Zigbee2MQTT

ShinaSystem DMS-300ZB

ModelDMS-300ZB
VendorShinaSystem
DescriptionSiHAS dual motion sensor
Exposesbattery, voltage, occupancy_in, occupancy_out, occupancy_or, occupancy_and, occupancy_timeout, linkquality
PictureShinaSystem DMS-300ZB

OTA updates

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • no_occupancy_since: Sends a message after the last time no occupancy (occupancy: false) was detected. When setting this for example to [10, 60] a {"no_occupancy_since": 10} will be send after 10 seconds and a {"no_occupancy_since": 60} after 60 seconds. The value must be a list of [object Object].

Exposes

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Voltage (numeric)

Voltage of the battery in millivolts. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is mV.

Occupancy_in (binary)

Indicates whether "IN" Sensor of the device detected occupancy. Value can be found in the published state on the occupancy_in property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true occupancy_in is ON, if false OFF.

Occupancy_out (binary)

Indicates whether "OUT" Sensor of the device detected occupancy. Value can be found in the published state on the occupancy_out property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true occupancy_out is ON, if false OFF.

Occupancy_or (binary)

Indicates whether "IN or OUT" Sensor of the device detected occupancy. Value can be found in the published state on the occupancy_or property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true occupancy_or is ON, if false OFF.

Occupancy_and (binary)

Indicates whether "IN and OUT" Sensor of the device detected occupancy. Value can be found in the published state on the occupancy_and property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true occupancy_and is ON, if false OFF.

Occupancy_timeout (numeric)

Value can be found in the published state on the occupancy_timeout property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"occupancy_timeout": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"occupancy_timeout": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 3600. The unit of this value is second.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.