ShinaSystem DLM-300Z

ModelDLM-300Z
VendorShinaSystem
DescriptionSihas door lock
Exposesbattery, lock (state, lock_state), door_state, action, action_source_name, action_user, pin_code
PictureShinaSystem DLM-300Z

Notes

Pin code usage

To retrieve the state, send a get message to the device topic (zigbee2mqtt/DEVICE_FRIENDLY_NAME/get) with the body {"pin_code":{"user":1}}. To set, sent a set message to the device topic (zigbee2mqtt/DEVICE_FRIENDLY_NAME/set) with the body {"pin_code":{"user":1,"pin_code":1234}}. To clear a code, call set but omit the value for pin_code.

OTA updates

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • expose_pin: Expose pin of this lock in the published payload (default false). The value must be true or false

Exposes

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Lock

The current state of this lock is in the published state under the state property (value is LOCK or UNLOCK). To control this lock publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "LOCK"} or {"state": "UNLOCK"}. To read the current state of this lock publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state": ""}. This lock exposes a lock state which can be found in the published state under the lock_state property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: not_fully_locked, locked, unlocked.

Door state (enum)

Door status. Value can be found in the published state on the door_state property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: open, closed.

Action (enum)

Triggered action on the lock. Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: unknown, lock, unlock, lock_failure_invalid_pin_or_id, lock_failure_invalid_schedule, unlock_failure_invalid_pin_or_id, unlock_failure_invalid_schedule, one_touch_lock, key_lock, key_unlock, auto_lock, schedule_lock, schedule_unlock, manual_lock, manual_unlock, non_access_user_operational_event.

Action source name (enum)

Source of the triggered action on the lock. Value can be found in the published state on the action_source_name property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: keypad, rfid, manual, rf.

Action user (numeric)

ID of user that triggered the action on the lock. Value can be found in the published state on the action_user property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value.

Pin code (composite)

Can be set by publishing to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"pin_code": {"user": VALUE, "pin_code": VALUE}} To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"pin_code": ""}.

  • user (numeric): User ID can only number 1
  • pin_code (numeric): Pincode to set, set pincode(4 digit) to null to clear