# Schneider Electric CCT595011

Model CCT595011 Vendor Schneider Electric Description Wiser motion sensor Exposes battery, illuminance, illuminance_lux, occupancy, linkquality Picture

# Illuminance measurement

The motion/occupancy detection works ok and illuminance measurement has worked in tests sporadically but automatic illuminance reporting or any kind of level triggering has not been successful and is not configured automatically. These should be supported by the device and will hopefully be added in the future.

How to use device type specific configuration

illuminance_calibration : Calibrates the illuminance value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

illuminance_lux_calibration : Calibrates the illuminance_lux value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Raw measured illuminance. Value can be found in the published state on the illuminance property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.

Measured illuminance in lux. Value can be found in the published state on the illuminance_lux property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is lx .

Indicates whether the device detected occupancy. Value can be found in the published state on the occupancy property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true occupancy is ON, if false OFF.