Custom devices (DiY) CC2538.ROUTER.V2
|Model
|CC2538.ROUTER.V2
|Vendor
|Custom devices (DiY)
|Description
|MODKAM stick СС2538 router with temperature sensor
|Exposes
|device_temperature, linkquality
|Picture
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
device_temperature_calibration: Calibrates the device_temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
Exposes
Device_temperature (numeric)
Temperature of the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
device_temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.