Sprut.device Drivent

Model Drivent Vendor Sprut.device Description Drivent window drive Exposes cover (state, position), drive_state, blocked_jam, blocked_many, reset_block, speed, open_limit, close_limit, reset_limit, calibrate, wifi Picture

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

How to use device type specific configuration

invert_cover : Inverts the cover position, false: open=100,close=0, true: open=0,close=100 (default false). The value must be true or false

cover_position_tilt_disable_report : Do not publish set cover target position as a normal 'position' value (default false). The value must be true or false

The current state of this cover is in the published state under the state property (value is OPEN or CLOSE ). To control this cover publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "OPEN"} , {"state": "CLOSE"} , {"state": "STOP"} . It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To change the position publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"position": VALUE} where VALUE is a number between 0 and 100 .

Drive state. Value can be found in the published state on the drive_state property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"drive_state": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: closing , opening , stopped .

Blocked after 5 jam. Value can be found in the published state on the blocked_jam property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"blocked_jam": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. If value equals ON blocked jam is ON, if OFF OFF.

Blocked after 45 attempts. Value can be found in the published state on the blocked_many property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"blocked_many": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. If value equals ON blocked many is ON, if OFF OFF.

Reset block. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"reset_block": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: SEND .

Speed. Value can be found in the published state on the speed property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"speed": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"speed": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Set open limit. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"open_limit": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: SEND .

Set close limit. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"close_limit": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: SEND .

Reset limits. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"reset_limit": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: SEND .

Calibration. Value can be found in the published state on the calibrate property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"calibrate": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"calibrate": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON calibrate is ON, if OFF OFF.