Eurotronic CoZB_dha

ModelCoZB_dha
VendorEurotronic
DescriptionComet Zero Zigbee Zigbee wireless heater thermostat
Exposesbattery, child_lock, climate (occupied_heating_setpoint, local_temperature, system_mode, running_state, local_temperature_calibration, pi_heating_demand), trv_mode, valve_position, mirror_display
PictureEurotronic CoZB_dha

OTA updates

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • thermostat_unit: Controls the temperature unit of the thermostat (default celsius). The value must be one of celsius, fahrenheit

Exposes

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Child lock (binary)

Enables/disables physical input on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the child_lock property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"child_lock": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals LOCK child lock is ON, if UNLOCK OFF.

Climate

This climate device supports the following features: occupied_heating_setpoint, local_temperature, system_mode, running_state, local_temperature_calibration, pi_heating_demand.

  • occupied_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 8 and 28. To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint": ""}.
  • pi_heating_demand: Position of the valve (= demanded heat) where 0% is fully closed and 100% is fully open. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"pi_heating_demand": VALUE} where VALUE is the % between 0 and 100. Reading (/get) this attribute is not possible.
  • local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"local_temperature": ""}.
  • system_mode: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"system_mode": VALUE} where VALUE is one of: off, auto, heat. To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"system_mode": ""}.
  • running_state: The current running state. Possible values are: idle, heat. To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"running_state": ""}.
  • local_temperature_calibration: Offset to add/subtract to the local temperature. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"local_temperature_calibration": VALUE}.To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"local_temperature": ""}.The minimal value is -12.8 and the maximum value is 12.7 with a step size of 0.1.

Trv mode (enum)

Select between direct control of the valve via the valve_position or automatic control of the valve based on the current_heating_setpoint. For manual control set the value to 1, for automatic control set the value to 2 (the default). When switched to manual mode the display shows a value from 0 (valve closed) to 100 (valve fully open) and the buttons on the device are disabled.. Value can be found in the published state on the trv_mode property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"trv_mode": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"trv_mode": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: 1, 2.

Valve position (numeric)

Directly control the radiator valve when trv_mode is set to 1. The values range from 0 (valve closed) to 255 (valve fully open). Value can be found in the published state on the valve_position property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"valve_position": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"valve_position": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255.

Mirror display (binary)

Mirror display of the thermostat. Useful when it is mounted in a way where the display is presented upside down.. Value can be found in the published state on the mirror_display property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"mirror_display": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"mirror_display": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals ON mirror display is ON, if OFF OFF.