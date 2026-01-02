Lincukoo E04CF-Z10T
|Model
|E04CF-Z10T
|Vendor
|Lincukoo
|Description
|Smart gas and CO sensor
|Exposes
|gas, co, set_max_gas_alarm, set_max_co_alarm, gas_sensor_state, co_state, self_checking, checking_result
|Picture
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
co_calibration: Calibrates the co value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
Exposes
Gas (numeric)
Current Gas Value. Value can be found in the published state on the
gas property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
20. The unit of this value is
%LEL.
CO (numeric)
The measured CO (carbon monoxide) value. Value can be found in the published state on the
co property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
ppm.
Set max gas alarm (numeric)
Gas alarm value. Value can be found in the published state on the
set_max_gas_alarm property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"set_max_gas_alarm": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0.1 and the maximum value is
20. The unit of this value is
%LEL.
Set max co alarm (numeric)
CO alarm value. Value can be found in the published state on the
set_max_co_alarm property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"set_max_co_alarm": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
10 and the maximum value is
1000. The unit of this value is
ppm.
Gas sensor state (enum)
Gas alarm status. Value can be found in the published state on the
gas_sensor_state property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
normal,
alarm.
Co state (enum)
CO alarm status. Value can be found in the published state on the
co_state property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
normal,
alarm.
Self checking (binary)
self checking. Value can be found in the published state on the
self_checking property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"self_checking": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON self checking is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Checking result (enum)
checking result. Value can be found in the published state on the
checking_result property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
checking,
check_success,
check_failure,
others.