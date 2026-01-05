Tuya CK-BL702-AL-01(7008_Z102LG01-1)
|Model
|CK-BL702-AL-01(7008_Z102LG01-1)
|Vendor
|Tuya
|Description
|Zigbee LED bulb
|Exposes
|power_on_behavior, light (state, brightness, color_temp, color_xy), effect, do_not_disturb, color_power_on_behavior
|Picture
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
transition: Controls the transition time (in seconds) of on/off, brightness, color temperature (if applicable) and color (if applicable) changes. Defaults to
0(no transition). The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0
color_sync: When enabled colors will be synced, e.g. if the light supports both color x/y and color temperature a conversion from color x/y to color temperature will be done when setting the x/y color (default true). The value must be
trueor
false
state_action: State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be
trueor
false
Exposes
Power-on behavior (enum)
Controls the behavior when the device is powered on after power loss. Value can be found in the published state on the
power_on_behavior property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"power_on_behavior": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"power_on_behavior": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
off,
on,
toggle,
previous.
Light
This light supports the following features:
state,
brightness,
color_temp,
color_xy.
state: To control the state publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"state": "ON"},
{"state": "OFF"}or
{"state": "TOGGLE"}. To read the state send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"state": ""}.
brightness: To control the brightness publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"brightness": VALUE}where
VALUEis a number between
0and
254. To read the brightness send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"brightness": ""}.
color_temp: To control the color temperature (in reciprocal megakelvin a.k.a. mired scale) publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"color_temp": VALUE}where
VALUEis a number between
142and
500, the higher the warmer the color. To read the color temperature send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"color_temp": ""}. Besides the numeric values the following values are accepted:
coolest,
cool,
neutral,
warm,
warmest.
color_xy: To control the XY color (CIE 1931 color space) publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"color": {"x": X_VALUE, "y": Y_VALUE}}(e.g.
{"color":{"x":0.123,"y":0.123}}). To read the XY color send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"color":{"x":"","y":""}}. Alternatively it is possible to set the XY color via RGB:
{"color": {"r": R, "g": G, "b": B}}e.g.
{"color":{"r":46,"g":102,"b":150}}
{"color": {"rgb": "R,G,B"}}e.g.
{"color":{"rgb":"46,102,150"}}
{"color": {"hex": HEX}}e.g.
{"color":{"hex":"#547CFF"}}
On with timed off
When setting the state to ON, it might be possible to specify an automatic shutoff after a certain amount of time. To do this add an additional property
on_time to the payload which is the time in seconds the state should remain on. Additionally an
off_wait_time property can be added to the payload to specify the cooldown time in seconds when the light will not answer to other on with timed off commands. Support depends on the light firmware. Some devices might require both
on_time and
off_wait_time to work Examples :
{"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300},
{"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300, "off_wait_time": 120}.
Transition
For all of the above mentioned features it is possible to do a transition of the value over time. To do this add an additional property
transition to the payload which is the transition time in seconds. Examples:
{"brightness":156,"transition":3},
{"color_temp":241,"transition":1}.
Moving/stepping
Instead of setting a value (e.g. brightness) directly it is also possible to:
- move: this will automatically move the value over time, to stop send value
stopor
0.
- step: this will increment/decrement the current value by the given one.
The direction of move and step can be either up or down, provide a negative value to move/step down, a positive value to move/step up. To do this send a payload like below to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set
NOTE: brightness move/step will stop at the minimum brightness and won't turn on the light when it's off. In this case use
brightness_move_onoff/
brightness_step_onoff
{
"brightness_move": -40, // Starts moving brightness down at 40 units per second
"brightness_move": 0, // Stop moving brightness
"brightness_step": 40 // Increases brightness by 40
"color_temp_move": 60, // Starts moving color temperature up at 60 units per second
"color_temp_move": -40, // Starts moving color temperature down at 40 units per second
"color_temp_move": "stop", // Stop moving color temperature
"color_temp_move": "release", // Stop moving color temperature
"color_temp_move": 0, // Stop moving color temperature
"color_temp_move": "up", // Move to warmer color temperature at default rate
"color_temp_move": 1, // Move to warmer color temperature at default rate
"color_temp_move": "down", // Move to cooler color temperature at default rate
"color_temp_move": {"rate": 30, "minimum": 150, "maximum": 500}, // Move with custom rate and constraints
"color_temp_step": 99, // Increase color temperature by 99
}
Effect (enum)
Triggers an effect on the light (e.g. make light blink for a few seconds). Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"effect": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
blink,
breathe,
okay,
channel_change,
finish_effect,
stop_effect,
colorloop,
stop_colorloop.
Do not disturb (binary)
Do not disturb mode, when enabled this function will keep the light OFF after a power outage. Value can be found in the published state on the
do_not_disturb property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"do_not_disturb": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
true do not disturb is ON, if
false OFF.
Color power on behavior (enum)
Power on behavior state. Value can be found in the published state on the
color_power_on_behavior property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"color_power_on_behavior": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
initial,
previous,
customized.