Custom devices (DiY) DNCKATSW004
|Model
|DNCKATSW004
|Vendor
|Custom devices (DiY)
|Description
|DNCKAT quadruple key wired wall light switch
|Exposes
|switch (state), action, linkquality
|Picture
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
state_action: State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be
trueor
false
legacy: Set to false to disable the legacy integration (highly recommended), will change structure of the published payload (default true). The value must be
trueor
false
Exposes
Switch (bottom_left endpoint)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state_bottom_left property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_bottom_left": "ON"},
{"state_bottom_left": "OFF"} or
{"state_bottom_left": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"state_bottom_left": ""}.
Switch (bottom_right endpoint)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state_bottom_right property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_bottom_right": "ON"},
{"state_bottom_right": "OFF"} or
{"state_bottom_right": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"state_bottom_right": ""}.
Switch (top_left endpoint)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state_top_left property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_top_left": "ON"},
{"state_top_left": "OFF"} or
{"state_top_left": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"state_top_left": ""}.
Switch (top_right endpoint)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state_top_right property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_top_right": "ON"},
{"state_top_right": "OFF"} or
{"state_top_right": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"state_top_right": ""}.
Action (enum)
Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the
action property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
release_bottom_left,
hold_bottom_left,
release_bottom_right,
hold_bottom_right,
release_top_left,
hold_top_left,
release_top_right,
hold_top_right.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.