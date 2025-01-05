Bacchus Bacchus Water level meter

Model Bacchus Water level meter Vendor Bacchus Description Bacchus tank water level sensor Exposes water_level, filling, tank_height, alarm_min_threshold, alarm_max_threshold, measurment_period, battery, voltage Picture

Current water level in cm. Value can be found in the published state on the water_level property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is cm .

Tank filling. Value can be found in the published state on the filling property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is % .

Water tank height in cm. Value can be found in the published state on the tank_height property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"tank_height": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 450 . The unit of this value is cm .

Min threshold for alarm binding. Value can be found in the published state on the alarm_min_threshold property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"alarm_min_threshold": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Max threshold for alarm binding. Value can be found in the published state on the alarm_max_threshold property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"alarm_max_threshold": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Max threshold for alarm binding. Value can be found in the published state on the measurment_period property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"measurment_period": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 3600 . The unit of this value is sec .

Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"battery": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .