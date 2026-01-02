Lincukoo E04CF-Z10T

Model E04CF-Z10T Vendor Lincukoo Description Smart gas and CO sensor Exposes gas, co, set_max_gas_alarm, set_max_co_alarm, gas_sensor_state, co_state, self_checking, checking_result Picture

co_calibration : Calibrates the co value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

Current Gas Value. Value can be found in the published state on the gas property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 20 . The unit of this value is %LEL .

The measured CO (carbon monoxide) value. Value can be found in the published state on the co property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is ppm .

Gas alarm value. Value can be found in the published state on the set_max_gas_alarm property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"set_max_gas_alarm": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0.1 and the maximum value is 20 . The unit of this value is %LEL .

CO alarm value. Value can be found in the published state on the set_max_co_alarm property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"set_max_co_alarm": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 10 and the maximum value is 1000 . The unit of this value is ppm .

Gas alarm status. Value can be found in the published state on the gas_sensor_state property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: normal , alarm .

CO alarm status. Value can be found in the published state on the co_state property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: normal , alarm .

self checking. Value can be found in the published state on the self_checking property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"self_checking": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON self checking is ON, if OFF OFF.