ShinaSystem DLM-300Z
|Model
|DLM-300Z
|Vendor
|ShinaSystem
|Description
|Sihas door lock
|Exposes
|battery, lock (state, lock_state), door_state, action, action_source_name, action_user, pin_code, linkquality
|Picture
Notes
Pin code usage
To retrieve the state, send a
get message to the device topic (
zigbee2mqtt/DEVICE_FRIENDLY_NAME/get) with the body
{"pin_code":{"user":1}}. To set, sent a
set message to the device topic (
zigbee2mqtt/DEVICE_FRIENDLY_NAME/set) with the body
{"pin_code":{"user":1,"pin_code":1234}}. To clear a code, call
set but omit the value for
pin_code.
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
expose_pin: Expose pin of this lock in the published payload (default false). The value must be
trueor
false
Exposes
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Lock
The current state of this lock is in the published state under the
state property (value is
LOCK or
UNLOCK). To control this lock publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state": "LOCK"} or
{"state": "UNLOCK"}. To read the current state of this lock publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"state": ""}. This lock exposes a lock state which can be found in the published state under the
lock_state property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
not_fully_locked,
locked,
unlocked.
Door_state (enum)
Door status. Value can be found in the published state on the
door_state property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
open,
closed.
Action (enum)
Triggered action on the lock. Value can be found in the published state on the
action property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
unknown,
lock,
unlock,
lock_failure_invalid_pin_or_id,
lock_failure_invalid_schedule,
unlock_failure_invalid_pin_or_id,
unlock_failure_invalid_schedule,
one_touch_lock,
key_lock,
key_unlock,
auto_lock,
schedule_lock,
schedule_unlock,
manual_lock,
manual_unlock,
non_access_user_operational_event.
Action_source_name (enum)
Source of the triggered action on the lock. Value can be found in the published state on the
action_source_name property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
keypad,
rfid,
manual,
rf.
Action_user (numeric)
ID of user that triggered the action on the lock. Value can be found in the published state on the
action_user property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
Pin_code (composite)
Can be set by publishing to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"pin_code": {"user": VALUE, "pin_code": VALUE}} To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"pin_code": ""}.
user(numeric): User ID can only number 1
pin_code(numeric): Pincode to set, set pincode(4 digit) to null to clear
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.