ORVIBO DD10Z
|Model
|DD10Z
|Vendor
|ORVIBO
|Description
|Smart spotlight
|Exposes
|light (state, brightness, color_temp), effect, linkquality
|Picture
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
transition: Controls the transition time (in seconds) of on/off, brightness, color temperature (if applicable) and color (if applicable) changes. Defaults to
0(no transition). The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0
color_sync: When enabled colors will be synced, e.g. if the light supports both color x/y and color temperature a conversion from color x/y to color temperature will be done when setting the x/y color (default true). The value must be
trueor
false
state_action: State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be
trueor
false
Exposes
Light
This light supports the following features:
state,
brightness,
color_temp.
state: To control the state publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"state": "ON"},
{"state": "OFF"}or
{"state": "TOGGLE"}. To read the state send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"state": ""}.
brightness: To control the brightness publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"brightness": VALUE}where
VALUEis a number between
0and
254. To read the brightness send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"brightness": ""}.
color_temp: To control the color temperature (in reciprocal megakelvin a.k.a. mired scale) publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"color_temp": VALUE}where
VALUEis a number between
153and
370, the higher the warmer the color. To read the color temperature send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"color_temp": ""}. Besides the numeric values the following values are accepected:
coolest,
cool,
neutral,
warmest.
Effect (enum)
Triggers an effect on the light (e.g. make light blink for a few seconds). Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"effect": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
blink,
breathe,
okay,
channel_change,
finish_effect,
stop_effect.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.