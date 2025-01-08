Nous E10

ModelE10
VendorNous
DescriptionMultifunctional CO2 detector
Exposeshumidity, temperature, co2, alarm_ringtone, backlight_mode, battery_state, air_quality
PictureNous E10

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • humidity_calibration: Calibrates the humidity value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • humidity_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for humidity, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

  • temperature_calibration: Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • temperature_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

  • co2_calibration: Calibrates the co2 value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

Exposes

Humidity (numeric)

Measured relative humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the humidity property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is %.

Temperature (numeric)

Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is °C.

CO2 (numeric)

The measured CO2 (carbon dioxide) value. Value can be found in the published state on the co2 property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is ppm.

Alarm ringtone (enum)

Ringtone of the alarm. Value can be found in the published state on the alarm_ringtone property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"alarm_ringtone": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: melody_1, melody_2, OFF.

Backlight mode (numeric)

Backlight. Value can be found in the published state on the backlight_mode property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"backlight_mode": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 3.

Battery state (enum)

State of the battery. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_state property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: low, medium, high.

Air quality (enum)

Value can be found in the published state on the air_quality property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"air_quality": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The possible values are: excellent, moderate, poor.