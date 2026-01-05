EFEKTA DIYRuZ_AirSense_Reloaded

Model DIYRuZ_AirSense_Reloaded Vendor EFEKTA Description Air quality sensor (CO2, formaldehyde, temperature, humidity, pressure) Exposes identify, co2, formaldehyde_concentration, temperature, pressure, humidity, co2_accurate_measurement, co2_automatic_calibration, led_indication, co2_moderate_threshold, co2_hazardous_threshold, formaldehyde_moderate_threshold, formaldehyde_hazardous_threshold, temperature_offset, humidity_offset, pressure_offset, formaldehyde_offset Picture

How to use device type specific configuration

co2_calibration : Calibrates the co2 value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

temperature_calibration : Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

temperature_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

pressure_calibration : Calibrates the pressure value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

pressure_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for pressure, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

humidity_calibration : Calibrates the humidity value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

humidity_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for humidity, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

identify_timeout : Sets the duration of the identification procedure in seconds (i.e., how long the device would flash).The value ranges from 1 to 30 seconds (default: 3). The value must be a number with a minimum value of 1 and with a maximum value of 30

Initiate device identification. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"identify": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: identify .

Measured value. Value can be found in the published state on the co2 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"co2": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is ppm .

Formaldehyde (CH2O) concentration. Value can be found in the published state on the formaldehyde_concentration property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"formaldehyde_concentration": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is ppm .

Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"temperature": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

The measured atmospheric pressure. Value can be found in the published state on the pressure property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"pressure": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is kPa .

Measured relative humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the humidity property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"humidity": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is % .

Enable/disable accurate CO2 measurement mode. Value can be found in the published state on the co2_accurate_measurement property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"co2_accurate_measurement": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"co2_accurate_measurement": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON co2 accurate measurement is ON, if OFF OFF.

Enable/disable automatic calibration of CO2 sensor. Value can be found in the published state on the co2_automatic_calibration property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"co2_automatic_calibration": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"co2_automatic_calibration": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON co2 automatic calibration is ON, if OFF OFF.

Enable/disable LED indication. Value can be found in the published state on the led_indication property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"led_indication": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"led_indication": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON led indication is ON, if OFF OFF.

Threshold for moderate CO2 level. Value can be found in the published state on the co2_moderate_threshold property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"co2_moderate_threshold": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"co2_moderate_threshold": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 5000 . The unit of this value is ppm .

Threshold for hazardous CO2 level. Value can be found in the published state on the co2_hazardous_threshold property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"co2_hazardous_threshold": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"co2_hazardous_threshold": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 5000 . The unit of this value is ppm .

Threshold for moderate formaldehyde (CH2O) level. Value can be found in the published state on the formaldehyde_moderate_threshold property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"formaldehyde_moderate_threshold": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"formaldehyde_moderate_threshold": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 5000 . The unit of this value is ppb .

Threshold for hazardous formaldehyde (CH2O) level. Value can be found in the published state on the formaldehyde_hazardous_threshold property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"formaldehyde_hazardous_threshold": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"formaldehyde_hazardous_threshold": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 5000 . The unit of this value is ppb .

Temperature calibration offset. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_offset property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"temperature_offset": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"temperature_offset": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is -20 and the maximum value is 20 . The unit of this value is °C .

Humidity calibration offset. Value can be found in the published state on the humidity_offset property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"humidity_offset": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"humidity_offset": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is -50 and the maximum value is 50 . The unit of this value is % .

Pressure calibration offset. Value can be found in the published state on the pressure_offset property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"pressure_offset": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"pressure_offset": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is -1000 and the maximum value is 1000 . The unit of this value is hPa .