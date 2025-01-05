Tuya DCR-CO

ModelDCR-CO
VendorTuya
DescriptionSmart air box (carbon monoxide)
Exposescarbon_monoxide, co
PictureTuya DCR-CO

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • co_calibration: Calibrates the co value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

Exposes

Carbon monoxide (binary)

Indicates if CO (carbon monoxide) is detected. Value can be found in the published state on the carbon_monoxide property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals ON carbon monoxide is ON, if OFF OFF.

CO (numeric)

The measured CO (carbon monoxide) value. Value can be found in the published state on the co property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is ppm.