DIYRuZ DIYRuZ_AirSense
|Model
|DIYRuZ_AirSense
|Vendor
|DIYRuZ
|Description
|Air quality sensor
|Exposes
|co2, temperature, humidity, pressure, led_feedback, enable_abc, threshold1, threshold2, temperature_offset, humidity_offset, pressure_offset, linkquality
|Picture
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
temperature_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
temperature_calibration: Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
humidity_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for humidity, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
humidity_calibration: Calibrates the humidity value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
pressure_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for pressure, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
pressure_calibration: Calibrates the pressure value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
Exposes
Co2 (numeric)
The measured CO2 (carbon dioxide) value. Value can be found in the published state on the
co2 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
ppm.
Temperature (numeric)
Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Humidity (numeric)
Measured relative humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the
humidity property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
%.
Pressure (numeric)
The measured atmospheric pressure. Value can be found in the published state on the
pressure property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
hPa.
Led_feedback (binary)
Enable LEDs feedback. Value can be found in the published state on the
led_feedback property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"led_feedback": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"led_feedback": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON led_feedback is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Enable_abc (binary)
Enable ABC (Automatic Baseline Correction). Value can be found in the published state on the
enable_abc property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"enable_abc": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"enable_abc": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON enable_abc is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Threshold1 (numeric)
Warning (LED2) CO2 level. Value can be found in the published state on the
threshold1 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"threshold1": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"threshold1": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
50000. The unit of this value is
ppm.
Threshold2 (numeric)
Critical (LED3) CO2 level. Value can be found in the published state on the
threshold2 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"threshold2": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"threshold2": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
50000. The unit of this value is
ppm.
Temperature_offset (numeric)
Adjust temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature_offset property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"temperature_offset": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"temperature_offset": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
-20 and the maximum value is
20. The unit of this value is
°C.
Humidity_offset (numeric)
Adjust humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the
humidity_offset property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"humidity_offset": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"humidity_offset": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
-50 and the maximum value is
50. The unit of this value is
%.
Pressure_offset (numeric)
Adjust pressure. Value can be found in the published state on the
pressure_offset property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"pressure_offset": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"pressure_offset": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
-1000 and the maximum value is
1000. The unit of this value is
hPa.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.