ShinaSystem DLM-300Z

Model DLM-300Z Vendor ShinaSystem Description Sihas door lock Exposes battery, lock (state, lock_state), door_state, action, action_source_name, action_user, pin_code, linkquality Picture

# Pin code usage

To retrieve the state, send a get message to the device topic ( zigbee2mqtt/DEVICE_FRIENDLY_NAME/get ) with the body {"pin_code":{"user":1}} . To set, sent a set message to the device topic ( zigbee2mqtt/DEVICE_FRIENDLY_NAME/set ) with the body {"pin_code":{"user":1,"pin_code":1234}} . To clear a code, call set but omit the value for pin_code .

How to use device type specific configuration

expose_pin : Expose pin of this lock in the published payload (default false). The value must be true or false

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

The current state of this lock is in the published state under the state property (value is LOCK or UNLOCK ). To control this lock publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "LOCK"} or {"state": "UNLOCK"} . To read the current state of this lock publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state": ""} . This lock exposes a lock state which can be found in the published state under the lock_state property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: not_fully_locked , locked , unlocked .

Door status. Value can be found in the published state on the door_state property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: open , closed .

Triggered action on the lock. Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: unknown , lock , unlock , lock_failure_invalid_pin_or_id , lock_failure_invalid_schedule , unlock_failure_invalid_pin_or_id , unlock_failure_invalid_schedule , one_touch_lock , key_lock , key_unlock , auto_lock , schedule_lock , schedule_unlock , manual_lock , manual_unlock , non_access_user_operational_event .

Source of the triggered action on the lock. Value can be found in the published state on the action_source_name property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: keypad , rfid , manual , rf .

ID of user that triggered the action on the lock. Value can be found in the published state on the action_user property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.

Can be set by publishing to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"pin_code": {"user": VALUE, "pin_code": VALUE}} To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"pin_code": ""} .

user (numeric): User ID can only number 1

(numeric): User ID can only number 1 pin_code (numeric): Pincode to set, set pincode(4 digit) to null to clear