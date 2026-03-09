Bosch BTH-RM230Z

Model BTH-RM230Z Vendor Bosch Description Room thermostat II 230V Exposes switch (state), operating_mode, climate (local_temperature, local_temperature_calibration, occupied_heating_setpoint, occupied_cooling_setpoint, system_mode, running_state, control_sequence_of_operation, schedule), setpoint_change_source, humidity, heater_type, valve_type, cable_sensor_mode, cable_sensor_temperature, window_detection, boost_heating, child_lock, display_brightness, display_switch_on_duration, activity_led, error_state, humidity_alarm_led Picture

To pair this device you have to install the device via its installation code. The installation code can be obtained by scanning the QR-code on the back of the cover with your smartphone. Then get the device into pairing mode. In zigbee2mqtt navigate to "Settings" --> "Tools" and click on "Add install code". Paste the code you got from the QR-code and confirm by clicking "OK", then ensure permit joining is active. Wait for your device to be joined.

The thermostat can be used as a thermostat-only device or with its relay exposed as a switch. Zigbee2MQTT exposes the relay switch by default; disable the expose_relay device option if the installation should only expose thermostat controls.

This thermostat is normally used as a heat-only thermostat. Zigbee2MQTT suppresses Home Assistant cooling mode by default; set the homeassistant_climate_modes device option to cool or heat_cool only for installations that actually support cooling. The raw MQTT climate expose can still show cooling-oriented cluster fields reported by the firmware.

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

How to use device type specific configuration

homeassistant_climate_modes : Controls which modes are exposed in Home Assistant climate discovery (default heat). The value must be one of heat , cool , heat_cool

humidity_calibration : Calibrates the humidity value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

humidity_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for humidity, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

thermostat_unit : Controls the temperature unit of the thermostat (default celsius). The value must be one of celsius , fahrenheit

state_action : State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be true or false

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "ON"} , {"state": "OFF"} or {"state": "TOGGLE"} . To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state": ""} .

When setting the state to ON, it might be possible to specify an automatic shutoff after a certain amount of time. To do this add an additional property on_time to the payload which is the time in seconds the state should remain on. Additionally an off_wait_time property can be added to the payload to specify the cooldown time in seconds when the switch will not answer to other on with timed off commands. Support depends on the switch firmware. Some devices might require both on_time and off_wait_time to work Examples : {"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300} , {"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300, "off_wait_time": 120} .

Bosch-specific operating mode. Value can be found in the published state on the operating_mode property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"operating_mode": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"operating_mode": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: schedule , manual , pause .

This climate device supports the following features: local_temperature , local_temperature_calibration , occupied_heating_setpoint , occupied_cooling_setpoint , system_mode , running_state , control_sequence_of_operation , schedule .

occupied_heating_setpoint : Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 5 and 30 . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint": ""} .

: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic with payload where is the °C between and . To read send a message to with payload . occupied_cooling_setpoint : Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"occupied_cooling_setpoint": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 5 and 30 . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"occupied_cooling_setpoint": ""} .

: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic with payload where is the °C between and . To read send a message to with payload . local_temperature : Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"local_temperature": ""} .

: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to with payload . system_mode : Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"system_mode": VALUE} where VALUE is one of: off , heat , cool . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"system_mode": ""} .

: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic with payload where is one of: , , . To read send a message to with payload . running_state : The current running state. Possible values are: idle , heat , cool . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"running_state": ""} .

: The current running state. Possible values are: , , . To read send a message to with payload . local_temperature_calibration : Offset to add/subtract to the local temperature. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"local_temperature_calibration": VALUE}. To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"local_temperature": ""} .The minimal value is -5 and the maximum value is 5 with a step size of 0.1 .

Source of the current setpoint temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the setpoint_change_source property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"setpoint_change_source": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: manual , schedule , externally .

Measured relative humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the humidity property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"humidity": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is % .

Select the connected heater type or 'manual_control' if you like to activate the relay manually when necessary. Value can be found in the published state on the heater_type property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"heater_type": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"heater_type": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: underfloor_heating , radiator , central_heating , manual_control .

Select the connected valve type. Value can be found in the published state on the valve_type property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"valve_type": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"valve_type": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: normally_closed , normally_open .

Select a configuration for the sensor connection. If you select "with_regulation", the measured temperature on the cable sensor is used by the heating/cooling algorithm instead of the local temperature.. Value can be found in the published state on the cable_sensor_mode property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"cable_sensor_mode": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"cable_sensor_mode": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: not_used , cable_sensor_without_regulation , cable_sensor_with_regulation .

Measured temperature value on the cable sensor (if enabled). Value can be found in the published state on the cable_sensor_temperature property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"cable_sensor_temperature": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

Activates the window open mode, where the thermostat disables any heating/cooling to prevent unnecessary energy consumption. Please keep in mind that the device itself does not detect any open windows!. Value can be found in the published state on the window_detection property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"window_detection": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"window_detection": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON window detection is ON, if OFF OFF.

Activate boost heating (opens TRV for 5 minutes). Value can be found in the published state on the boost_heating property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"boost_heating": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"boost_heating": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON activate boost heating is ON, if OFF OFF.

Enables/disables physical input on the thermostat. Value can be found in the published state on the child_lock property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"child_lock": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"child_lock": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals LOCK child lock is ON, if UNLOCK OFF.

Sets brightness of the display. Value can be found in the published state on the display_brightness property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"display_brightness": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"display_brightness": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Sets the time before the display is automatically switched off. Value can be found in the published state on the display_switch_on_duration property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"display_switch_on_duration": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"display_switch_on_duration": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 5 and the maximum value is 30 . The unit of this value is s .

Determines the state of the little dot on the display next to the heating/cooling symbol. Value can be found in the published state on the activity_led property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"activity_led": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"activity_led": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: off , auto , on .

Indicates whether the device encounters any errors or not. Value can be found in the published state on the error_state property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"error_state": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value.