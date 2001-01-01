IKEA E2001/E2002
|Model
|E2001/E2002
|Vendor
|IKEA
|Description
|STYRBAR remote control
|Exposes
|battery, action, linkquality
|Picture
Notes
Pairing
Pair the switch to Zigbee2MQTT by pressing the pair button (found under the back cover next to the battery) 4 times in a row within 5 seconds. If this doesn't work, try pressing the pair button up to 10 times in very quick succession. The red light on the side should flash a few times and then turn off. After a few seconds it turns back on and pulsate. When connected, the light turns off.
Button ->
action mapping
|Icon
|Action
|Exposed Action
|Light large ( top )
|push
|on
|Light large ( top )
|hold
|brightness_move_up
|Light large ( top )
|release
|brightness_stop
|-----
|-----
|-----
|Light small ( bottom )
|push
|off
|Light small ( bottom )
|hold
|brightness_move_down
|Light small ( bottom )
|release
|brightness_stop
|-----
|-----
|-----
|Arrow left
|push
|arrow_left_click
|Arrow left
|hold
|arrow_left_hold
|Arrow left
|release
|arrow_left_release
|-----
|-----
|-----
|Arrow right
|push
|arrow_right_click
|Arrow right
|hold
|arrow_right_hold
|Arrow right
|release
|arrow_right_release
For the arrow buttons it seems that the hold/move action takes a bit longer to be send.
OTA updates
This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
simulated_brightness: Simulate a brightness value. If this device provides a brightness_move_up or brightness_move_down action it is possible to specify the update interval and delta. The action_brightness_delta indicates the delta for each interval. Example:
simulated_brightness:
delta: 20 # delta per interval, default = 20
interval: 200 # interval in milliseconds, default = 200
legacy: Set to false to disable the legacy integration (highly recommended), will change structure of the published payload (default true). The value must be
trueor
false
Exposes
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"battery": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Action (enum)
Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the
action property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
on,
off,
brightness_move_up,
brightness_move_down,
brightness_stop,
arrow_left_click,
arrow_right_click,
arrow_left_hold,
arrow_right_hold,
arrow_left_release,
arrow_right_release.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.