Aqara DJT11LM
|Model
|DJT11LM
|Vendor
|Aqara
|Description
|Vibration sensor
|Exposes
|battery, device_temperature, vibration, strength, sensitivity, angle_x, angle_y, angle_z, x_axis, y_axis, z_axis, voltage, power_outage_count, action
|Picture
Notes
Battery
Uses a CR2032 battery
Pairing
Press the reset button for about 5 seconds. The LED lights up 3 times. Then press the button again every 2 seconds to keep it awake (maximum 20 times).
NOTE: When you fail to pair a device, try replacing the battery, this could solve the problem.
Meaning of
strength value
The
strength value, which is reported every 300 seconds after vibration is detected, is the max strength measured during a period of 300 second.
Frequency of
vibration actions
The subtopic
/action with payload
vibration and associated status JSON blobs are emitted about one second after onset, but not more frequently than once per minute regardless of whether vibrations are continuous or intermittent within that minute. This action message is distinct from the status JSON blob message emitted approximately every hour and after
vibration_timeout described below.
If vibrations should persist, another
vibration action will be emitted after that minute interval expires. There is no evident way of changing the duration of this hold-off period.
Troubleshooting: device stops sending messages/disconnects from network
Since Xiaomi devices do not fully comply to the Zigbee standard, it sometimes happens that they disconnect from the network. Most of the times this happens because of the following reasons:
- Device has a weak signal, you can see the signal quality in the published messages as
linkquality. A linkquality < 20 is considered weak.
- Low battery voltage, this can even happen when the battery still appears full. Try a different battery.
- The device is connected through a router which cannot deal with Xiaomi devices. This is known to happen devices from: Centralite, General Electric, Iris, Ledvance, Legrand, OSRAM, Sylvania, SmartThings, Securifi. A possible solution is to connect the device directly to the central coordinator by pushing the reset button while being physically close to it.
More detailed information about this can be found here.
Calibration
In order to improve the factory calibration or lack thereof, you can get a better result with a 2 step offset calibration:
- Ensure the x, y and z offset are set to 0 in the device specific settings
- Put the device on a level surface, face up.
- A few seconds after the tilt action, the angles and accelerometer values (
x_axis,
y_axis,
z_axis) are updated
x_axisand
y_axisshould be small,
z_axisaround 1000
- Set the offset for x and y to the opposite values of
x_axisand
y_axisto compensate.
- A few seconds after the tilt action, the angles and accelerometer values (
- Put the device on a side
- After a few seconds, te values update, and
z_axisshould be small, as well as one of the
x_axisor
y_axis, the other being around ±1000
- Set the offset for z to the opposite of
z_axisYou can fine tune the values of the offset by trying other sides and picking values that match best. Remember that the device sends accelerometer values a few seconds after the actual tilt event.
- After a few seconds, te values update, and
Important note on software-based calibration
The calibration offsets (
x_calibration,
y_calibration,
z_calibration) are only applied inside Zigbee2MQTT after the sensor has already sent its raw data. This means:
Raw values (
x_axis,
y_axis,
z_axis) in logs, MQTT messages, and the Zigbee2MQTT UI will remain the same as reported by the hardware.
- The offsets will not change what Home Assistant (or other software) sees if you are directly reading those raw properties.
- If you want to work with the "corrected" or "calibrated" values in another system (e.g., Home Assistant), you would need to create a template sensor or otherwise apply the offsets yourself.
- Seeing the same raw numbers after setting offsets does not mean calibration isn't working—it's simply that the sensor output itself is never altered by the offsets.
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
device_temperature_calibration: Calibrates the device_temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
vibration_timeout: Time in seconds after which vibration is cleared after detecting it (default 90 seconds). The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0
x_calibration: Calibrates the x value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
y_calibration: Calibrates the y value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
z_calibration: Calibrates the z value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
Exposes
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Device temperature (numeric)
Temperature of the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
device_temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Vibration (binary)
Indicates whether the device detected vibration. Value can be found in the published state on the
vibration property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true vibration is ON, if
false OFF.
Strength (numeric)
Value can be found in the published state on the
strength property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
Sensitivity (numeric)
Sensitivity, 1 = highest, 21 = lowest. Value can be found in the published state on the
sensitivity property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"sensitivity": VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
21.
Angle x (numeric)
Value can be found in the published state on the
angle_x property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
-90 and the maximum value is
90. The unit of this value is
°.
Angle y (numeric)
Value can be found in the published state on the
angle_y property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
-90 and the maximum value is
90. The unit of this value is
°.
Angle z (numeric)
Value can be found in the published state on the
angle_z property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
-90 and the maximum value is
90. The unit of this value is
°.
X axis (numeric)
Accelerometer X value. Value can be found in the published state on the
x_axis property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
Y axis (numeric)
Accelerometer Y value. Value can be found in the published state on the
y_axis property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
Z axis (numeric)
Accelerometer Z value. Value can be found in the published state on the
z_axis property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
Voltage (numeric)
Voltage of the battery in millivolts. Value can be found in the published state on the
voltage property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
mV.
Power outage count (numeric)
Number of power outages. Value can be found in the published state on the
power_outage_count property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
Action (enum)
Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the
action property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
vibration,
tilt,
drop.