTA updates
This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
pm25_calibration: Calibrates the pm25 value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
identify_timeout: Sets the duration of the identification procedure in seconds (i.e., how long the device would flash).The value ranges from 1 to 30 seconds (default: 3). The value must be a number with a minimum value of
1and with a with a maximum value of
30
Exposes
Fan
The current state of this fan is in the published state under the
fan_state property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this fan publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"fan_state": "ON"} or
{"fan_state": "OFF"}. To read the current state of this fan publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"fan_state": ""}. To change the mode publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"fan_mode": VALUE} where
VALUE can be:
off,
auto,
1,
2,
3,
4,
5,
6,
7,
8,
9.
Fan speed (numeric)
Current fan speed. Value can be found in the published state on the
fan_speed property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"fan_speed": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
9.
PM25 (numeric)
Measured PM2.5 (particulate matter) concentration. Value can be found in the published state on the
pm25 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"pm25": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
µg/m³.
Air quality (enum)
Calculated air quality. Value can be found in the published state on the
air_quality property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"air_quality": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
excellent,
good,
moderate,
poor,
unhealthy,
hazardous,
out_of_range,
unknown.
Led enable (binary)
Controls the LED. Value can be found in the published state on the
led_enable property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"led_enable": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"led_enable": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
true led enable is ON, if
false OFF.
Child lock (binary)
Controls physical input on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
child_lock property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"child_lock": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"child_lock": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
true child lock is ON, if
false OFF.
Replace filter (binary)
Indicates if the filter is older than 6 months and needs replacing. Value can be found in the published state on the
replace_filter property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"replace_filter": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true replace filter is ON, if
false OFF.
Filter age (numeric)
Time the filter has been used in minutes. Value can be found in the published state on the
filter_age property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"filter_age": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value.
Device age (numeric)
Time the device has been used in minutes. Value can be found in the published state on the
device_age property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"device_age": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value.
Identify (enum)
Initiate device identification. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"identify": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
identify.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.