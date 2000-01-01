TuYa CTL-R1-TY-Zigbee
|Model
|CTL-R1-TY-Zigbee
|Vendor
|TuYa
|Description
|24G radar human presence motion sensor.
|Exposes
|illuminance, presence, presence_sensitivity, detection_range, detection_delay, illuminance_treshold_max, illuminance_treshold_min, presence_illuminance_switch, light_switch, light_linkage, detection_method, indicator_light, identify, linkquality
|Picture
Exposes
Illuminance (numeric)
Raw measured illuminance. Value can be found in the published state on the
illuminance property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
lx.
Presence (binary)
Indicates whether the device detected presence. Value can be found in the published state on the
presence property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true presence is ON, if
false OFF.
Presence sensitivity (numeric)
Presence sensitivity. Value can be found in the published state on the
presence_sensitivity property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"presence_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Detection range (numeric)
Detection range. Value can be found in the published state on the
detection_range property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"detection_range": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
1.5 and the maximum value is
4.5. The unit of this value is
m.
Detection delay (numeric)
Presence detection delay. Value can be found in the published state on the
detection_delay property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"detection_delay": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
600. The unit of this value is
s.
Illuminance treshold max (numeric)
The max illumiance threshold to turn on the light. Value can be found in the published state on the
illuminance_treshold_max property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"illuminance_treshold_max": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
2000. The unit of this value is
lx.
Illuminance treshold min (numeric)
The min illumiance threshold to turn on the light. Value can be found in the published state on the
illuminance_treshold_min property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"illuminance_treshold_min": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
2000. The unit of this value is
lx.
Presence illuminance switch (binary)
Whether to enable 'light_switch' illumination is between min/max threshold. Value can be found in the published state on the
presence_illuminance_switch property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"presence_illuminance_switch": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
true presence illuminance switch is ON, if
false OFF.
Light switch (binary)
This state will determine the light on/off based on the lighting threshold and presence sensing. Value can be found in the published state on the
light_switch property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
ON light switch is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Light linkage (binary)
Light linkage. Value can be found in the published state on the
light_linkage property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"light_linkage": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
true light linkage is ON, if
false OFF.
Detection method (enum)
When 'only_move' is used, presence will only be triggered when there is movement. Value can be found in the published state on the
detection_method property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"detection_method": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
only_move,
exist_move.
Indicator light (enum)
Controls when the indicator light is turned on. Value can be found in the published state on the
indicator_light property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"indicator_light": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
presence,
off,
on.
Identify (binary)
After turning on, the indicator light quickly flashes, used to locate devices. Value can be found in the published state on the
identify property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"identify": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
true identify is ON, if
false OFF.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.