Zigbee2MQTT

DIYRuZ DIYRuZ_AirSense

ModelDIYRuZ_AirSense
VendorDIYRuZ
DescriptionAir quality sensoropen in new window
Exposesco2, temperature, humidity, pressure, led_feedback, enable_abc, threshold1, threshold2, temperature_offset, humidity_offset, pressure_offset, linkquality
PictureDIYRuZ DIYRuZ_AirSense

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • temperature_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

  • temperature_calibration: Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • humidity_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for humidity, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

  • humidity_calibration: Calibrates the humidity value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • pressure_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for pressure, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

  • pressure_calibration: Calibrates the pressure value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

Exposes

Co2 (numeric)

The measured CO2 (carbon dioxide) value. Value can be found in the published state on the co2 property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is ppm.

Temperature (numeric)

Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is °C.

Humidity (numeric)

Measured relative humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the humidity property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is %.

Pressure (numeric)

The measured atmospheric pressure. Value can be found in the published state on the pressure property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is hPa.

Led_feedback (binary)

Enable LEDs feedback. Value can be found in the published state on the led_feedback property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"led_feedback": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"led_feedback": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals ON led_feedback is ON, if OFF OFF.

Enable_abc (binary)

Enable ABC (Automatic Baseline Correction). Value can be found in the published state on the enable_abc property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"enable_abc": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"enable_abc": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals ON enable_abc is ON, if OFF OFF.

Threshold1 (numeric)

Warning (LED2) CO2 level. Value can be found in the published state on the threshold1 property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"threshold1": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"threshold1": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 50000. The unit of this value is ppm.

Threshold2 (numeric)

Critical (LED3) CO2 level. Value can be found in the published state on the threshold2 property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"threshold2": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"threshold2": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 50000. The unit of this value is ppm.

Temperature_offset (numeric)

Adjust temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_offset property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"temperature_offset": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"temperature_offset": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is -20 and the maximum value is 20. The unit of this value is °C.

Humidity_offset (numeric)

Adjust humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the humidity_offset property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"humidity_offset": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"humidity_offset": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is -50 and the maximum value is 50. The unit of this value is %.

Pressure_offset (numeric)

Adjust pressure. Value can be found in the published state on the pressure_offset property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"pressure_offset": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"pressure_offset": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is -1000 and the maximum value is 1000. The unit of this value is hPa.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.