Sprut.device Drivent
|Model
|Drivent
|Vendor
|Sprut.device
|Description
|Drivent window drive
|Exposes
|cover (state, position), drive_state, blocked_jam, blocked_many, reset_block, speed, open_limit, close_limit, reset_limit, calibrate, wifi
|Picture
OTA updates
This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
invert_cover: Inverts the cover position, false: open=100,close=0, true: open=0,close=100 (default false). The value must be
trueor
false
cover_position_tilt_disable_report: Do not publish set cover target position as a normal 'position' value (default false). The value must be
trueor
false
Exposes
Cover
The current state of this cover is in the published state under the
state property (value is
OPEN or
CLOSE). To control this cover publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state": "OPEN"},
{"state": "CLOSE"},
{"state": "STOP"}. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To change the position publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"position": VALUE} where
VALUE is a number between
0 and
100.
Drive state (enum)
Drive state. Value can be found in the published state on the
drive_state property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"drive_state": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
closing,
opening,
stopped.
Blocked jam (binary)
Blocked after 5 jam. Value can be found in the published state on the
blocked_jam property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"blocked_jam": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. If value equals
ON blocked jam is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Blocked many (binary)
Blocked after 45 attempts. Value can be found in the published state on the
blocked_many property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"blocked_many": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. If value equals
ON blocked many is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Reset block (enum)
Reset block. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"reset_block": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
SEND.
Speed (numeric)
Speed. Value can be found in the published state on the
speed property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"speed": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"speed": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Open limit (enum)
Set open limit. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"open_limit": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
SEND.
Close limit (enum)
Set close limit. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"close_limit": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
SEND.
Reset limit (enum)
Reset limits. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"reset_limit": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
SEND.
Calibrate (binary)
Calibration. Value can be found in the published state on the
calibrate property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"calibrate": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"calibrate": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON calibrate is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Wifi (binary)
Enable Wifi AP. Value can be found in the published state on the
wifi property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"wifi": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"wifi": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON wifi is ON, if
OFF OFF.