Zigbee2MQTT

ShinaSystem DLM-300Z

ModelDLM-300Z
VendorShinaSystem
DescriptionSihas door lock
Exposesbattery, lock (state, lock_state), door_state, action, action_source_name, action_user, pin_code, linkquality
PictureShinaSystem DLM-300Z

Notes

Pin code usage

To retrieve the state, send a get message to the device topic (zigbee2mqtt/DEVICE_FRIENDLY_NAME/get) with the body {"pin_code":{"user":1}}. To set, sent a set message to the device topic (zigbee2mqtt/DEVICE_FRIENDLY_NAME/set) with the body {"pin_code":{"user":1,"pin_code":1234}}. To clear a code, call set but omit the value for pin_code.

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • expose_pin: Expose pin of this lock in the published payload (default false). The value must be true or false

Exposes

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Lock

The current state of this lock is in the published state under the state property (value is LOCK or UNLOCK). To control this lock publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "LOCK"} or {"state": "UNLOCK"}. To read the current state of this lock publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state": ""}. This lock exposes a lock state which can be found in the published state under the lock_state property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: not_fully_locked, locked, unlocked.

Door_state (enum)

Door status. Value can be found in the published state on the door_state property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: open, closed.

Action (enum)

Triggered action on the lock. Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: unknown, lock, unlock, lock_failure_invalid_pin_or_id, lock_failure_invalid_schedule, unlock_failure_invalid_pin_or_id, unlock_failure_invalid_schedule, one_touch_lock, key_lock, key_unlock, auto_lock, schedule_lock, schedule_unlock, manual_lock, manual_unlock, non_access_user_operational_event.

Action_source_name (enum)

Source of the triggered action on the lock. Value can be found in the published state on the action_source_name property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: keypad, rfid, manual, rf.

Action_user (numeric)

ID of user that triggered the action on the lock. Value can be found in the published state on the action_user property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value.

Pin_code (composite)

Can be set by publishing to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"pin_code": {"user": VALUE, "pin_code": VALUE}} To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"pin_code": ""}.

  • user (numeric): User ID can only number 1
  • pin_code (numeric): Pincode to set, set pincode(4 digit) to null to clear

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.