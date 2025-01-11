Tuya DS-1450WN
|Model
|DS-1450WN
|Vendor
|Tuya
|Description
|Smart Zigbee Switch with power monitoring
|Exposes
|switch (state), countdown_usb_a, countdown_usb_c, countdown_plug_1, countdown_plug_2, relay_status, switch_backlight, current, power, voltage, produced_energy, child_lock
|Picture
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
current_calibration: Calibrates the current value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
current_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for current, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
power_calibration: Calibrates the power value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
power_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for power, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
voltage_calibration: Calibrates the voltage value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
voltage_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for voltage, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
Exposes
Switch (usb_a endpoint)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state_usb_a property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_usb_a": "ON"},
{"state_usb_a": "OFF"} or
{"state_usb_a": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"state_usb_a": ""}.
Switch (usb_c endpoint)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state_usb_c property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_usb_c": "ON"},
{"state_usb_c": "OFF"} or
{"state_usb_c": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"state_usb_c": ""}.
Switch (plug_1 endpoint)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state_plug_1 property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_plug_1": "ON"},
{"state_plug_1": "OFF"} or
{"state_plug_1": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"state_plug_1": ""}.
Switch (plug_2 endpoint)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state_plug_2 property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_plug_2": "ON"},
{"state_plug_2": "OFF"} or
{"state_plug_2": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"state_plug_2": ""}.
USB A Countdown (numeric)
Countdown timer for USB A. Value can be found in the published state on the
countdown_usb_a property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"countdown_usb_a": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
86400. The unit of this value is
s.
USB C Countdown (numeric)
Countdown timer for USB C. Value can be found in the published state on the
countdown_usb_c property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"countdown_usb_c": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
86400. The unit of this value is
s.
Plug 1 Countdown (numeric)
Countdown timer for Plug 1. Value can be found in the published state on the
countdown_plug_1 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"countdown_plug_1": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
86400. The unit of this value is
s.
Plug 2 Countdown (numeric)
Countdown timer for Plug 2. Value can be found in the published state on the
countdown_plug_2 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"countdown_plug_2": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
86400. The unit of this value is
s.
Relay Status (enum)
Set the Relay Status. Value can be found in the published state on the
relay_status property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"relay_status": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
memory,
on,
off.
Switch Backlight (binary)
Enables/disables backlight indicator. Value can be found in the published state on the
switch_backlight property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"switch_backlight": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON switch Backlight is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Current (numeric)
Instantaneous measured electrical current. Value can be found in the published state on the
current property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
A.
Power (numeric)
Instantaneous measured power. Value can be found in the published state on the
power property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
W.
Voltage (numeric)
Measured electrical potential value. Value can be found in the published state on the
voltage property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
V.
Produced energy (numeric)
Sum of produced energy. Value can be found in the published state on the
produced_energy property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
kWh.
Child lock (binary)
Enables/disables physical input on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
child_lock property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"child_lock": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
LOCK child lock is ON, if
UNLOCK OFF.