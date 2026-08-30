Schneider Electric CCT5015-0001

ModelCCT5015-0001
VendorSchneider Electric
DescriptionRoller shutter module
Exposescover (state, position), lift_duration
PictureSchneider Electric CCT5015-0001

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • invert_cover: Inverts the cover position and state, false: open=100,close=0, true: open=0,close=100 (default false). The value must be true or false

  • cover_position_tilt_disable_report: Do not publish set cover target position as a normal 'position' value (default false). The value must be true or false

Exposes

Cover

The current state of this cover is in the published state under the state property (value is OPEN or CLOSE). To control this cover publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "OPEN"}, {"state": "CLOSE"}, {"state": "STOP"}. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To change the position publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"position": VALUE} where VALUE is a number between 0 and 100.

Lift duration (numeric)

Duration of lift. Value can be found in the published state on the lift_duration property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"lift_duration": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 300. The unit of this value is s.