IKEA E1525/E1745
|Model
|E1525/E1745
|Vendor
|IKEA
|Description
|TRADFRI motion sensor
|Exposes
|battery, occupancy, requested_brightness_level, requested_brightness_percent, illuminance_above_threshold, linkquality
|Picture
Notes
Pairing
Pair the sensor to Zigbee2MQTT by pressing the pair button 4 times in a row. The red light on the front side should flash a few times and then turn off. After a few seconds it turns back on and pulsate. When connected, the light turns off.
Binding
The E1745 can be bound to groups using binding.
OTA updates
This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
occupancy_timeout: Time in seconds after which occupancy is cleared after detecting it (default 90 seconds). The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0
illuminance_below_threshold_check: Set to false to also send messages when illuminance is above threshold in night mode (default true). The value must be
trueor
false
Exposes
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Occupancy (binary)
Indicates whether the device detected occupancy. Value can be found in the published state on the
occupancy property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true occupancy is ON, if
false OFF.
Requested_brightness_level (numeric)
Value can be found in the published state on the
requested_brightness_level property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
76 and the maximum value is
254.
Requested_brightness_percent (numeric)
Value can be found in the published state on the
requested_brightness_percent property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
30 and the maximum value is
100.
Illuminance_above_threshold (binary)
Indicates whether the device detected bright light (works only in night mode). Value can be found in the published state on the
illuminance_above_threshold property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true illuminance_above_threshold is ON, if
false OFF.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.