Model DJT11LM Vendor Aqara Description Vibration sensor Exposes battery, device_temperature, vibration, strength, sensitivity, angle_x, angle_y, angle_z, x_axis, y_axis, z_axis, voltage, power_outage_count, action Picture

Uses a CR2032 battery

Press the reset button for about 5 seconds. The LED lights up 3 times. Then press the button again every 2 seconds to keep it awake (maximum 20 times).

NOTE: When you fail to pair a device, try replacing the battery, this could solve the problem.

The strength value, which is reported every 300 seconds after vibration is detected, is the max strength measured during a period of 300 second.

The subtopic /action with payload vibration and associated status JSON blobs are emitted about one second after onset, but not more frequently than once per minute regardless of whether vibrations are continuous or intermittent within that minute. This action message is distinct from the status JSON blob message emitted approximately every hour and after vibration_timeout described below.

If vibrations should persist, another vibration action will be emitted after that minute interval expires. There is no evident way of changing the duration of this hold-off period.

Since Xiaomi devices do not fully comply to the Zigbee standard, it sometimes happens that they disconnect from the network. Most of the times this happens because of the following reasons:

Device has a weak signal, you can see the signal quality in the published messages as linkquality . A linkquality < 20 is considered weak.

. A linkquality < 20 is considered weak. Low battery voltage, this can even happen when the battery still appears full. Try a different battery.

The device is connected through a router which cannot deal with Xiaomi devices. This is known to happen devices from: Centralite, General Electric, Iris, Ledvance, Legrand, OSRAM, Sylvania, SmartThings, Securifi. A possible solution is to connect the device directly to the central coordinator by pushing the reset button while being physically close to it.

More detailed information about this can be found here.

In order to improve the factory calibration or lack thereof, you can get a better result with a 2 step offset calibration:

Ensure the x, y and z offset are set to 0 in the device specific settings

Put the device on a level surface, face up. A few seconds after the tilt action, the angles and accelerometer values ( x_axis , y_axis , z_axis ) are updated x_axis and y_axis should be small, z_axis around 1000 Set the offset for x and y to the opposite values of x_axis and y_axis to compensate.

Put the device on a side After a few seconds, te values update, and z_axis should be small, as well as one of the x_axis or y_axis , the other being around ±1000 Set the offset for z to the opposite of z_axis You can fine tune the values of the offset by trying other sides and picking values that match best. Remember that the device sends accelerometer values a few seconds after the actual tilt event.



Important note on software-based calibration

The calibration offsets ( x_calibration , y_calibration , z_calibration ) are only applied inside Zigbee2MQTT after the sensor has already sent its raw data. This means:

Raw values ( x_axis , y_axis , z_axis ) in logs, MQTT messages, and the Zigbee2MQTT UI will remain the same as reported by the hardware.

The offsets will not change what Home Assistant (or other software) sees if you are directly reading those raw properties.

If you want to work with the "corrected" or "calibrated" values in another system (e.g., Home Assistant), you would need to create a template sensor or otherwise apply the offsets yourself.

Seeing the same raw numbers after setting offsets does not mean calibration isn't working—it's simply that the sensor output itself is never altered by the offsets.

How to use device type specific configuration

device_temperature_calibration : Calibrates the device_temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

vibration_timeout : Time in seconds after which vibration is cleared after detecting it (default 90 seconds). The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0

x_calibration : Calibrates the x value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

y_calibration : Calibrates the y value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

z_calibration : Calibrates the z value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Temperature of the device. Value can be found in the published state on the device_temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

Indicates whether the device detected vibration. Value can be found in the published state on the vibration property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true vibration is ON, if false OFF.

Value can be found in the published state on the strength property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.

Sensitivity, 1 = highest, 21 = lowest. Value can be found in the published state on the sensitivity property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"sensitivity": VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 21 .

Value can be found in the published state on the angle_x property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is -90 and the maximum value is 90 . The unit of this value is ° .

Value can be found in the published state on the angle_y property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is -90 and the maximum value is 90 . The unit of this value is ° .

Value can be found in the published state on the angle_z property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is -90 and the maximum value is 90 . The unit of this value is ° .

Accelerometer X value. Value can be found in the published state on the x_axis property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.

Accelerometer Y value. Value can be found in the published state on the y_axis property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.

Accelerometer Z value. Value can be found in the published state on the z_axis property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.

Voltage of the battery in millivolts. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is mV .

Number of power outages. Value can be found in the published state on the power_outage_count property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.