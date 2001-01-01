IKEA E2001/E2002

Model E2001/E2002 Vendor IKEA Description STYRBAR remote control Exposes battery, action, linkquality Picture

Pair the switch to Zigbee2MQTT by pressing the pair button (found under the back cover next to the battery) 4 times in a row within 5 seconds. If this doesn't work, try pressing the pair button up to 10 times in very quick succession. The red light on the side should flash a few times and then turn off. After a few seconds it turns back on and pulsate. When connected, the light turns off.

# Button -> action mapping

Icon Action Exposed Action Light large ( top ) push on Light large ( top ) hold brightness_move_up Light large ( top ) release brightness_stop ----- ----- ----- Light small ( bottom ) push off Light small ( bottom ) hold brightness_move_down Light small ( bottom ) release brightness_stop ----- ----- ----- Arrow left push arrow_left_click Arrow left hold arrow_left_hold Arrow left release arrow_left_release ----- ----- ----- Arrow right push arrow_right_click Arrow right hold arrow_right_hold Arrow right release arrow_right_release

For the arrow buttons it seems that the hold/move action takes a bit longer to be send.

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

How to use device type specific configuration

simulated_brightness : Simulate a brightness value. If this device provides a brightness_move_up or brightness_move_down action it is possible to specify the update interval and delta. The action_brightness_delta indicates the delta for each interval. Example:

simulated_brightness : delta : 20 interval : 200

legacy : Set to false to disable the legacy integration (highly recommended), will change structure of the published payload (default true). The value must be true or false

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"battery": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: on , off , brightness_move_up , brightness_move_down , brightness_stop , arrow_left_click , arrow_right_click , arrow_left_hold , arrow_right_hold , arrow_left_release , arrow_right_release .