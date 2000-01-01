TuYa CTL-R1-TY-Zigbee

Model CTL-R1-TY-Zigbee Vendor TuYa Description 24G radar human presence motion sensor. Exposes illuminance, presence, presence_sensitivity, detection_range, detection_delay, illuminance_treshold_max, illuminance_treshold_min, presence_illuminance_switch, light_switch, light_linkage, detection_method, indicator_light, identify, linkquality Picture

Raw measured illuminance. Value can be found in the published state on the illuminance property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is lx .

Indicates whether the device detected presence. Value can be found in the published state on the presence property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true presence is ON, if false OFF.

# Presence sensitivity (numeric)

Presence sensitivity. Value can be found in the published state on the presence_sensitivity property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"presence_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

# Detection range (numeric)

Detection range. Value can be found in the published state on the detection_range property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"detection_range": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 1.5 and the maximum value is 4.5 . The unit of this value is m .

# Detection delay (numeric)

Presence detection delay. Value can be found in the published state on the detection_delay property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"detection_delay": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 600 . The unit of this value is s .

# Illuminance treshold max (numeric)

The max illumiance threshold to turn on the light. Value can be found in the published state on the illuminance_treshold_max property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"illuminance_treshold_max": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 2000 . The unit of this value is lx .

# Illuminance treshold min (numeric)

The min illumiance threshold to turn on the light. Value can be found in the published state on the illuminance_treshold_min property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"illuminance_treshold_min": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 2000 . The unit of this value is lx .

# Presence illuminance switch (binary)

Whether to enable 'light_switch' illumination is between min/max threshold. Value can be found in the published state on the presence_illuminance_switch property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"presence_illuminance_switch": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals true presence illuminance switch is ON, if false OFF.

# Light switch (binary)

This state will determine the light on/off based on the lighting threshold and presence sensing. Value can be found in the published state on the light_switch property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals ON light switch is ON, if OFF OFF.

# Light linkage (binary)

Light linkage. Value can be found in the published state on the light_linkage property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"light_linkage": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals true light linkage is ON, if false OFF.

# Detection method (enum)

When 'only_move' is used, presence will only be triggered when there is movement. Value can be found in the published state on the detection_method property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"detection_method": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: only_move , exist_move .

# Indicator light (enum)

Controls when the indicator light is turned on. Value can be found in the published state on the indicator_light property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"indicator_light": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: presence , off , on .

After turning on, the indicator light quickly flashes, used to locate devices. Value can be found in the published state on the identify property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"identify": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals true identify is ON, if false OFF.