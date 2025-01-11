Model D5Z Vendor NOUS Description Zigbee smart energy meter with leakage and prepayment Exposes energy, produced_energy, current, temperature, leakage_current, switch (state), reclosing_enable, timer, cycle_schedule, clear_energy, switch_prepayment, balance_energy, charge_energy, fault, status, reclose_recover_seconds, power_on_delay, overcurrent_threshold_time, lost_flow_threshold_time, relay_status_on_power_on, alarm_set_1, alarm_set_2, alarm_set_3 Picture

How to use device type specific configuration

energy_calibration : Calibrates the energy value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

energy_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for energy, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

current_calibration : Calibrates the current value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

current_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for current, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

temperature_calibration : Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

temperature_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

Sum of consumed energy. Value can be found in the published state on the energy property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is kWh .

Sum of produced energy. Value can be found in the published state on the produced_energy property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is kWh .

Instantaneous measured electrical current. Value can be found in the published state on the current property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is A .

Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

Leakage current. Value can be found in the published state on the leakage_current property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is mA .

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "ON"} , {"state": "OFF"} or {"state": "TOGGLE"} . To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state": ""} .

Reclosing enable. Value can be found in the published state on the reclosing_enable property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"reclosing_enable": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"reclosing_enable": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals true reclosing enable is ON, if false OFF.

Timer (schedule control in seconds). Value can be found in the published state on the timer property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"timer": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"timer": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 86400 .

Cycle schedule configuration (JSON string). Value can be found in the published state on the cycle_schedule property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"cycle_schedule": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"cycle_schedule": NEW_VALUE} .

Clear accumulated forward and reverse energy. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"clear_energy": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals true clear energy is ON, if false OFF.

Switch prepayment mode ON/OFF. Value can be found in the published state on the switch_prepayment property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"switch_prepayment": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals true switch prepayment is ON, if false OFF.

Remaining energy balance for prepayment. Value can be found in the published state on the balance_energy property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is kWh .

Last charged energy amount. Value can be found in the published state on the charge_energy property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is kWh .

General fault detected. Value can be found in the published state on the fault property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true fault is ON, if false OFF.

Detailed status information (e.g., fault codes). Value can be found in the published state on the status property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.

Time for auto reclosing recovery. Value can be found in the published state on the reclose_recover_seconds property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is s .

Power-on delay time. Value can be found in the published state on the power_on_delay property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is s .

Overcurrent event threshold time. Value can be found in the published state on the overcurrent_threshold_time property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is s .

Lost flow event threshold time. Value can be found in the published state on the lost_flow_threshold_time property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is s .

Relay status after power on (true=ON). Value can be found in the published state on the relay_status_on_power_on property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true relay status on power on is ON, if false OFF.

Alarm set 1 configuration. Value can be found in the published state on the alarm_set_1 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"alarm_set_1": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"alarm_set_1": NEW_VALUE} .

Alarm set 2 configuration. Value can be found in the published state on the alarm_set_2 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"alarm_set_2": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"alarm_set_2": NEW_VALUE} .