Schneider Electric CCTFR6700
|Model
|CCTFR6700
|Vendor
|Schneider Electric
|Description
|Heating thermostat
|Exposes
|power, energy, schneider_pilot_mode, climate (occupied_heating_setpoint, local_temperature, system_mode, pi_heating_demand), linkquality
|Picture
Notes
Device info
This device is a thermostat to drive an electric heater. It supports two modes:
- Contactor mode, that switches the heater power supply on and off
- Pilot mode, for compatible heaters
Pairing and configuring
After pairing the device requires:
- the pilot mode to be configured (Contactor/Pilot)
- an external temperature measurement, either through a bind from a sensor, or report from the coordinator trhough automation. The temperature must be refreshed at least every 10mn
- the target thermostat set point
Local temperature
In order to provide external temperature measurement from the coordinator through automation, can be set by publishing a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"temperature_measured_value": VALUE} where
VALUE is the temperature eg:
18.
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
thermostat_unit: Controls the temperature unit of the thermostat (default celsius). The value must be one of
celsius,
fahrenheit
power_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for power, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
power_calibration: Calibrates the power value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
energy_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for energy, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
energy_calibration: Calibrates the energy value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
Exposes
Power (numeric)
Instantaneous measured power. Value can be found in the published state on the
power property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
W.
Energy (numeric)
Sum of consumed energy. Value can be found in the published state on the
energy property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
kWh.
Schneider_pilot_mode (enum)
Controls piloting mode. Value can be found in the published state on the
schneider_pilot_mode property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"schneider_pilot_mode": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"schneider_pilot_mode": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
contactor,
pilot.
Climate
This climate device supports the following features:
occupied_heating_setpoint,
local_temperature,
system_mode,
pi_heating_demand.
occupied_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"occupied_heating_setpoint": VALUE}where
VALUEis the °C between
4and
30. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"occupied_heating_setpoint": ""}.
pi_heating_demand: Position of the valve (= demanded heat) where 0% is fully closed and 100% is fully open. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"pi_heating_demand": VALUE}where
VALUEis the % between
0and
100. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"pi_heating_demand": ""}.
local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"local_temperature": ""}.
system_mode: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"system_mode": VALUE}where
VALUEis one of:
off,
auto,
heat. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"system_mode": ""}.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.