# Xiaomi DJT11LM

Model DJT11LM Vendor Xiaomi Description Aqara vibration sensor Exposes battery, device_temperature, vibration, action, strength, sensitivity, angle_x, angle_y, angle_z, voltage, power_outage_count, linkquality Picture

Uses a CR2032 battery

Press the reset button for about 5 seconds. The LED lights up 3 times. Then press the button again every 2 seconds (maximum 20 times).

NOTE: When you fail to pair a device, try replacing the battery, this could solve the problem.

# Meaning of strength value

The strength value, which is reported every 300 seconds after vibration is detected, is the max strength measured during a period of 300 second.

# Troubleshooting: device stops sending messages/disconnects from network

Since Xiaomi devices do not fully comply to the Zigbee standard, it sometimes happens that they disconnect from the network. Most of the times this happens because of the following reasons:

Device has a weak signal, you can see the signal quality in the published messages as linkquality . A linkquality < 20 is considered weak.

. A linkquality < 20 is considered weak. Low battery voltage, this can even happen when the battery still appears full. Try a different battery.

The device is connected through a router which cannot deal with Xiaomi devices. This is known to happen devices from: Centralite, General Electric, Iris, Ledvance, Legrand, OSRAM, Sylvania, SmartThings, Securifi. A possible solution is to connect the device directly to the central coordinator by pushing the reset button while being physically close to it.

More detailed information about this can be found here open in new window.

The sensitivity can be changed by publishing to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set {"sensitivity": "SENSITIVITY"} where SENSITIVITY is one of the following values: low , medium , high .

After setting the sensitivity you immediately have to start pressing the reset button with an interval of 1 second until you see Zigbee2MQTT publishing the new sensitivity to MQTT.

How to use device type specific configuration

device_temperature_calibration : Calibrates the device_temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

vibration_timeout : Time in seconds after which vibration is cleared after detecting it (default 90 seconds). The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Temperature of the device. Value can be found in the published state on the device_temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

Indicates whether the device detected vibration. Value can be found in the published state on the vibration property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true vibration is ON, if false OFF.

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: vibration , tilt , drop .

Value can be found in the published state on the strength property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.

Value can be found in the published state on the sensitivity property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"sensitivity": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: low , medium , high .

Value can be found in the published state on the angle_x property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is -90 and the maximum value is 90 . The unit of this value is ° .

Value can be found in the published state on the angle_y property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is -90 and the maximum value is 90 . The unit of this value is ° .

Value can be found in the published state on the angle_z property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is -90 and the maximum value is 90 . The unit of this value is ° .

Voltage of the battery in millivolts. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is mV .

Number of power outages. Value can be found in the published state on the power_outage_count property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.