TuYa DCR-RQJ

Model DCR-RQJ Vendor TuYa Description Carbon monoxide sensor gas leak detector Exposes gas, gas_value, carbon_monoxide, co, linkquality Picture

Indicates whether the device detected gas. Value can be found in the published state on the gas property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true gas is ON, if false OFF.

# Gas value (numeric)

Measured gas concentration. Value can be found in the published state on the gas_value property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is LEL % .

# Carbon monoxide (binary)

Indicates if CO (carbon monoxide) is detected. Value can be found in the published state on the carbon_monoxide property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true carbon monoxide is ON, if false OFF.

The measured CO (carbon monoxide) value. Value can be found in the published state on the co property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is ppm .