Custom devices (DiY) CC2538.ROUTER.V2

ModelCC2538.ROUTER.V2
VendorCustom devices (DiY)
DescriptionMODKAM stick СС2538 router with temperature sensoropen in new window
Exposesdevice_temperature, linkquality
  • device_temperature_calibration: Calibrates the device_temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

Exposes

Device_temperature (numeric)

Temperature of the device. Value can be found in the published state on the device_temperature property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is °C.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.