# IKEA E1841

Model E1841 Vendor IKEA Description KNYCKLAN open/close remote water valve Exposes battery, action, linkquality

Pair the switch to Zigbee2MQTT by pressing the pair button (found under the back cover next to the battery) 5 times in a row. The red light on the front side should flash a few times and then turn off (it's more visible to see the light from the back). After a few seconds it turns back on and pulsate. When connected, the light turns off.

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"battery": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: on , off .