# Sinopé DM2550ZB

Model DM2550ZB Vendor Sinopé Description Zigbee Adaptive phase smart dimmer Exposes light (state, brightness), timer_seconds, led_intensity_on, led_intensity_off, minimum_brightness, led_color_on, led_color_off, linkquality Picture

How to use device type specific configuration

transition : Controls the transition time (in seconds) of on/off, brightness, color temperature (if applicable) and color (if applicable) changes. Defaults to 0 (no transition). The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0

state_action : State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be true or false

power_calibration : Calibrates the power value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

power_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for power, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

current_calibration : Calibrates the current value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

current_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for current, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

voltage_calibration : Calibrates the voltage value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

voltage_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for voltage, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

This light supports the following features: state , brightness .

state : To control the state publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "ON"} , {"state": "OFF"} or {"state": "TOGGLE"} . To read the state send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state": ""} .

: To control the state publish a message to topic with payload , or . To read the state send a message to with payload . brightness : To control the brightness publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"brightness": VALUE} where VALUE is a number between 0 and 254 . To read the brightness send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"brightness": ""} .

Automatically turn off load after x seconds. Value can be found in the published state on the timer_seconds property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"timer_seconds": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"timer_seconds": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 10800 .

Control status LED when load ON. Value can be found in the published state on the led_intensity_on property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"led_intensity_on": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"led_intensity_on": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 .

Control status LED when load OFF. Value can be found in the published state on the led_intensity_off property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"led_intensity_off": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"led_intensity_off": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 .

Control minimum dimmer brightness. Value can be found in the published state on the minimum_brightness property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"minimum_brightness": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"minimum_brightness": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 3000 .

Control status LED color when load ON. Can be set by publishing to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"led_color_on": {"r": VALUE, "g": VALUE, "b": VALUE}}

r (numeric)

(numeric) g (numeric)

(numeric) b (numeric)

Control status LED color when load OFF. Can be set by publishing to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"led_color_off": {"r": VALUE, "g": VALUE, "b": VALUE}}

r (numeric)

(numeric) g (numeric)

(numeric) b (numeric)