# IKEA E1746

Model E1746 Vendor IKEA Description TRADFRI signal repeater Exposes linkquality Picture

Push the reset button of the device with a paperclip for 5 seconds. While pairing the LED is flashing/dimming slowly. Once the pairing is finished, the LED stays on.

NOTE: If you have trouble pairing the device, make sure you really press the reset button. It is quite easy to "miss" the reset Button through the little hole in the case. Try a paperclip with thin enough wire and "feel" for the button.

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.