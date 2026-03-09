Schneider Electric CCTFR6400

Model CCTFR6400 Vendor Schneider Electric Description Temperature/Humidity measurement with thermostat interface Exposes keypad_lockout, humidity, battery, voltage, boost_duration, boost_temperature, climate (occupied_heating_setpoint, local_temperature, pi_heating_demand), action Picture

Pair the device to Zigbee2MQTT by resetting it:

Remove the batteries and re-insert them. When the “Wiser” startup screen appears, press the + and - buttons at the same time for 20 seconds until the unit restarts.

This device is a

thermostat UI for displaying/adjusting target set point.

temperature sensor

hygrometry sensor

It can display the heating status of associated climate by setting pi_heating_demand

Historically this device was reported to require a Z-Stack controller and to not work with zigate and ConBee II. It has since been confirmed working on an EmberZNet 7.4.4 (EZSP 13) coordinator.

The thermostat adjusts its setpoint through two mechanisms:

+/- buttons : change the setpoint in 0.5 °C steps (the screen must be awake; the wake press itself does not change the value).

: change the setpoint in 0.5 °C steps (the screen must be awake; the wake press itself does not change the value). Boost (center button): starts a temporary boost. The boost target is the current room temperature + 2 °C (adjustable with +/- while the clock icon is shown) and the duration is selected by pressing the center button repeatedly: 30 min, 1 h, 2 h, 3 h; a fifth press cancels. About 8 seconds after the last press the device commits the boost. The clock icon is only a selection indicator and disappears shortly after the commit.

The device itself keeps no boost state: all boost timing is handled by this integration (option boost_auto_honor , enabled by default). When a boost commits, the integration saves the current setpoint, applies the boost temperature, and restores the saved setpoint when the boost duration ends or when the boost is cancelled on the device. The boost timer survives a Zigbee2MQTT restart; a boost that expired during downtime is restored at startup.

Any later setpoint change — whether written through software ( occupied_heating_setpoint ) or made with the +/- buttons after the boost clock has disappeared — cancels the pending restore and becomes the new setpoint. In short: the last written setpoint always wins; a boost restore never overwrites newer intent.

All events are always published as action ( button_press_plus_down / button_press_minus_down / button_press_center_down , screen_wake / screen_sleep , boost_set / boost_cancel with boost_duration and boost_temperature ), so external automation can implement its own boost policy with boost_auto_honor disabled.

Further notes:

The device is a sleepy end device that only reads its display data (setpoint, system mode, heating demand) from the coordinator while its screen is awake; large setpoint changes (>3 °C) may require an extra wake cycle before they render.

The flame icon follows pi_heating_demand (set it from your automation to reflect actual heating activity).

(set it from your automation to reflect actual heating activity). keypad_lockout ( lock1 ) disables the local UI; button events keep being published while locked.

How to use device type specific configuration

humidity_calibration : Calibrates the humidity value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

humidity_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for humidity, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

boost_auto_honor : Handle a boost started from the device's center button by temporarily applying the boost temperature as the setpoint and restoring the previous setpoint when the boost duration ends or the boost is cancelled on the device (default true). Disable this when an external automation implements its own boost policy based on the boost_set/boost_cancel actions. The value must be true or false

Enables/disables physical input on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the keypad_lockout property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"keypad_lockout": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: unlock , lock1 , lock2 .

Measured relative humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the humidity property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is % .

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Voltage of the battery in millivolts. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is mV .

Duration in minutes of the last boost committed on the device (0 when cancelled). Value can be found in the published state on the boost_duration property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is min .

Target temperature of the last boost committed on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the boost_temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

This climate device supports the following features: occupied_heating_setpoint , local_temperature , pi_heating_demand .

occupied_heating_setpoint : Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 4 and 30 . Reading ( /get ) this attribute is not possible.

: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic with payload where is the °C between and . Reading ( ) this attribute is not possible. pi_heating_demand : Position of the valve (= demanded heat) where 0% is fully closed and 100% is fully open. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"pi_heating_demand": VALUE} where VALUE is the % between 0 and 100 . Reading ( /get ) this attribute is not possible.

: Position of the valve (= demanded heat) where 0% is fully closed and 100% is fully open. To control publish a message to topic with payload where is the % between and . Reading ( ) this attribute is not possible. local_temperature : Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). Reading ( /get ) this attribute is not possible.