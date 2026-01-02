Lincukoo E04CF-Z10T

ModelE04CF-Z10T
VendorLincukoo
DescriptionSmart gas and CO sensor
Exposesgas, co, set_max_gas_alarm, set_max_co_alarm, gas_sensor_state, co_state, self_checking, checking_result
PictureLincukoo E04CF-Z10T

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • co_calibration: Calibrates the co value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

Exposes

Gas (numeric)

Current Gas Value. Value can be found in the published state on the gas property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 20. The unit of this value is %LEL.

CO (numeric)

The measured CO (carbon monoxide) value. Value can be found in the published state on the co property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is ppm.

Set max gas alarm (numeric)

Gas alarm value. Value can be found in the published state on the set_max_gas_alarm property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"set_max_gas_alarm": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0.1 and the maximum value is 20. The unit of this value is %LEL.

Set max co alarm (numeric)

CO alarm value. Value can be found in the published state on the set_max_co_alarm property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"set_max_co_alarm": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 10 and the maximum value is 1000. The unit of this value is ppm.

Gas sensor state (enum)

Gas alarm status. Value can be found in the published state on the gas_sensor_state property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: normal, alarm.

Co state (enum)

CO alarm status. Value can be found in the published state on the co_state property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: normal, alarm.

Self checking (binary)

self checking. Value can be found in the published state on the self_checking property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"self_checking": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals ON self checking is ON, if OFF OFF.

Checking result (enum)

checking result. Value can be found in the published state on the checking_result property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: checking, check_success, check_failure, others.