MatSee Plus DAC2161C
|Model
|DAC2161C
|Vendor
|MatSee Plus
|Description
|Smart Zigbee energy meter 80A din rail
|Exposes
|switch (state), energy, power, voltage, current, fault, threshold_1, threshold_1_protection, threshold_1_value, threshold_2, threshold_2_protection, threshold_2_value, clear_fault, meter_id, linkquality
|Picture
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
energy_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for energy, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
energy_calibration: Calibrates the energy value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
Exposes
Switch
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state": "ON"},
{"state": "OFF"} or
{"state": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value.
Energy (numeric)
Sum of consumed energy. Value can be found in the published state on the
energy property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
kWh.
Power (numeric)
Instantaneous measured power. Value can be found in the published state on the
power property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
W.
Voltage (numeric)
Measured electrical potential value. Value can be found in the published state on the
voltage property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
V.
Current (numeric)
Instantaneous measured electrical current. Value can be found in the published state on the
current property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
A.
Fault (enum)
Fault status of the device (clear = nothing). Value can be found in the published state on the
fault property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
clear,
over_current_threshold,
over_power_threshold,
over_voltage threshold,
wrong_frequency_threshold.
Threshold_1 (enum)
State of threshold_1. Value can be found in the published state on the
threshold_1 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
not_set,
over_current_threshold,
over_voltage_threshold.
Threshold_1_protection (binary)
OFF - alarm only, ON - relay will be off when threshold reached. Value can be found in the published state on the
threshold_1_protection property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
ON threshold_1_protection is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Threshold_1_value (numeric)
Can be in Volt or Ampere depending on threshold setting. Setup the value on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
threshold_1_value property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
Threshold_2 (enum)
State of threshold_2. Value can be found in the published state on the
threshold_2 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
not_set,
over_current_threshold,
over_voltage_threshold.
Threshold_2_protection (binary)
OFF - alarm only, ON - relay will be off when threshold reached. Value can be found in the published state on the
threshold_2_protection property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
ON threshold_2_protection is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Threshold_2_value (numeric)
Setup value on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
threshold_2_value property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
Clear_fault (binary)
Turn ON to clear last the fault. Value can be found in the published state on the
clear_fault property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"clear_fault": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON clear_fault is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Meter_id (text)
Meter ID (ID of device). Value can be found in the published state on the
meter_id property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.