ShinaSystem DIO-300Z

Model DIO-300Z Vendor ShinaSystem Description SiHAS DI/DO Module Exposes di_status, switch (state), di_type, do_type, di_do_link, do_pulse_time, action, linkquality Picture

How to use device type specific configuration

state_action : State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be true or false

# Di status (enum)

Indicates whether the DI(Digital Input) is open or closed. Value can be found in the published state on the di_status property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"di_status": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: Close , Open .

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "ON"} , {"state": "OFF"} or {"state": "TOGGLE"} . To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state": ""} .

# On with timed off

When setting the state to ON, it might be possible to specify an automatic shutoff after a certain amount of time. To do this add an additional property on_time to the payload which is the time in seconds the state should remain on. Additionnaly an off_wait_time property can be added to the payload to specify the cooldown time in seconds when the switch will not answer to other on with timed off commands. Support depend on the switch firmware. Some devices might require both on_time and off_wait_time to work Examples : {"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300} , {"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300, "off_wait_time": 120} .

# Di type (enum)

Set the DI(Digital Input) type to either a button or door sensor(latch) type. Value can be found in the published state on the di_type property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"di_type": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"di_type": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: Button , Door .

# Do type (enum)

Set the DO(Digital Output) type to either a pulse or latch type. Value can be found in the published state on the do_type property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"do_type": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"do_type": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: Pulse , Latch .

# Di do link (enum)

Configure DO linkage according to DI status. When set to ON, DO is output according to the DI input.. Value can be found in the published state on the di_do_link property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"di_do_link": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"di_do_link": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: Off , On .

# Do pulse time (numeric)

When the DO output is set to pulse type, you can set the DO pulse time. The unit is milliseconds.. Value can be found in the published state on the do_pulse_time property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"do_pulse_time": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"do_pulse_time": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 100 and the maximum value is 3000 . The unit of this value is ms .

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: single , double , long .