# CTM Lyng CTM_MBD_Dim

Model CTM_MBD_Dim Vendor CTM Lyng Description MBD Dim, motion detector with dimmer Exposes light (state, brightness), illuminance, illuminance_lux, occupancy, device_enabled, ballast_minimum_level, ballast_maximum_level, ballast_power_on_level, linkquality Picture

How to use device type specific configuration

illuminance_calibration : Calibrates the illuminance value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

illuminance_lux_calibration : Calibrates the illuminance_lux value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

no_occupancy_since : Sends a message after the last time no occupancy (occupancy: false) was detected. When setting this for example to [10, 60] a {"no_occupancy_since": 10} will be send after 10 seconds and a {"no_occupancy_since": 60} after 60 seconds. The value must be a list of [object Object].

This light supports the following features: state , brightness .

state : To control the state publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "ON"} , {"state": "OFF"} or {"state": "TOGGLE"} . To read the state send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state": ""} .

brightness : To control the brightness publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"brightness": VALUE} where VALUE is a number between 0 and 254 . To read the brightness send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"brightness": ""} .

Raw measured illuminance. Value can be found in the published state on the illuminance property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.

Measured illuminance in lux. Value can be found in the published state on the illuminance_lux property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is lx .

Indicates whether the device detected occupancy. Value can be found in the published state on the occupancy property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true occupancy is ON, if false OFF.

# Device enabled (binary)

Turn the device on or off. Value can be found in the published state on the device_enabled property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"device_enabled": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"device_enabled": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON device enabled is ON, if OFF OFF.

# Ballast minimum level (numeric)

Specifies the minimum brightness value. Value can be found in the published state on the ballast_minimum_level property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"ballast_minimum_level": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"ballast_minimum_level": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 10 and the maximum value is 97 .

# Ballast maximum level (numeric)

Specifies the maximum brightness value. Value can be found in the published state on the ballast_maximum_level property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"ballast_maximum_level": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"ballast_maximum_level": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 10 and the maximum value is 97 .

# Ballast power on level (numeric)

Specifies the initialisation light level. Can not be set lower than "ballast_minimum_level". Value can be found in the published state on the ballast_power_on_level property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"ballast_power_on_level": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"ballast_power_on_level": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 10 and the maximum value is 97 .