Bacchus Bacchus Water level meter
|Model
|Bacchus Water level meter
|Vendor
|Bacchus
|Description
|Bacchus tank water level sensor
|Exposes
|water_level, filling, tank_height, alarm_min_threshold, alarm_max_threshold, measurment_period, battery, voltage
|Picture
Exposes
Water level (numeric)
Current water level in cm. Value can be found in the published state on the
water_level property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
cm.
Filling (numeric)
Tank filling. Value can be found in the published state on the
filling property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
%.
Tank height (numeric)
Water tank height in cm. Value can be found in the published state on the
tank_height property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"tank_height": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
450. The unit of this value is
cm.
Alarm min threshold (numeric)
Min threshold for alarm binding. Value can be found in the published state on the
alarm_min_threshold property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"alarm_min_threshold": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Alarm max threshold (numeric)
Max threshold for alarm binding. Value can be found in the published state on the
alarm_max_threshold property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"alarm_max_threshold": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Measurment period (numeric)
Max threshold for alarm binding. Value can be found in the published state on the
measurment_period property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"measurment_period": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
3600. The unit of this value is
sec.
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"battery": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Voltage (numeric)
Reported battery voltage in millivolts. Value can be found in the published state on the
voltage property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"voltage": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
mV.