Zigbee2MQTT

DIYRuZ DIYRuZ_rspm

ModelDIYRuZ_rspm
VendorDIYRuZ
DescriptionDIYRuZ relay switch power meteropen in new window
Exposesswitch (state), power, current, cpu_temperature, action, linkquality
PictureDIYRuZ DIYRuZ_rspm

Exposes

Switch

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state property (value is ON or OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "ON"}, {"state": "OFF"} or {"state": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state": ""}.

Power (numeric)

Instantaneous measured power. Value can be found in the published state on the power property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is W.

Current (numeric)

Instantaneous measured electrical current. Value can be found in the published state on the current property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is A.

Cpu_temperature (numeric)

Temperature of the CPU. Value can be found in the published state on the cpu_temperature property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is °C.

Action (enum)

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: hold, release.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.