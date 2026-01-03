Excellux DHTA001
|Model
|DHTA001
|Vendor
|Excellux
|Description
|Temperature and humidity sensor
|Exposes
|temperature_warning, humidity_warning, battery, temperature, humidity, sampling_interval, temperature_calibration, temperature_v0_set, temperature_v1_set, humidity_calibration, humidity_v0_set, humidity_v1_set
|Picture
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
temperature_calibration: Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
temperature_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a maximum value of
3
humidity_calibration: Calibrates the humidity value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
humidity_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for humidity, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a maximum value of
3
Exposes
Temperature warning (enum)
Temperature warning. Low: temperature is lower than v0 and v1. High: temperature is higher than v0 and v1. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature_warning property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
none,
low,
high.
Humidity warning (enum)
Humidity warning. Low: humidity is lower than v0 and v1. High: humidity is higher than v0 and v1. Value can be found in the published state on the
humidity_warning property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
none,
low,
high.
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Temperature (numeric)
Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Humidity (numeric)
Measured relative humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the
humidity property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
%.
Sampling interval (numeric)
Sampling interval. Value can be found in the published state on the
sampling_interval property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"sampling_interval": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
5 and the maximum value is
1200. The unit of this value is
s.
Temperature calibration (numeric)
Temperature calibration. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature_calibration property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"temperature_calibration": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
-2 and the maximum value is
2. The unit of this value is
°C.
Temperature v0 set (numeric)
Temperature v0 threshold setting. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature_v0_set property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"temperature_v0_set": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
-40 and the maximum value is
85. The unit of this value is
°C.
Temperature v1 set (numeric)
Temperature v1 threshold setting. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature_v1_set property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"temperature_v1_set": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
-40 and the maximum value is
85. The unit of this value is
°C.
Humidity calibration (numeric)
Humidity calibration. Value can be found in the published state on the
humidity_calibration property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"humidity_calibration": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
-10 and the maximum value is
10. The unit of this value is
%.
Humidity v0 set (numeric)
Humidity v0 threshold setting. Value can be found in the published state on the
humidity_v0_set property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"humidity_v0_set": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Humidity v1 set (numeric)
Humidity v1 threshold setting. Value can be found in the published state on the
humidity_v1_set property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"humidity_v1_set": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.