TuYa DCR-RQJ
|Model
|DCR-RQJ
|Vendor
|TuYa
|Description
|Carbon monoxide sensor gas leak detector
|Exposes
|gas, gas_value, carbon_monoxide, co, linkquality
|Picture
Exposes
Gas (binary)
Indicates whether the device detected gas. Value can be found in the published state on the
gas property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true gas is ON, if
false OFF.
Gas value (numeric)
Measured gas concentration. Value can be found in the published state on the
gas_value property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
LEL %.
Carbon monoxide (binary)
Indicates if CO (carbon monoxide) is detected. Value can be found in the published state on the
carbon_monoxide property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true carbon monoxide is ON, if
false OFF.
CO (numeric)
The measured CO (carbon monoxide) value. Value can be found in the published state on the
co property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
ppm.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.