ShinaSystem DLM-300Z
|Model
|DLM-300Z
|Vendor
|ShinaSystem
|Description
|Sihas door lock
|Exposes
|battery, lock (state, lock_state), door_state, action, action_source_name, action_user, pin_code
|Picture
Notes
Pin code usage
To retrieve the state, send a
get message to the device topic (
zigbee2mqtt/DEVICE_FRIENDLY_NAME/get) with the body
{"pin_code":{"user":1}}. To set, sent a
set message to the device topic (
zigbee2mqtt/DEVICE_FRIENDLY_NAME/set) with the body
{"pin_code":{"user":1,"pin_code":1234}}. To clear a code, call
set but omit the value for
pin_code.
OTA updates
This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
expose_pin: Expose pin of this lock in the published payload (default false). The value must be
trueor
false
Exposes
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Lock
The current state of this lock is in the published state under the
state property (value is
LOCK or
UNLOCK). To control this lock publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state": "LOCK"} or
{"state": "UNLOCK"}. To read the current state of this lock publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"state": ""}. This lock exposes a lock state which can be found in the published state under the
lock_state property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
not_fully_locked,
locked,
unlocked.
Door state (enum)
Door status. Value can be found in the published state on the
door_state property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
open,
closed.
Action (enum)
Triggered action on the lock. Value can be found in the published state on the
action property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
unknown,
lock,
unlock,
lock_failure_invalid_pin_or_id,
lock_failure_invalid_schedule,
unlock_failure_invalid_pin_or_id,
unlock_failure_invalid_schedule,
one_touch_lock,
key_lock,
key_unlock,
auto_lock,
schedule_lock,
schedule_unlock,
manual_lock,
manual_unlock,
non_access_user_operational_event.
Action source name (enum)
Source of the triggered action on the lock. Value can be found in the published state on the
action_source_name property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
keypad,
rfid,
manual,
rf.
Action user (numeric)
ID of user that triggered the action on the lock. Value can be found in the published state on the
action_user property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
Pin code (composite)
Can be set by publishing to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"pin_code": {"user": VALUE, "pin_code": VALUE}} To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"pin_code": ""}.
user(numeric): User ID can only number 1
pin_code(numeric): Pincode to set, set pincode(4 digit) to null to clear