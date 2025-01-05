Tuya DCR-CO

Model DCR-CO Vendor Tuya Description Smart air box (carbon monoxide) Exposes carbon_monoxide, co Picture

co_calibration : Calibrates the co value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

Indicates if CO (carbon monoxide) is detected. Value can be found in the published state on the carbon_monoxide property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals ON carbon monoxide is ON, if OFF OFF.