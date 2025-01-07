Eurotronic CoZB_dha

Model CoZB_dha Vendor Eurotronic Description Comet Zero Zigbee Zigbee wireless heater thermostat Exposes battery, child_lock, climate (occupied_heating_setpoint, local_temperature, system_mode, running_state, local_temperature_calibration, pi_heating_demand), trv_mode, valve_position, mirror_display Picture

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

thermostat_unit : Controls the temperature unit of the thermostat (default celsius). The value must be one of celsius , fahrenheit

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Enables/disables physical input on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the child_lock property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"child_lock": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals LOCK child lock is ON, if UNLOCK OFF.

This climate device supports the following features: occupied_heating_setpoint , local_temperature , system_mode , running_state , local_temperature_calibration , pi_heating_demand .

occupied_heating_setpoint : Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 8 and 28 . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint": ""} .

pi_heating_demand : Position of the valve (= demanded heat) where 0% is fully closed and 100% is fully open. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"pi_heating_demand": VALUE} where VALUE is the % between 0 and 100 . Reading ( /get ) this attribute is not possible.

local_temperature : Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"local_temperature": ""} .

system_mode : Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"system_mode": VALUE} where VALUE is one of: off , auto , heat . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"system_mode": ""} .

running_state : The current running state. Possible values are: idle , heat . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"running_state": ""} .

local_temperature_calibration : Offset to add/subtract to the local temperature. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"local_temperature_calibration": VALUE}. To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"local_temperature": ""} .The minimal value is -12.8 and the maximum value is 12.7 with a step size of 0.1 .

Select between direct control of the valve via the valve_position or automatic control of the valve based on the current_heating_setpoint . For manual control set the value to 1, for automatic control set the value to 2 (the default). When switched to manual mode the display shows a value from 0 (valve closed) to 100 (valve fully open) and the buttons on the device are disabled.. Value can be found in the published state on the trv_mode property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"trv_mode": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"trv_mode": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: 1 , 2 .

Directly control the radiator valve when trv_mode is set to 1. The values range from 0 (valve closed) to 255 (valve fully open). Value can be found in the published state on the valve_position property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"valve_position": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"valve_position": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255 .