DIYRuZ DIYRuZ_AirSense

How to use device type specific configuration

temperature_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

temperature_calibration : Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

humidity_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for humidity, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

humidity_calibration : Calibrates the humidity value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

pressure_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for pressure, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

pressure_calibration : Calibrates the pressure value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

The measured CO2 (carbon dioxide) value. Value can be found in the published state on the co2 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is ppm .

Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

Measured relative humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the humidity property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is % .

The measured atmospheric pressure. Value can be found in the published state on the pressure property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is hPa .

Enable LEDs feedback. Value can be found in the published state on the led_feedback property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"led_feedback": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"led_feedback": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON led_feedback is ON, if OFF OFF.

Enable ABC (Automatic Baseline Correction). Value can be found in the published state on the enable_abc property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"enable_abc": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"enable_abc": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON enable_abc is ON, if OFF OFF.

Warning (LED2) CO2 level. Value can be found in the published state on the threshold1 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"threshold1": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"threshold1": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 50000 . The unit of this value is ppm .

Critical (LED3) CO2 level. Value can be found in the published state on the threshold2 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"threshold2": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"threshold2": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 50000 . The unit of this value is ppm .

Adjust temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_offset property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"temperature_offset": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"temperature_offset": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is -20 and the maximum value is 20 . The unit of this value is °C .

Adjust humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the humidity_offset property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"humidity_offset": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"humidity_offset": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is -50 and the maximum value is 50 . The unit of this value is % .

Adjust pressure. Value can be found in the published state on the pressure_offset property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"pressure_offset": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"pressure_offset": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is -1000 and the maximum value is 1000 . The unit of this value is hPa .