IKEA E1746

ModelE1746
VendorIKEA
DescriptionTRADFRI signal repeater
Exposesidentify
PictureIKEA E1746

Notes

Pairing

Push the reset button of the device with a paperclip for 5 seconds. While pairing the LED is flashing/dimming slowly. Once the pairing is finished, the LED stays on.

NOTE: If you have trouble pairing the device, make sure you really press the reset button. It is quite easy to "miss" the reset Button through the little hole in the case. Try a paperclip with thin enough wire and "feel" for the button.

OTA updates

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • identify_timeout: Sets the duration of the identification procedure in seconds (i.e., how long the device would flash).The value ranges from 1 to 30 seconds (default: 3). The value must be a number with a minimum value of 1 and with a maximum value of 30

Exposes

Identify (enum)

Initiate device identification. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"identify": "VALUE"}. The possible values are: identify.