Eurotronic COZB0001
|Model
|COZB0001
|Vendor
|Eurotronic
|Description
|Comet Zigbee wireless heater thermostat
|Exposes
|battery, climate (occupied_heating_setpoint, local_temperature, system_mode, running_state, local_temperature_calibration, pi_heating_demand), trv_mode, valve_position, linkquality
|Picture
Notes
Pairing
After pairing, the LED display shows an animation and the thermostat moves to the mounting position. Subsequently, the LED display shows “Ad”. When you have mounted the Comet Zigbee on the valve, continue with the adaptation. Press and hold the two arrow keys for 3 seconds. After the adaptions is completed, the target temperature is shown.
Factory reset
Press and hold the button in the battery compartment of your Comet Zigbee for at least 10 seconds. From the 5th second on, a counter will run on the thermostat’s display. Keep the button pressed until the 10 appears on your Comet Zigbee. Then “Ad” will be shown again on the display and the controller will be in pairing mode.
Recommendation
This device sends multiple messages in short time period with the same payload. It’s worth setting debounce option to throttle them without losing unique action payloads.
E.g. (devices.yaml)
'0xabc457fffe679xyz':
friendly_name: my_device
debounce: 0.5
Controlling
Current heating setpoint
{
"current_heating_setpoint": 21.5
}
Current heating setpoint is also modified when occupied or unoccupied heating setpoint is set.
System mode
The system mode will be either
off,
auto, or
heat. When set to
heat the boost host flags will be set, when using
off the window_open host flag will be set (and off will be displayed on the display).
Eurotronic host flags
The
eurotronic_host_flags property contains an object with a true/false field for each host option.
{
"eurotronic_host_flags": {
"mirror_display": false,
"boost": false,
"window_open": false,
"child_protection": true
}
}
You can toggle these flags by publishing a message to the
set MQTT topic containing
eurotronic_host_flags. e.g. enabling the display mirroring:
{"eurotronic_host_flags": {"mirror_display": true}}
Note that
true or
false do not have quotes around them!
Eurotronic system mode
This is deprecated in favor of eurotronic_host_flags, but will still work for now.
This is a bitmap encoded field to set several device specific features. Please remind it is not possible to set single bits, always the full bitmap is written. Bit 0 doesn't seem to be writeable, it is always reported as set, so expect your written value + 1 to be reported.
|Bit
|Position
|0
|unknown (default 1)
|1
|Mirror Display
|2
|Boost Mode (Always ON)
|3
|unknown
|4
|unknown
|5
|Window Open Mode (Always OFF)
|6
|unknown
|7
|Child Protection
Examples for eurotronic_system_mode:
Mirror display: (Reported as 3)
{
"eurotronic_system_mode": 2
}
External window open, device display shows "OFF": (Reported as 33)
{
"eurotronic_system_mode": 32
}
Mirror display and set child protection: (Reported as 131)
{
"eurotronic_system_mode": 130
}
Eurotronic error status
{
"eurotronic_error_status": 0
}
This field is a readonly bitmap
|Bit
|Position
|0
|reserved
|1
|reserved
|2
|reserved
|3
|Valve adaption failed (E1)
|4
|Valve movement too slow (E2)
|5
|Valve not moving/blocked (E3)
|6
|reserved
|7
|reserved
OTA updates
This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
thermostat_unit: Controls the temperature unit of the thermostat (default celsius). The value must be one of
celsius,
fahrenheit
legacy: Set to false to disable the legacy integration (highly recommended), will change structure of the published payload (default true). The value must be
trueor
false
Exposes
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Climate
This climate device supports the following features:
occupied_heating_setpoint,
local_temperature,
system_mode,
running_state,
local_temperature_calibration,
pi_heating_demand.
occupied_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"occupied_heating_setpoint": VALUE}where
VALUEis the °C between
5and
30. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"occupied_heating_setpoint": ""}.
pi_heating_demand: Position of the valve (= demanded heat) where 0% is fully closed and 100% is fully open. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"pi_heating_demand": VALUE}where
VALUEis the % between
0and
100. Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"local_temperature": ""}.
system_mode: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"system_mode": VALUE}where
VALUEis one of:
off,
auto,
heat. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"system_mode": ""}.
running_state: The current running state. Possible values are:
idle,
heat. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"running_state": ""}.
local_temperature_calibration: Offset to add/subtract to the local temperature. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"local_temperature_calibration": VALUE}.To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"local_temperature": ""}.The minimal value is
-12.8and the maximum value is
12.7with a step size of
0.1.
Trv mode (enum)
Select between direct control of the valve via the
valve_position or automatic control of the valve based on the
current_heating_setpoint. For manual control set the value to 1, for automatic control set the value to 2 (the default). When switched to manual mode the display shows a value from 0 (valve closed) to 100 (valve fully open) and the buttons on the device are disabled.. Value can be found in the published state on the
trv_mode property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"trv_mode": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"trv_mode": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
1,
2.
Valve position (numeric)
Directly control the radiator valve when
trv_mode is set to 1. The values range from 0 (valve closed) to 255 (valve fully open). Value can be found in the published state on the
valve_position property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"valve_position": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"valve_position": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.