IKEA E1746
|Model
|E1746
|Vendor
|IKEA
|Description
|TRADFRI signal repeater
|Exposes
|linkquality
|Picture
Notes
Pairing
Push the reset button of the device with a paperclip for 5 seconds. While pairing the LED is flashing/dimming slowly. Once the pairing is finished, the LED stays on.
NOTE: If you have trouble pairing the device, make sure you really press the reset button. It is quite easy to "miss" the reset Button through the little hole in the case. Try a paperclip with thin enough wire and "feel" for the button.
OTA updates
This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.
Exposes
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.