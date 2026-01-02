Lincukoo E02C-Z10T

Model E02C-Z10T Vendor Lincukoo Description Smart air quality monitor (CO2) Exposes temperature, humidity, co2, battery, temperature_unit_convert, alarm_switch, charge_status, reset_co2, screen_sleep, co2_alarm_value, co2_alarm Picture

How to use device type specific configuration

temperature_calibration : Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

temperature_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

humidity_calibration : Calibrates the humidity value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

humidity_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for humidity, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

co2_calibration : Calibrates the co2 value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

Measured relative humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the humidity property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is % .

The measured CO2 (carbon dioxide) value. Value can be found in the published state on the co2 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is ppm .

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Current display unit. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_unit_convert property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"temperature_unit_convert": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: celsius , fahrenheit .

alarm switch. Value can be found in the published state on the alarm_switch property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"alarm_switch": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON alarm switch is ON, if OFF OFF.

usb charging status. Value can be found in the published state on the charge_status property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: none , charging .

reset the CO2. Value can be found in the published state on the reset_co2 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"reset_co2": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: reset_co2 .

Humidity alarm status. Value can be found in the published state on the screen_sleep property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"screen_sleep": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: after_30s , after_1minute , after_2minutes , after_5minutes , after_10minutes , never_sleep .

CO2 alarm value. Value can be found in the published state on the co2_alarm_value property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"co2_alarm_value": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 1000 and the maximum value is 10000 . The unit of this value is ppm .