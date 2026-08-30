Tuya DCR-RQJ
|Model
|DCR-RQJ
|Vendor
|Tuya
|Description
|Carbon monoxide sensor gas leak detector
|Exposes
|gas, gas_value, carbon_monoxide, co
|Picture
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
time_start: Reply to Tuya-specific time synchronization requests: "1970" - Reply with seconds since 1970/01/01 (recommended, should stop the device from asking), "2000" - Reply with seconds since 2000/01/01 (use if the weekday is wrong with 1970), "off" - Don't reply (use if replying causes too much traffic). Default for this device: "off". The value must be one of
1970,
2000,
off
co_calibration: Calibrates the co value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
Exposes
Gas (binary)
Indicates whether the device detected gas. Value can be found in the published state on the
gas property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true gas is ON, if
false OFF.
Gas value (numeric)
Measured gas concentration. Value can be found in the published state on the
gas_value property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
LEL %.
Carbon monoxide (binary)
Indicates if CO (carbon monoxide) is detected. Value can be found in the published state on the
carbon_monoxide property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true carbon monoxide is ON, if
false OFF.
CO (numeric)
The measured CO (carbon monoxide) value. Value can be found in the published state on the
co property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
ppm.