Eurotronic COZB0001

Model COZB0001 Vendor Eurotronic Description Comet Zigbee wireless heater thermostat Exposes battery, climate (occupied_heating_setpoint, local_temperature, system_mode, running_state, local_temperature_calibration, pi_heating_demand), trv_mode, valve_position, linkquality Picture

After pairing, the LED display shows an animation and the thermostat moves to the mounting position. Subsequently, the LED display shows “Ad”. When you have mounted the Comet Zigbee on the valve, continue with the adaptation. Press and hold the two arrow keys for 3 seconds. After the adaptions is completed, the target temperature is shown.

Press and hold the button in the battery compartment of your Comet Zigbee for at least 10 seconds. From the 5th second on, a counter will run on the thermostat’s display. Keep the button pressed until the 10 appears on your Comet Zigbee. Then “Ad” will be shown again on the display and the controller will be in pairing mode.

This device sends multiple messages in short time period with the same payload. It’s worth setting debounce option to throttle them without losing unique action payloads.

E.g. (devices.yaml)

'0xabc457fffe679xyz' : friendly_name : my_device debounce : 0.5

Current heating setpoint

{ "current_heating_setpoint" : 21.5 }

Current heating setpoint is also modified when occupied or unoccupied heating setpoint is set.

System mode

The system mode will be either off , auto , or heat . When set to heat the boost host flags will be set, when using off the window_open host flag will be set (and off will be displayed on the display).

Eurotronic host flags

The eurotronic_host_flags property contains an object with a true/false field for each host option.

{ "eurotronic_host_flags" : { "mirror_display" : false , "boost" : false , "window_open" : false , "child_protection" : true } }

You can toggle these flags by publishing a message to the set MQTT topic containing eurotronic_host_flags . e.g. enabling the display mirroring:

{ "eurotronic_host_flags" : { "mirror_display" : true } }

Note that true or false do not have quotes around them!

Eurotronic system mode

This is deprecated in favor of eurotronic_host_flags, but will still work for now.

This is a bitmap encoded field to set several device specific features. Please remind it is not possible to set single bits, always the full bitmap is written. Bit 0 doesn't seem to be writeable, it is always reported as set, so expect your written value + 1 to be reported.

Bit Position 0 unknown (default 1) 1 Mirror Display 2 Boost Mode (Always ON) 3 unknown 4 unknown 5 Window Open Mode (Always OFF) 6 unknown 7 Child Protection

Examples for eurotronic_system_mode:

Mirror display: (Reported as 3)

{ "eurotronic_system_mode" : 2 }

External window open, device display shows "OFF": (Reported as 33)

{ "eurotronic_system_mode" : 32 }

Mirror display and set child protection: (Reported as 131)

{ "eurotronic_system_mode" : 130 }

Eurotronic error status

{ "eurotronic_error_status" : 0 }

This field is a readonly bitmap

Bit Position 0 reserved 1 reserved 2 reserved 3 Valve adaption failed (E1) 4 Valve movement too slow (E2) 5 Valve not moving/blocked (E3) 6 reserved 7 reserved

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

How to use device type specific configuration

thermostat_unit : Controls the temperature unit of the thermostat (default celsius). The value must be one of celsius , fahrenheit

legacy : Set to false to disable the legacy integration (highly recommended), will change structure of the published payload (default true). The value must be true or false

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

This climate device supports the following features: occupied_heating_setpoint , local_temperature , system_mode , running_state , local_temperature_calibration , pi_heating_demand .

occupied_heating_setpoint : Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 5 and 30 . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint": ""} .

: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic with payload where is the °C between and . To read send a message to with payload . pi_heating_demand : Position of the valve (= demanded heat) where 0% is fully closed and 100% is fully open. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"pi_heating_demand": VALUE} where VALUE is the % between 0 and 100 . Reading ( /get ) this attribute is not possible.

: Position of the valve (= demanded heat) where 0% is fully closed and 100% is fully open. To control publish a message to topic with payload where is the % between and . Reading ( ) this attribute is not possible. local_temperature : Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"local_temperature": ""} .

: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to with payload . system_mode : Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"system_mode": VALUE} where VALUE is one of: off , auto , heat . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"system_mode": ""} .

: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic with payload where is one of: , , . To read send a message to with payload . running_state : The current running state. Possible values are: idle , heat . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"running_state": ""} .

: The current running state. Possible values are: , . To read send a message to with payload . local_temperature_calibration : Offset to add/subtract to the local temperature. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"local_temperature_calibration": VALUE}. To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"local_temperature": ""} .The minimal value is -12.8 and the maximum value is 12.7 with a step size of 0.1 .

Select between direct control of the valve via the valve_position or automatic control of the valve based on the current_heating_setpoint . For manual control set the value to 1, for automatic control set the value to 2 (the default). When switched to manual mode the display shows a value from 0 (valve closed) to 100 (valve fully open) and the buttons on the device are disabled.. Value can be found in the published state on the trv_mode property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"trv_mode": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"trv_mode": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: 1 , 2 .

Directly control the radiator valve when trv_mode is set to 1. The values range from 0 (valve closed) to 255 (valve fully open). Value can be found in the published state on the valve_position property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"valve_position": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"valve_position": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255 .