Zigbee2MQTT

CTM Lyng CTM_MBD_Dim

ModelCTM_MBD_Dim
VendorCTM Lyng
DescriptionMBD Dim, motion detector with dimmer
Exposeslight (state, brightness), illuminance, illuminance_lux, occupancy, device_enabled, ballast_minimum_level, ballast_maximum_level, ballast_power_on_level, linkquality
PictureCTM Lyng CTM_MBD_Dim

Options

  • illuminance_calibration: Calibrates the illuminance value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • illuminance_lux_calibration: Calibrates the illuminance_lux value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • no_occupancy_since: Sends a message after the last time no occupancy (occupancy: false) was detected. When setting this for example to [10, 60] a {"no_occupancy_since": 10} will be send after 10 seconds and a {"no_occupancy_since": 60} after 60 seconds. The value must be a list of [object Object].

Exposes

Light

This light supports the following features: state, brightness.

  • state: To control the state publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "ON"}, {"state": "OFF"} or {"state": "TOGGLE"}. To read the state send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state": ""}.
  • brightness: To control the brightness publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"brightness": VALUE} where VALUE is a number between 0 and 254. To read the brightness send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"brightness": ""}.

Illuminance (numeric)

Raw measured illuminance. Value can be found in the published state on the illuminance property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value.

Illuminance (lux) (numeric)

Measured illuminance in lux. Value can be found in the published state on the illuminance_lux property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is lx.

Occupancy (binary)

Indicates whether the device detected occupancy. Value can be found in the published state on the occupancy property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true occupancy is ON, if false OFF.

Device enabled (binary)

Turn the device on or off. Value can be found in the published state on the device_enabled property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"device_enabled": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"device_enabled": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals ON device enabled is ON, if OFF OFF.

Ballast minimum level (numeric)

Specifies the minimum brightness value. Value can be found in the published state on the ballast_minimum_level property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"ballast_minimum_level": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"ballast_minimum_level": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 10 and the maximum value is 97.

Ballast maximum level (numeric)

Specifies the maximum brightness value. Value can be found in the published state on the ballast_maximum_level property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"ballast_maximum_level": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"ballast_maximum_level": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 10 and the maximum value is 97.

Ballast power on level (numeric)

Specifies the initialisation light level. Can not be set lower than "ballast_minimum_level". Value can be found in the published state on the ballast_power_on_level property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"ballast_power_on_level": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"ballast_power_on_level": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 10 and the maximum value is 97.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.