ShinaSystem DMS-300ZB

Model DMS-300ZB Vendor ShinaSystem Description SiHAS dual motion sensor Exposes battery, voltage, occupancy_in, occupancy_out, occupancy_or, occupancy_and, occupancy_timeout Picture

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

How to use device type specific configuration

no_occupancy_since : Sends a message after the last time no occupancy (occupancy: false) was detected. When setting this for example to [10, 60] a {"no_occupancy_since": 10} will be sent after 10 seconds and a {"no_occupancy_since": 60} after 60 seconds. The value must be a list of numbers.

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Voltage of the battery in millivolts. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is mV .

Indicates whether "IN" Sensor of the device detected occupancy. Value can be found in the published state on the occupancy_in property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true occupancy in is ON, if false OFF.

Indicates whether "OUT" Sensor of the device detected occupancy. Value can be found in the published state on the occupancy_out property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true occupancy out is ON, if false OFF.

Indicates whether "IN or OUT" Sensor of the device detected occupancy. Value can be found in the published state on the occupancy_or property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true occupancy or is ON, if false OFF.

Indicates whether "IN and OUT" Sensor of the device detected occupancy. Value can be found in the published state on the occupancy_and property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true occupancy and is ON, if false OFF.