# Schneider Electric CCTFR6400

Model CCTFR6400 Vendor Schneider Electric Description Temperature/Humidity measurement with thermostat interface Exposes keypad_lockout, humidity, battery, voltage, action, climate (occupied_heating_setpoint, local_temperature, pi_heating_demand), linkquality Picture

# Device info

This device is a

thermostat UI for displaying/adjusting target set point.

temperature sensor

hygrometry sensor

It can display the heating status of associated climate by setting pi_heating_demand

It requires a Z-Stack controller (Firmware version > TBD). It is currently not working with zigate and conbee II (maybe supported in further firmware).

How to use device type specific configuration

temperature_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

temperature_calibration : Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

humidity_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for humidity, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

humidity_calibration : Calibrates the humidity value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

Enables/disables physical input on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the keypad_lockout property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"keypad_lockout": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: unlock , lock1 , lock2 .

Measured relative humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the humidity property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is % .

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Voltage of the battery in millivolts. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is mV .

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: screen_sleep , screen_wake , button_press_plus_down , button_press_center_down , button_press_minus_down .

This climate device supports the following features: occupied_heating_setpoint , local_temperature , pi_heating_demand .

occupied_heating_setpoint : Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 4 and 30 . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint": ""} .

local_temperature : Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). Reading ( /get ) this attribute is not possible.