Schneider Electric CCTFR6100Z3

Model CCTFR6100Z3 Vendor Schneider Electric Description Wiser radiator thermostat Exposes climate (occupied_heating_setpoint, local_temperature, running_state, pi_heating_demand) Picture

How to use device type specific configuration

thermostat_unit : Controls the temperature unit of the thermostat (default celsius). The value must be one of celsius , fahrenheit

This climate device supports the following features: occupied_heating_setpoint , local_temperature , running_state , pi_heating_demand .