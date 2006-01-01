# IKEA E2006

Model E2006 Vendor IKEA Description STARKVIND air purifier Exposes fan (state, mode), fan_speed, pm25, air_quality, led_enable, child_lock, replace_filter, filter_age, device_age, identify, linkquality Picture

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

How to use device type specific configuration

pm25_calibration : Calibrates the pm25 value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

identify_timeout : Sets the duration of the identification procedure in seconds (i.e., how long the device would flash).The value ranges from 1 to 30 seconds (default: 3). The value must be a number with a minimum value of 1 and with a with a maximum value of 30

The current state of this fan is in the published state under the fan_state property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this fan publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"fan_state": "ON"} or {"fan_state": "OFF"} . To read the current state of this fan publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"fan_state": ""} . To change the mode publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"fan_mode": VALUE} where VALUE can be: off , auto , 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 , 6 , 7 , 8 , 9 .

# Fan speed (numeric)

Current fan speed. Value can be found in the published state on the fan_speed property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"fan_speed": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 9 .

Measured PM2.5 (particulate matter) concentration. Value can be found in the published state on the pm25 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"pm25": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is µg/m³ .

# Air quality (enum)

Calculated air quality. Value can be found in the published state on the air_quality property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"air_quality": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: excellent , good , moderate , poor , unhealthy , hazardous , out_of_range , unknown .

# Led enable (binary)

Controls the LED. Value can be found in the published state on the led_enable property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"led_enable": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"led_enable": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals true led enable is ON, if false OFF.

# Child lock (binary)

Controls physical input on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the child_lock property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"child_lock": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"child_lock": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals true child lock is ON, if false OFF.

# Replace filter (binary)

Indicates if the filter is older than 6 months and needs replacing. Value can be found in the published state on the replace_filter property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"replace_filter": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true replace filter is ON, if false OFF.

# Filter age (numeric)

Time the filter has been used in minutes. Value can be found in the published state on the filter_age property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"filter_age": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value.

# Device age (numeric)

Time the device has been used in minutes. Value can be found in the published state on the device_age property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"device_age": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value.

Initiate device identification. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"identify": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: identify .