Sengled E1E-G7F

Model E1E-G7F Vendor Sengled Description Smart switch Exposes action, linkquality Picture

Factory reset the switch by pressing and holding the on and off buttons at the same time for at least 3 seconds. The indicator will start flashing, indicating a successful reset. The device will enter pairing mode for one minute. If the device is not connected in one minute, you must restart the pairing process.

If device won't go in to pairing mode, try installing a fresh battery.

# Long press action

The device will sometimes output a single push in addition to a long press. You can mitigate this by using the Debounce device configuration. Refer to How to use device type specific configuration.

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: on , up , down , off , on_double , on_long , off_double , off_long .