Sprut.device Drivent

ModelDrivent
VendorSprut.device
DescriptionDrivent window drive
Exposescover (state, position), drive_state, blocked_jam, blocked_many, reset_block, speed, open_limit, close_limit, reset_limit, calibrate, wifi
PictureSprut.device Drivent

OTA updates

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • invert_cover: Inverts the cover position, false: open=100,close=0, true: open=0,close=100 (default false). The value must be true or false

  • cover_position_tilt_disable_report: Do not publish set cover target position as a normal 'position' value (default false). The value must be true or false

Exposes

Cover

The current state of this cover is in the published state under the state property (value is OPEN or CLOSE). To control this cover publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "OPEN"}, {"state": "CLOSE"}, {"state": "STOP"}. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To change the position publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"position": VALUE} where VALUE is a number between 0 and 100.

Drive state (enum)

Drive state. Value can be found in the published state on the drive_state property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"drive_state": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The possible values are: closing, opening, stopped.

Blocked jam (binary)

Blocked after 5 jam. Value can be found in the published state on the blocked_jam property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"blocked_jam": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. If value equals ON blocked jam is ON, if OFF OFF.

Blocked many (binary)

Blocked after 45 attempts. Value can be found in the published state on the blocked_many property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"blocked_many": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. If value equals ON blocked many is ON, if OFF OFF.

Reset block (enum)

Reset block. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"reset_block": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: SEND.

Speed (numeric)

Speed. Value can be found in the published state on the speed property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"speed": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"speed": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Open limit (enum)

Set open limit. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"open_limit": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: SEND.

Close limit (enum)

Set close limit. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"close_limit": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: SEND.

Reset limit (enum)

Reset limits. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"reset_limit": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: SEND.

Calibrate (binary)

Calibration. Value can be found in the published state on the calibrate property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"calibrate": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"calibrate": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals ON calibrate is ON, if OFF OFF.

Wifi (binary)

Enable Wifi AP. Value can be found in the published state on the wifi property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"wifi": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"wifi": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals ON wifi is ON, if OFF OFF.