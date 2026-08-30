TuYa DCR-RQJ

Model DCR-RQJ Vendor Tuya Description Carbon monoxide sensor gas leak detector Exposes gas, gas_value, carbon_monoxide, co Picture

How to use device type specific configuration

time_start : Reply to Tuya-specific time synchronization requests: "1970" - Reply with seconds since 1970/01/01 (recommended, should stop the device from asking), "2000" - Reply with seconds since 2000/01/01 (use if the weekday is wrong with 1970), "off" - Don't reply (use if replying causes too much traffic). Default for this device: "off". The value must be one of 1970 , 2000 , off

co_calibration : Calibrates the co value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

Indicates whether the device detected gas. Value can be found in the published state on the gas property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true gas is ON, if false OFF.

Measured gas concentration. Value can be found in the published state on the gas_value property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is LEL % .

Indicates if CO (carbon monoxide) is detected. Value can be found in the published state on the carbon_monoxide property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true carbon monoxide is ON, if false OFF.