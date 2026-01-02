Lincukoo E02C-Z10T
|Model
|E02C-Z10T
|Vendor
|Lincukoo
|Description
|Smart air quality monitor (CO2)
|Exposes
|temperature, humidity, co2, battery, temperature_unit_convert, alarm_switch, charge_status, reset_co2, screen_sleep, co2_alarm_value, co2_alarm
|Picture
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
temperature_calibration: Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
temperature_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a maximum value of
3
humidity_calibration: Calibrates the humidity value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
humidity_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for humidity, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a maximum value of
3
co2_calibration: Calibrates the co2 value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
Exposes
Temperature (numeric)
Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Humidity (numeric)
Measured relative humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the
humidity property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
%.
CO2 (numeric)
The measured CO2 (carbon dioxide) value. Value can be found in the published state on the
co2 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
ppm.
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Temperature unit convert (enum)
Current display unit. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature_unit_convert property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"temperature_unit_convert": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
celsius,
fahrenheit.
Alarm switch (binary)
alarm switch. Value can be found in the published state on the
alarm_switch property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"alarm_switch": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON alarm switch is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Charge status (enum)
usb charging status. Value can be found in the published state on the
charge_status property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
none,
charging.
Reset co2 (enum)
reset the CO2. Value can be found in the published state on the
reset_co2 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"reset_co2": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
reset_co2.
Screen sleep (enum)
Humidity alarm status. Value can be found in the published state on the
screen_sleep property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"screen_sleep": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
after_30s,
after_1minute,
after_2minutes,
after_5minutes,
after_10minutes,
never_sleep.
Co2 alarm value (numeric)
CO2 alarm value. Value can be found in the published state on the
co2_alarm_value property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"co2_alarm_value": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
1000 and the maximum value is
10000. The unit of this value is
ppm.
Co2 alarm (binary)
CO2 alarm. Value can be found in the published state on the
co2_alarm property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
ON co2 alarm is ON, if
OFF OFF.