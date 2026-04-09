Aqara DS-K02D/DS-K02E
|Model
|DS-K02D/DS-K02E
|Vendor
|Aqara
|Description
|Aqara Shutter Switch H2 EU
|Exposes
|energy, cover (state, position), multi_click, action
|Picture
Notes
Metering
Only
energy is exposed for the Aqara Shutter Switch H2 EU.
power,
current, and
voltage are intentionally not exposed because they could not be validated reliably on this model.
OTA updates
This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
energy_calibration: Calibrates the energy value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
energy_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for energy, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a maximum value of
3
invert_cover: Inverts the cover position, false: open=100,close=0, true: open=0,close=100 (default false). The value must be
trueor
false
cover_position_tilt_disable_report: Do not publish set cover target position as a normal 'position' value (default false). The value must be
trueor
false
Exposes
Energy (numeric)
Sum of consumed energy. Value can be found in the published state on the
energy property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"energy": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
kWh.
Cover
The current state of this cover is in the published state under the
state property (value is
OPEN or
CLOSE). To control this cover publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state": "OPEN"},
{"state": "CLOSE"},
{"state": "STOP"}. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To change the position publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"position": VALUE} where
VALUE is a number between
0 and
100.
Multi click (binary, top_wireless_button endpoint)
Multi-click mode for top wireless button. Value can be found in the published state on the
multi_click_top_wireless_button property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"multi_click_top_wireless_button": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"multi_click_top_wireless_button": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
true multi click is ON, if
false OFF.
Multi click (binary, bottom_wireless_button endpoint)
Multi-click mode for bottom wireless button. Value can be found in the published state on the
multi_click_bottom_wireless_button property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"multi_click_bottom_wireless_button": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"multi_click_bottom_wireless_button": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
true multi click is ON, if
false OFF.
Action (enum)
Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the
action property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
hold_top_wireless_button,
hold_bottom_wireless_button,
single_top_wireless_button,
single_bottom_wireless_button,
double_top_wireless_button,
double_bottom_wireless_button,
release_top_wireless_button,
release_bottom_wireless_button.