CTM Lyng CTM_MBD_Dim
|Model
|CTM_MBD_Dim
|Vendor
|CTM Lyng
|Description
|MBD Dim, motion detector with dimmer
|Exposes
|light (state, brightness), illuminance, illuminance_lux, occupancy, device_enabled, ballast_minimum_level, ballast_maximum_level, ballast_power_on_level, linkquality
|Picture
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
illuminance_calibration: Calibrates the illuminance value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
illuminance_lux_calibration: Calibrates the illuminance_lux value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
no_occupancy_since: Sends a message after the last time no occupancy (occupancy: false) was detected. When setting this for example to [10, 60] a
{"no_occupancy_since": 10}will be send after 10 seconds and a
{"no_occupancy_since": 60}after 60 seconds. The value must be a list of [object Object].
Exposes
Light
This light supports the following features:
state,
brightness.
state: To control the state publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"state": "ON"},
{"state": "OFF"}or
{"state": "TOGGLE"}. To read the state send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"state": ""}.
brightness: To control the brightness publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"brightness": VALUE}where
VALUEis a number between
0and
254. To read the brightness send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"brightness": ""}.
Illuminance (numeric)
Raw measured illuminance. Value can be found in the published state on the
illuminance property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
Illuminance (lux) (numeric)
Measured illuminance in lux. Value can be found in the published state on the
illuminance_lux property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
lx.
Occupancy (binary)
Indicates whether the device detected occupancy. Value can be found in the published state on the
occupancy property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true occupancy is ON, if
false OFF.
Device enabled (binary)
Turn the device on or off. Value can be found in the published state on the
device_enabled property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"device_enabled": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"device_enabled": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON device enabled is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Ballast minimum level (numeric)
Specifies the minimum brightness value. Value can be found in the published state on the
ballast_minimum_level property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"ballast_minimum_level": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"ballast_minimum_level": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
10 and the maximum value is
97.
Ballast maximum level (numeric)
Specifies the maximum brightness value. Value can be found in the published state on the
ballast_maximum_level property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"ballast_maximum_level": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"ballast_maximum_level": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
10 and the maximum value is
97.
Ballast power on level (numeric)
Specifies the initialisation light level. Can not be set lower than "ballast_minimum_level". Value can be found in the published state on the
ballast_power_on_level property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"ballast_power_on_level": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"ballast_power_on_level": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
10 and the maximum value is
97.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.