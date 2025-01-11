NOUS D5Z
|Model
|D5Z
|Vendor
|NOUS
|Description
|Zigbee smart energy meter with leakage and prepayment
|Exposes
|energy, produced_energy, current, temperature, leakage_current, switch (state), reclosing_enable, timer, cycle_schedule, clear_energy, switch_prepayment, balance_energy, charge_energy, fault, status, reclose_recover_seconds, power_on_delay, overcurrent_threshold_time, lost_flow_threshold_time, relay_status_on_power_on, alarm_set_1, alarm_set_2, alarm_set_3
|Picture
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
energy_calibration: Calibrates the energy value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
energy_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for energy, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
current_calibration: Calibrates the current value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
current_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for current, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
temperature_calibration: Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
temperature_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
Exposes
Energy (numeric)
Sum of consumed energy. Value can be found in the published state on the
energy property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
kWh.
Produced energy (numeric)
Sum of produced energy. Value can be found in the published state on the
produced_energy property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
kWh.
Current (numeric)
Instantaneous measured electrical current. Value can be found in the published state on the
current property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
A.
Temperature (numeric)
Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Leakage current (numeric)
Leakage current. Value can be found in the published state on the
leakage_current property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
mA.
Switch
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state": "ON"},
{"state": "OFF"} or
{"state": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"state": ""}.
Reclosing enable (binary)
Reclosing enable. Value can be found in the published state on the
reclosing_enable property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"reclosing_enable": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"reclosing_enable": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
true reclosing enable is ON, if
false OFF.
Timer (numeric)
Timer (schedule control in seconds). Value can be found in the published state on the
timer property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"timer": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"timer": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
86400.
Cycle schedule (text)
Cycle schedule configuration (JSON string). Value can be found in the published state on the
cycle_schedule property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"cycle_schedule": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"cycle_schedule": NEW_VALUE}.
Clear energy (binary)
Clear accumulated forward and reverse energy. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"clear_energy": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
true clear energy is ON, if
false OFF.
Switch prepayment (binary)
Switch prepayment mode ON/OFF. Value can be found in the published state on the
switch_prepayment property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"switch_prepayment": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
true switch prepayment is ON, if
false OFF.
Balance energy (numeric)
Remaining energy balance for prepayment. Value can be found in the published state on the
balance_energy property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
kWh.
Charge energy (numeric)
Last charged energy amount. Value can be found in the published state on the
charge_energy property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
kWh.
Fault (binary)
General fault detected. Value can be found in the published state on the
fault property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true fault is ON, if
false OFF.
Status (text)
Detailed status information (e.g., fault codes). Value can be found in the published state on the
status property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
Reclose recover seconds (numeric)
Time for auto reclosing recovery. Value can be found in the published state on the
reclose_recover_seconds property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
s.
Power on delay (numeric)
Power-on delay time. Value can be found in the published state on the
power_on_delay property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
s.
Overcurrent threshold time (numeric)
Overcurrent event threshold time. Value can be found in the published state on the
overcurrent_threshold_time property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
s.
Lost flow threshold time (numeric)
Lost flow event threshold time. Value can be found in the published state on the
lost_flow_threshold_time property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
s.
Relay status on power on (binary)
Relay status after power on (true=ON). Value can be found in the published state on the
relay_status_on_power_on property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true relay status on power on is ON, if
false OFF.
Alarm set 1 (text)
Alarm set 1 configuration. Value can be found in the published state on the
alarm_set_1 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"alarm_set_1": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"alarm_set_1": NEW_VALUE}.
Alarm set 2 (text)
Alarm set 2 configuration. Value can be found in the published state on the
alarm_set_2 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"alarm_set_2": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"alarm_set_2": NEW_VALUE}.
Alarm set 3 (text)
Alarm set 3 configuration. Value can be found in the published state on the
alarm_set_3 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"alarm_set_3": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"alarm_set_3": NEW_VALUE}.