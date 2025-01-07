Eurotronic CoZB_dha
|Model
|CoZB_dha
|Vendor
|Eurotronic
|Description
|Comet Zero Zigbee Zigbee wireless heater thermostat
|Exposes
|battery, child_lock, climate (occupied_heating_setpoint, local_temperature, system_mode, running_state, local_temperature_calibration, pi_heating_demand), trv_mode, valve_position, mirror_display
|Picture
OTA updates
This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
thermostat_unit: Controls the temperature unit of the thermostat (default celsius). The value must be one of
celsius,
fahrenheit
Exposes
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Child lock (binary)
Enables/disables physical input on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
child_lock property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"child_lock": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
LOCK child lock is ON, if
UNLOCK OFF.
Climate
This climate device supports the following features:
occupied_heating_setpoint,
local_temperature,
system_mode,
running_state,
local_temperature_calibration,
pi_heating_demand.
occupied_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"occupied_heating_setpoint": VALUE}where
VALUEis the °C between
8and
28. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"occupied_heating_setpoint": ""}.
pi_heating_demand: Position of the valve (= demanded heat) where 0% is fully closed and 100% is fully open. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"pi_heating_demand": VALUE}where
VALUEis the % between
0and
100. Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"local_temperature": ""}.
system_mode: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"system_mode": VALUE}where
VALUEis one of:
off,
auto,
heat. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"system_mode": ""}.
running_state: The current running state. Possible values are:
idle,
heat. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"running_state": ""}.
local_temperature_calibration: Offset to add/subtract to the local temperature. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"local_temperature_calibration": VALUE}.To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"local_temperature": ""}.The minimal value is
-12.8and the maximum value is
12.7with a step size of
0.1.
Trv mode (enum)
Select between direct control of the valve via the
valve_position or automatic control of the valve based on the
current_heating_setpoint. For manual control set the value to 1, for automatic control set the value to 2 (the default). When switched to manual mode the display shows a value from 0 (valve closed) to 100 (valve fully open) and the buttons on the device are disabled.. Value can be found in the published state on the
trv_mode property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"trv_mode": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"trv_mode": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
1,
2.
Valve position (numeric)
Directly control the radiator valve when
trv_mode is set to 1. The values range from 0 (valve closed) to 255 (valve fully open). Value can be found in the published state on the
valve_position property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"valve_position": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"valve_position": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255.
Mirror display (binary)
Mirror display of the thermostat. Useful when it is mounted in a way where the display is presented upside down.. Value can be found in the published state on the
mirror_display property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"mirror_display": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"mirror_display": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON mirror display is ON, if
OFF OFF.