HOBEIAN ZG-303Z

ModelCS-201Z
VendorHOBEIAN
DescriptionSoil moisture sensor
Exposeswater_warning, temperature, humidity, soil_moisture, temperature_unit, temperature_calibration, humidity_calibration, soil_calibration, temperature_sampling, soil_sampling, soil_warning, battery
PictureHOBEIAN ZG-303Z

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • temperature_calibration: Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • temperature_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

  • humidity_calibration: Calibrates the humidity value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • humidity_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for humidity, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

  • soil_moisture_calibration: Calibrates the soil_moisture value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • soil_moisture_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for soil_moisture, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

Exposes

Water warning (enum)

Water shortage warning. Value can be found in the published state on the water_warning property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: none, alarm.

Temperature (numeric)

Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is °C.

Humidity (numeric)

Measured relative humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the humidity property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is %.

Soil moisture (numeric)

Measured soil moisture value. Value can be found in the published state on the soil_moisture property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is %.

Temperature unit (enum)

Temperature unit. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_unit property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"temperature_unit": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: celsius, fahrenheit.

Temperature calibration (numeric)

Temperature calibration. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_calibration property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"temperature_calibration": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is -2 and the maximum value is 2. The unit of this value is °C.

Humidity calibration (numeric)

Humidity calibration. Value can be found in the published state on the humidity_calibration property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"humidity_calibration": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is -30 and the maximum value is 30. The unit of this value is %.

Soil calibration (numeric)

Soil Humidity calibration. Value can be found in the published state on the soil_calibration property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"soil_calibration": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is -30 and the maximum value is 30. The unit of this value is %.

Temperature sampling (numeric)

Air temperature and humidity sampling. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_sampling property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"temperature_sampling": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 5 and the maximum value is 3600. The unit of this value is s.

Soil sampling (numeric)

Soil humidity sampling. Value can be found in the published state on the soil_sampling property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"soil_sampling": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 5 and the maximum value is 3600. The unit of this value is s.

Soil warning (numeric)

Soil water shortage humidity value. Value can be found in the published state on the soil_warning property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"soil_warning": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.