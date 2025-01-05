Tuya DCR-CO
|Model
|DCR-CO
|Vendor
|Tuya
|Description
|Smart air box (carbon monoxide)
|Exposes
|carbon_monoxide, co
|Picture
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
co_calibration: Calibrates the co value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
Exposes
Carbon monoxide (binary)
Indicates if CO (carbon monoxide) is detected. Value can be found in the published state on the
carbon_monoxide property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
ON carbon monoxide is ON, if
OFF OFF.
CO (numeric)
The measured CO (carbon monoxide) value. Value can be found in the published state on the
co property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
ppm.