IKEA E1525/E1745

Model E1525/E1745 Vendor IKEA Description TRADFRI motion sensor Exposes battery, occupancy, requested_brightness_level, requested_brightness_percent, illuminance_above_threshold, linkquality Picture

Pair the sensor to Zigbee2MQTT by pressing the pair button 4 times in a row. The red light on the front side should flash a few times and then turn off. After a few seconds it turns back on and pulsate. When connected, the light turns off.

The E1745 can be bound to groups using binding.

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

How to use device type specific configuration

occupancy_timeout : Time in seconds after which occupancy is cleared after detecting it (default 90 seconds). The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0

illuminance_below_threshold_check : Set to false to also send messages when illuminance is above threshold in night mode (default true). The value must be true or false

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Indicates whether the device detected occupancy. Value can be found in the published state on the occupancy property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true occupancy is ON, if false OFF.

Value can be found in the published state on the requested_brightness_level property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 76 and the maximum value is 254 .

Value can be found in the published state on the requested_brightness_percent property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 30 and the maximum value is 100 .

Indicates whether the device detected bright light (works only in night mode). Value can be found in the published state on the illuminance_above_threshold property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true illuminance_above_threshold is ON, if false OFF.