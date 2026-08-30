Tuya DCR-RQJ

ModelDCR-RQJ
VendorTuya
DescriptionCarbon monoxide sensor gas leak detector
Exposesgas, gas_value, carbon_monoxide, co
PictureTuya DCR-RQJ

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • time_start: Reply to Tuya-specific time synchronization requests: "1970" - Reply with seconds since 1970/01/01 (recommended, should stop the device from asking), "2000" - Reply with seconds since 2000/01/01 (use if the weekday is wrong with 1970), "off" - Don't reply (use if replying causes too much traffic). Default for this device: "off". The value must be one of 1970, 2000, off

  • co_calibration: Calibrates the co value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

Exposes

Gas (binary)

Indicates whether the device detected gas. Value can be found in the published state on the gas property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true gas is ON, if false OFF.

Gas value (numeric)

Measured gas concentration. Value can be found in the published state on the gas_value property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is LEL %.

Carbon monoxide (binary)

Indicates if CO (carbon monoxide) is detected. Value can be found in the published state on the carbon_monoxide property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true carbon monoxide is ON, if false OFF.

CO (numeric)

The measured CO (carbon monoxide) value. Value can be found in the published state on the co property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is ppm.