ShinaSystem DMS-300ZB

Model DMS-300ZB Vendor ShinaSystem Description SiHAS dual motion sensor Exposes battery, voltage, occupancy_in, occupancy_out, occupancy_or, occupancy_and, occupancy_timeout, linkquality Picture

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

How to use device type specific configuration

no_occupancy_since : Sends a message after the last time no occupancy (occupancy: false) was detected. When setting this for example to [10, 60] a {"no_occupancy_since": 10} will be send after 10 seconds and a {"no_occupancy_since": 60} after 60 seconds. The value must be a list of [object Object].

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Voltage of the battery in millivolts. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is mV .

Indicates whether "IN" Sensor of the device detected occupancy. Value can be found in the published state on the occupancy_in property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true occupancy_in is ON, if false OFF.

Indicates whether "OUT" Sensor of the device detected occupancy. Value can be found in the published state on the occupancy_out property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true occupancy_out is ON, if false OFF.

Indicates whether "IN or OUT" Sensor of the device detected occupancy. Value can be found in the published state on the occupancy_or property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true occupancy_or is ON, if false OFF.

Indicates whether "IN and OUT" Sensor of the device detected occupancy. Value can be found in the published state on the occupancy_and property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true occupancy_and is ON, if false OFF.

Value can be found in the published state on the occupancy_timeout property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"occupancy_timeout": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"occupancy_timeout": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 3600 . The unit of this value is second .