Bacchus Bacchus Water level meter

ModelBacchus Water level meter
VendorBacchus
DescriptionBacchus tank water level sensor
Exposeswater_level, filling, tank_height, alarm_min_threshold, alarm_max_threshold, measurment_period, battery, voltage
Exposes

Water level (numeric)

Current water level in cm. Value can be found in the published state on the water_level property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is cm.

Filling (numeric)

Tank filling. Value can be found in the published state on the filling property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is %.

Tank height (numeric)

Water tank height in cm. Value can be found in the published state on the tank_height property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"tank_height": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 450. The unit of this value is cm.

Alarm min threshold (numeric)

Min threshold for alarm binding. Value can be found in the published state on the alarm_min_threshold property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"alarm_min_threshold": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Alarm max threshold (numeric)

Max threshold for alarm binding. Value can be found in the published state on the alarm_max_threshold property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"alarm_max_threshold": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Measurment period (numeric)

Max threshold for alarm binding. Value can be found in the published state on the measurment_period property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"measurment_period": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 3600. The unit of this value is sec.

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"battery": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Voltage (numeric)

Reported battery voltage in millivolts. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"voltage": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is mV.