IKEA E1746

ModelE1746
VendorIKEA
DescriptionTRADFRI signal repeater
Exposeslinkquality
PictureIKEA E1746

Notes

Pairing

Push the reset button of the device with a paperclip for 5 seconds. While pairing the LED is flashing/dimming slowly. Once the pairing is finished, the LED stays on.

NOTE: If you have trouble pairing the device, make sure you really press the reset button. It is quite easy to "miss" the reset Button through the little hole in the case. Try a paperclip with thin enough wire and "feel" for the button.

OTA updates

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

Exposes

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.