Sinopé DM2550ZB
|Model
|DM2550ZB
|Vendor
|Sinopé
|Description
|Zigbee Adaptive phase smart dimmer
|Exposes
|light (state, brightness), timer_seconds, led_intensity_on, led_intensity_off, minimum_brightness, led_color_on, led_color_off, linkquality
|Picture
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
transition: Controls the transition time (in seconds) of on/off, brightness, color temperature (if applicable) and color (if applicable) changes. Defaults to
0(no transition). The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0
state_action: State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be
trueor
false
power_calibration: Calibrates the power value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
power_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for power, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
current_calibration: Calibrates the current value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
current_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for current, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
voltage_calibration: Calibrates the voltage value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
voltage_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for voltage, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
Exposes
Light
This light supports the following features:
state,
brightness.
state: To control the state publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"state": "ON"},
{"state": "OFF"}or
{"state": "TOGGLE"}. To read the state send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"state": ""}.
brightness: To control the brightness publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"brightness": VALUE}where
VALUEis a number between
0and
254. To read the brightness send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"brightness": ""}.
Timer_seconds (numeric)
Automatically turn off load after x seconds. Value can be found in the published state on the
timer_seconds property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"timer_seconds": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"timer_seconds": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
10800.
Led_intensity_on (numeric)
Control status LED when load ON. Value can be found in the published state on the
led_intensity_on property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"led_intensity_on": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"led_intensity_on": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100.
Led_intensity_off (numeric)
Control status LED when load OFF. Value can be found in the published state on the
led_intensity_off property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"led_intensity_off": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"led_intensity_off": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100.
Minimum_brightness (numeric)
Control minimum dimmer brightness. Value can be found in the published state on the
minimum_brightness property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"minimum_brightness": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"minimum_brightness": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
3000.
Led_color_on (composite)
Control status LED color when load ON. Can be set by publishing to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"led_color_on": {"r": VALUE, "g": VALUE, "b": VALUE}}
r(numeric)
g(numeric)
b(numeric)
Led_color_off (composite)
Control status LED color when load OFF. Can be set by publishing to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"led_color_off": {"r": VALUE, "g": VALUE, "b": VALUE}}
r(numeric)
g(numeric)
b(numeric)
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.