Zigbee2MQTT

TuYa CTL-R1-TY-Zigbee

ModelCTL-R1-TY-Zigbee
VendorTuYa
Description24G radar human presence motion sensor.
Exposesilluminance, presence, presence_sensitivity, detection_range, detection_delay, illuminance_treshold_max, illuminance_treshold_min, presence_illuminance_switch, light_switch, light_linkage, detection_method, indicator_light, identify, linkquality
PictureTuYa CTL-R1-TY-Zigbee

Exposes

Illuminance (numeric)

Raw measured illuminance. Value can be found in the published state on the illuminance property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is lx.

Presence (binary)

Indicates whether the device detected presence. Value can be found in the published state on the presence property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true presence is ON, if false OFF.

Presence sensitivity (numeric)

Presence sensitivity. Value can be found in the published state on the presence_sensitivity property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"presence_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Detection range (numeric)

Detection range. Value can be found in the published state on the detection_range property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"detection_range": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 1.5 and the maximum value is 4.5. The unit of this value is m.

Detection delay (numeric)

Presence detection delay. Value can be found in the published state on the detection_delay property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"detection_delay": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 600. The unit of this value is s.

Illuminance treshold max (numeric)

The max illumiance threshold to turn on the light. Value can be found in the published state on the illuminance_treshold_max property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"illuminance_treshold_max": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 2000. The unit of this value is lx.

Illuminance treshold min (numeric)

The min illumiance threshold to turn on the light. Value can be found in the published state on the illuminance_treshold_min property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"illuminance_treshold_min": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 2000. The unit of this value is lx.

Presence illuminance switch (binary)

Whether to enable 'light_switch' illumination is between min/max threshold. Value can be found in the published state on the presence_illuminance_switch property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"presence_illuminance_switch": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals true presence illuminance switch is ON, if false OFF.

Light switch (binary)

This state will determine the light on/off based on the lighting threshold and presence sensing. Value can be found in the published state on the light_switch property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals ON light switch is ON, if OFF OFF.

Light linkage (binary)

Light linkage. Value can be found in the published state on the light_linkage property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"light_linkage": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals true light linkage is ON, if false OFF.

Detection method (enum)

When 'only_move' is used, presence will only be triggered when there is movement. Value can be found in the published state on the detection_method property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"detection_method": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: only_move, exist_move.

Indicator light (enum)

Controls when the indicator light is turned on. Value can be found in the published state on the indicator_light property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"indicator_light": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: presence, off, on.

Identify (binary)

After turning on, the indicator light quickly flashes, used to locate devices. Value can be found in the published state on the identify property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"identify": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals true identify is ON, if false OFF.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.