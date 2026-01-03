Excellux DHTA001

Model DHTA001 Vendor Excellux Description Temperature and humidity sensor Exposes temperature_warning, humidity_warning, battery, temperature, humidity, sampling_interval, temperature_calibration, temperature_v0_set, temperature_v1_set, humidity_calibration, humidity_v0_set, humidity_v1_set Picture

temperature_calibration : Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

temperature_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

humidity_calibration : Calibrates the humidity value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

humidity_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for humidity, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

Temperature warning. Low: temperature is lower than v0 and v1. High: temperature is higher than v0 and v1. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_warning property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: none , low , high .

Humidity warning. Low: humidity is lower than v0 and v1. High: humidity is higher than v0 and v1. Value can be found in the published state on the humidity_warning property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: none , low , high .

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

Measured relative humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the humidity property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is % .

Sampling interval. Value can be found in the published state on the sampling_interval property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"sampling_interval": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 5 and the maximum value is 1200 . The unit of this value is s .

Temperature calibration. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_calibration property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"temperature_calibration": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is -2 and the maximum value is 2 . The unit of this value is °C .

Temperature v0 threshold setting. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_v0_set property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"temperature_v0_set": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is -40 and the maximum value is 85 . The unit of this value is °C .

Temperature v1 threshold setting. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_v1_set property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"temperature_v1_set": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is -40 and the maximum value is 85 . The unit of this value is °C .

Humidity calibration. Value can be found in the published state on the humidity_calibration property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"humidity_calibration": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is -10 and the maximum value is 10 . The unit of this value is % .

Humidity v0 threshold setting. Value can be found in the published state on the humidity_v0_set property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"humidity_v0_set": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .