Xiaomi DJT11LM
|Model
|DJT11LM
|Vendor
|Xiaomi
|Description
|Aqara vibration sensor
|Exposes
|battery, device_temperature, vibration, action, strength, sensitivity, angle_x, angle_y, angle_z, voltage, power_outage_count, linkquality
|Picture
Notes
Battery
Uses a CR2032 battery
Pairing
Press the reset button for about 5 seconds. The LED lights up 3 times. Then press the button again every 2 seconds (maximum 20 times).
NOTE: When you fail to pair a device, try replacing the battery, this could solve the problem.
Meaning of
strength value
The
strength value, which is reported every 300 seconds after vibration is detected, is the max strength measured during a period of 300 second.
Troubleshooting: device stops sending messages/disconnects from network
Since Xiaomi devices do not fully comply to the Zigbee standard, it sometimes happens that they disconnect from the network. Most of the times this happens because of the following reasons:
- Device has a weak signal, you can see the signal quality in the published messages as
linkquality. A linkquality < 20 is considered weak.
- Low battery voltage, this can even happen when the battery still appears full. Try a different battery.
- The device is connected through a router which cannot deal with Xiaomi devices. This is known to happen devices from: Centralite, General Electric, Iris, Ledvance, Legrand, OSRAM, Sylvania, SmartThings, Securifi. A possible solution is to connect the device directly to the central coordinator by pushing the reset button while being physically close to it.
More detailed information about this can be found here.
Sensitivity
The sensitivity can be changed by publishing to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set
{"sensitivity": "SENSITIVITY"} where
SENSITIVITY is one of the following values:
low,
medium,
high.
After setting the sensitivity you immediately have to start pressing the reset button with an interval of 1 second until you see Zigbee2MQTT publishing the new sensitivity to MQTT.
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
device_temperature_calibration: Calibrates the device_temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
vibration_timeout: Time in seconds after which vibration is cleared after detecting it (default 90 seconds). The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0
Exposes
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Device_temperature (numeric)
Temperature of the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
device_temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Vibration (binary)
Indicates whether the device detected vibration. Value can be found in the published state on the
vibration property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true vibration is ON, if
false OFF.
Action (enum)
Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the
action property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
vibration,
tilt,
drop.
Strength (numeric)
Value can be found in the published state on the
strength property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
Sensitivity (enum)
Value can be found in the published state on the
sensitivity property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"sensitivity": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
low,
medium,
high.
Angle_x (numeric)
Value can be found in the published state on the
angle_x property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
-90 and the maximum value is
90. The unit of this value is
°.
Angle_y (numeric)
Value can be found in the published state on the
angle_y property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
-90 and the maximum value is
90. The unit of this value is
°.
Angle_z (numeric)
Value can be found in the published state on the
angle_z property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
-90 and the maximum value is
90. The unit of this value is
°.
Voltage (numeric)
Voltage of the battery in millivolts. Value can be found in the published state on the
voltage property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
mV.
Power_outage_count (numeric)
Number of power outages. Value can be found in the published state on the
power_outage_count property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.