ShinaSystem DIO-300Z
|Model
|DIO-300Z
|Vendor
|ShinaSystem
|Description
|SiHAS DI/DO Module
|Exposes
|di_status, switch (state), di_type, do_type, di_do_link, do_pulse_time, action, linkquality
|Picture
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
state_action: State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be
trueor
false
Exposes
Di status (enum)
Indicates whether the DI(Digital Input) is open or closed. Value can be found in the published state on the
di_status property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"di_status": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
Close,
Open.
Switch
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state": "ON"},
{"state": "OFF"} or
{"state": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"state": ""}.
On with timed off
When setting the state to ON, it might be possible to specify an automatic shutoff after a certain amount of time. To do this add an additional property
on_time to the payload which is the time in seconds the state should remain on. Additionnaly an
off_wait_time property can be added to the payload to specify the cooldown time in seconds when the switch will not answer to other on with timed off commands. Support depend on the switch firmware. Some devices might require both
on_time and
off_wait_time to work Examples :
{"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300},
{"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300, "off_wait_time": 120}.
Di type (enum)
Set the DI(Digital Input) type to either a button or door sensor(latch) type. Value can be found in the published state on the
di_type property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"di_type": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"di_type": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
Button,
Door.
Do type (enum)
Set the DO(Digital Output) type to either a pulse or latch type. Value can be found in the published state on the
do_type property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"do_type": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"do_type": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
Pulse,
Latch.
Di do link (enum)
Configure DO linkage according to DI status. When set to ON, DO is output according to the DI input.. Value can be found in the published state on the
di_do_link property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"di_do_link": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"di_do_link": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
Off,
On.
Do pulse time (numeric)
When the DO output is set to pulse type, you can set the DO pulse time. The unit is milliseconds.. Value can be found in the published state on the
do_pulse_time property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"do_pulse_time": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"do_pulse_time": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
100 and the maximum value is
3000. The unit of this value is
ms.
Action (enum)
Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the
action property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
single,
double,
long.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.