Zigbee2MQTT

Schneider Electric CCTFR6700

ModelCCTFR6700
VendorSchneider Electric
DescriptionHeating thermostat
Exposespower, energy, schneider_pilot_mode, climate (occupied_heating_setpoint, local_temperature, system_mode, pi_heating_demand), linkquality
PictureSchneider Electric CCTFR6700

Notes

Device info

This device is a thermostat to drive an electric heater. It supports two modes:

  • Contactor mode, that switches the heater power supply on and off
  • Pilot mode, for compatible heaters

Pairing and configuring

After pairing the device requires:

  • the pilot mode to be configured (Contactor/Pilot)
  • an external temperature measurement, either through a bind from a sensor, or report from the coordinator trhough automation. The temperature must be refreshed at least every 10mn
  • the target thermostat set point

Local temperature

In order to provide external temperature measurement from the coordinator through automation, can be set by publishing a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"temperature_measured_value": VALUE} where VALUE is the temperature eg: 18.

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • thermostat_unit: Controls the temperature unit of the thermostat (default celsius). The value must be one of celsius, fahrenheit

  • power_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for power, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

  • power_calibration: Calibrates the power value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • energy_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for energy, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

  • energy_calibration: Calibrates the energy value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

Exposes

Power (numeric)

Instantaneous measured power. Value can be found in the published state on the power property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is W.

Energy (numeric)

Sum of consumed energy. Value can be found in the published state on the energy property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is kWh.

Schneider_pilot_mode (enum)

Controls piloting mode. Value can be found in the published state on the schneider_pilot_mode property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"schneider_pilot_mode": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"schneider_pilot_mode": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: contactor, pilot.

Climate

This climate device supports the following features: occupied_heating_setpoint, local_temperature, system_mode, pi_heating_demand.

  • occupied_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 4 and 30. To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint": ""}.
  • pi_heating_demand: Position of the valve (= demanded heat) where 0% is fully closed and 100% is fully open. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"pi_heating_demand": VALUE} where VALUE is the % between 0 and 100. To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"pi_heating_demand": ""}.
  • local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"local_temperature": ""}.
  • system_mode: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"system_mode": VALUE} where VALUE is one of: off, auto, heat. To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"system_mode": ""}.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.