Sprut.device Bed.box
|Model
|Bed.box
|Vendor
|Sprut.device
|Description
|Sprut bed.box ergomotion controller
|Exposes
|switch (state)
|Picture
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
state_action: State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be
trueor
false
Exposes
Switch (flat endpoint)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state_flat property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_flat": "ON"},
{"state_flat": "OFF"} or
{"state_flat": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"state_flat": ""}.
On with timed off
When setting the state to ON, it might be possible to specify an automatic shutoff after a certain amount of time. To do this add an additional property
on_time to the payload which is the time in seconds the state should remain on. Additionally an
off_wait_time property can be added to the payload to specify the cooldown time in seconds when the switch will not answer to other on with timed off commands. Support depends on the switch firmware. Some devices might require both
on_time and
off_wait_time to work Examples :
{"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300},
{"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300, "off_wait_time": 120}.
Switch (zero_gravity endpoint)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state_zero_gravity property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_zero_gravity": "ON"},
{"state_zero_gravity": "OFF"} or
{"state_zero_gravity": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"state_zero_gravity": ""}.
Switch (reading endpoint)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state_reading property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_reading": "ON"},
{"state_reading": "OFF"} or
{"state_reading": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"state_reading": ""}.
Switch (tv endpoint)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state_tv property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_tv": "ON"},
{"state_tv": "OFF"} or
{"state_tv": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"state_tv": ""}.
Switch (clear_angles_settings endpoint)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state_clear_angles_settings property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_clear_angles_settings": "ON"},
{"state_clear_angles_settings": "OFF"} or
{"state_clear_angles_settings": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"state_clear_angles_settings": ""}.
Switch (massage endpoint)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state_massage property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_massage": "ON"},
{"state_massage": "OFF"} or
{"state_massage": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"state_massage": ""}.
Switch (anti_snoring endpoint)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state_anti_snoring property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_anti_snoring": "ON"},
{"state_anti_snoring": "OFF"} or
{"state_anti_snoring": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"state_anti_snoring": ""}.
Switch (move endpoint)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state_move property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_move": "ON"},
{"state_move": "OFF"} or
{"state_move": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"state_move": ""}.
Switch (stop endpoint)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state_stop property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_stop": "ON"},
{"state_stop": "OFF"} or
{"state_stop": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"state_stop": ""}.
