IKEA E1525/E1745

Model E1525/E1745 Vendor IKEA Description TRADFRI motion sensor Exposes occupancy, illuminance_above_threshold, requested_brightness_level, requested_brightness_percent, identify, battery Picture

Uses 2 x CR2032 batteries

Pair the sensor to Zigbee2MQTT by pressing the pair button 4 short times. The red light on the front side should flash a few times and then turn off. After a couple of seconds it will turn on again and pulsate to indicate that the pairing is in process. When connected, the light turns off.

A long press of 10 seconds on the pair button will enter the Zigbee Light Link (ZLL) pairing mode. Use this if you don't want to pair the device to Zigbee2MQTT but instead bind the sensor to a smart light bulb directly.

This sensor might fail to rejoin the network after the batteries expire, and removing and re-adding it fails with the message "Error: Interview failed because can not get active endpoints". This could happen to devices that have been bound to a Zigbee group. The device can be re-added with these steps

Remove the batteries from the device Remove the device via the zigbee2mqtt UI, with force: "yes" Turn on "Permit Join" in zigbee2mqtt Add the batteries back to the device, and do 4 short presses of the pair button if necessary

The E1745 can be bound to groups. Although it is not possible to set the groupID at which the E1745 sends messages. But you can watch out in the log files for following debug messages:

debug Received Zigbee message from 'device', type 'commandOnWithTimedOff', cluster 'genOnOff', data '{"ctrlbits":0,"offwaittime":0,"ontime":600}' from endpoint 1 with groupID 123

Now you can create a group with a groupID of 123 and add your devices that should receive the message.

Setting occupancy_timeout option to a value of fewer than 90 seconds will clear the occupancy flag, but will leave the sensor unresponsive till 90 seconds elapse. credits: issue #13259

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

How to use device type specific configuration

identify_timeout : Sets the duration of the identification procedure in seconds (i.e., how long the device would flash).The value ranges from 1 to 30 seconds (default: 3). The value must be a number with a minimum value of 1 and with a maximum value of 30

occupancy_timeout : Time in seconds after which occupancy is cleared after detecting it (default 90 seconds). The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0

illuminance_below_threshold_check : Set to false to also send messages when illuminance is above threshold in night mode (default true). The value must be true or false

Indicates whether the device detected occupancy. Value can be found in the published state on the occupancy property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true occupancy is ON, if false OFF.

Indicates whether the device detected bright light (works only in night mode). Value can be found in the published state on the illuminance_above_threshold property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true illuminance above threshold is ON, if false OFF.

Value can be found in the published state on the requested_brightness_level property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 76 and the maximum value is 254 .

Value can be found in the published state on the requested_brightness_percent property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 30 and the maximum value is 100 .

Initiate device identification. This device is asleep by default.You may need to wake it up first before sending the identify command.. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"identify": "VALUE"} . The possible values are: identify .