IKEA E1746
|Model
|E1746
|Vendor
|IKEA
|Description
|TRADFRI signal repeater
|Exposes
|identify
|Picture
Notes
Pairing
Push the reset button of the device with a paperclip for 5 seconds. While pairing the LED is flashing/dimming slowly. Once the pairing is finished, the LED stays on.
NOTE: If you have trouble pairing the device, make sure you really press the reset button. It is quite easy to "miss" the reset Button through the little hole in the case. Try a paperclip with thin enough wire and "feel" for the button.
OTA updates
This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
identify_timeout: Sets the duration of the identification procedure in seconds (i.e., how long the device would flash).The value ranges from 1 to 30 seconds (default: 3). The value must be a number with a minimum value of
1and with a maximum value of
30
Exposes
Identify (enum)
Initiate device identification. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"identify": "VALUE"}. The possible values are:
identify.