Schneider Electric CCT595011

ModelCCT595011
VendorSchneider Electric
DescriptionWiser motion sensor
Exposesbattery, occupancy, battery_low, illuminance, sensitivity_level
PictureSchneider Electric CCT595011

Notes

Illuminance measurement

The motion/occupancy detection works ok and illuminance measurement has worked in tests sporadically but automatic illuminance reporting or any kind of level triggering has not been successful and is not configured automatically. These should be supported by the device and will hopefully be added in the future.

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • illuminance_calibration: Calibrates the illuminance value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • illuminance_raw: Expose the raw illuminance value. The value must be true or false

Exposes

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"battery": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Occupancy (binary)

Indicates whether the device detected occupancy. Value can be found in the published state on the occupancy property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true occupancy is ON, if false OFF.

Battery low (binary)

Indicates whether the battery of the device is almost empty. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_low property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true battery low is ON, if false OFF.

Illuminance (numeric)

Measured illuminance. 0 = too low to be measured. Value can be found in the published state on the illuminance property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"illuminance": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is lx.

Sensitivity level (enum)

Sensitivity level for the occupancy sensor. Value can be found in the published state on the sensitivity_level property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"sensitivity_level": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"sensitivity_level": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: low, medium, high.