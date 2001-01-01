Zigbee2MQTT

IKEA E2001/E2002

ModelE2001/E2002
VendorIKEA
DescriptionSTYRBAR remote control
Exposesbattery, action, linkquality
PictureIKEA E2001/E2002

Notes

Pairing

Pair the switch to Zigbee2MQTT by pressing the pair button (found under the back cover next to the battery) 4 times in a row within 5 seconds. If this doesn't work, try pressing the pair button up to 10 times in very quick succession. The red light on the side should flash a few times and then turn off. After a few seconds it turns back on and pulsate. When connected, the light turns off.

Button -> action mapping

IconActionExposed Action
Light large ( top )pushon
Light large ( top )holdbrightness_move_up
Light large ( top )releasebrightness_stop
---------------
Light small ( bottom )pushoff
Light small ( bottom )holdbrightness_move_down
Light small ( bottom )releasebrightness_stop
---------------
Arrow leftpusharrow_left_click
Arrow leftholdarrow_left_hold
Arrow leftreleasearrow_left_release
---------------
Arrow rightpusharrow_right_click
Arrow rightholdarrow_right_hold
Arrow rightreleasearrow_right_release

For the arrow buttons it seems that the hold/move action takes a bit longer to be send.

OTA updates

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • simulated_brightness: Simulate a brightness value. If this device provides a brightness_move_up or brightness_move_down action it is possible to specify the update interval and delta. The action_brightness_delta indicates the delta for each interval. Example:
simulated_brightness:
  delta: 20 # delta per interval, default = 20
  interval: 200 # interval in milliseconds, default = 200
  • legacy: Set to false to disable the legacy integration (highly recommended), will change structure of the published payload (default true). The value must be true or false

Exposes

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"battery": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Action (enum)

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: on, off, brightness_move_up, brightness_move_down, brightness_stop, arrow_left_click, arrow_right_click, arrow_left_hold, arrow_right_hold, arrow_left_release, arrow_right_release.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.