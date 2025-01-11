Tuya DS-1450WN

Model DS-1450WN Vendor Tuya Description Smart Zigbee Switch with power monitoring Exposes switch (state), countdown_usb_a, countdown_usb_c, countdown_plug_1, countdown_plug_2, relay_status, switch_backlight, current, power, voltage, produced_energy, child_lock Picture

How to use device type specific configuration

current_calibration : Calibrates the current value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

current_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for current, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

power_calibration : Calibrates the power value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

power_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for power, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

voltage_calibration : Calibrates the voltage value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

voltage_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for voltage, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_usb_a property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_usb_a": "ON"} , {"state_usb_a": "OFF"} or {"state_usb_a": "TOGGLE"} . To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state_usb_a": ""} .

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_usb_c property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_usb_c": "ON"} , {"state_usb_c": "OFF"} or {"state_usb_c": "TOGGLE"} . To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state_usb_c": ""} .

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_plug_1 property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_plug_1": "ON"} , {"state_plug_1": "OFF"} or {"state_plug_1": "TOGGLE"} . To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state_plug_1": ""} .

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_plug_2 property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_plug_2": "ON"} , {"state_plug_2": "OFF"} or {"state_plug_2": "TOGGLE"} . To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state_plug_2": ""} .

Countdown timer for USB A. Value can be found in the published state on the countdown_usb_a property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"countdown_usb_a": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 86400 . The unit of this value is s .

Countdown timer for USB C. Value can be found in the published state on the countdown_usb_c property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"countdown_usb_c": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 86400 . The unit of this value is s .

Countdown timer for Plug 1. Value can be found in the published state on the countdown_plug_1 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"countdown_plug_1": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 86400 . The unit of this value is s .

Countdown timer for Plug 2. Value can be found in the published state on the countdown_plug_2 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"countdown_plug_2": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 86400 . The unit of this value is s .

Set the Relay Status. Value can be found in the published state on the relay_status property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"relay_status": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: memory , on , off .

Enables/disables backlight indicator. Value can be found in the published state on the switch_backlight property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"switch_backlight": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON switch Backlight is ON, if OFF OFF.

Instantaneous measured electrical current. Value can be found in the published state on the current property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is A .

Instantaneous measured power. Value can be found in the published state on the power property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is W .

Measured electrical potential value. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is V .

Sum of produced energy. Value can be found in the published state on the produced_energy property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is kWh .