# Schneider Electric CCTFR6700

Model CCTFR6700 Vendor Schneider Electric Description Heating thermostat Exposes power, energy, schneider_pilot_mode, climate (occupied_heating_setpoint, local_temperature, system_mode, pi_heating_demand), linkquality Picture

# Device info

This device is a thermostat to drive an electric heater. It supports two modes:

Contactor mode, that switches the heater power supply on and off

Pilot mode, for compatible heaters

# Pairing and configuring

After pairing the device requires:

the pilot mode to be configured (Contactor/Pilot)

an external temperature measurement, either through a bind from a sensor, or report from the coordinator trhough automation. The temperature must be refreshed at least every 10mn

the target thermostat set point

# Local temperature

In order to provide external temperature measurement from the coordinator through automation, can be set by publishing a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"temperature_measured_value": VALUE} where VALUE is the temperature eg: 18 .

How to use device type specific configuration

thermostat_unit : Controls the temperature unit of the thermostat (default celsius). The value must be one of celsius , fahrenheit

power_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for power, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

power_calibration : Calibrates the power value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

energy_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for energy, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

energy_calibration : Calibrates the energy value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

Instantaneous measured power. Value can be found in the published state on the power property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is W .

Sum of consumed energy. Value can be found in the published state on the energy property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is kWh .

Controls piloting mode. Value can be found in the published state on the schneider_pilot_mode property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"schneider_pilot_mode": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"schneider_pilot_mode": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: contactor , pilot .

This climate device supports the following features: occupied_heating_setpoint , local_temperature , system_mode , pi_heating_demand .

occupied_heating_setpoint : Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 4 and 30 . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint": ""} .

: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic with payload where is the °C between and . To read send a message to with payload . pi_heating_demand : Position of the valve (= demanded heat) where 0% is fully closed and 100% is fully open. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"pi_heating_demand": VALUE} where VALUE is the % between 0 and 100 . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"pi_heating_demand": ""} .

: Position of the valve (= demanded heat) where 0% is fully closed and 100% is fully open. To control publish a message to topic with payload where is the % between and . To read send a message to with payload . local_temperature : Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"local_temperature": ""} .

: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to with payload . system_mode : Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"system_mode": VALUE} where VALUE is one of: off , auto , heat . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"system_mode": ""} .