ShinaSystem DMS-300ZB
|Model
|DMS-300ZB
|Vendor
|ShinaSystem
|Description
|SiHAS dual motion sensor
|Exposes
|battery, voltage, occupancy_in, occupancy_out, occupancy_or, occupancy_and, occupancy_timeout, linkquality
|Picture
OTA updates
This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
no_occupancy_since: Sends a message after the last time no occupancy (occupancy: false) was detected. When setting this for example to [10, 60] a
{"no_occupancy_since": 10}will be send after 10 seconds and a
{"no_occupancy_since": 60}after 60 seconds. The value must be a list of [object Object].
Exposes
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Voltage (numeric)
Voltage of the battery in millivolts. Value can be found in the published state on the
voltage property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
mV.
Occupancy_in (binary)
Indicates whether "IN" Sensor of the device detected occupancy. Value can be found in the published state on the
occupancy_in property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true occupancy_in is ON, if
false OFF.
Occupancy_out (binary)
Indicates whether "OUT" Sensor of the device detected occupancy. Value can be found in the published state on the
occupancy_out property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true occupancy_out is ON, if
false OFF.
Occupancy_or (binary)
Indicates whether "IN or OUT" Sensor of the device detected occupancy. Value can be found in the published state on the
occupancy_or property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true occupancy_or is ON, if
false OFF.
Occupancy_and (binary)
Indicates whether "IN and OUT" Sensor of the device detected occupancy. Value can be found in the published state on the
occupancy_and property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true occupancy_and is ON, if
false OFF.
Occupancy_timeout (numeric)
Value can be found in the published state on the
occupancy_timeout property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"occupancy_timeout": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"occupancy_timeout": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
3600. The unit of this value is
second.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.