Bosch BTH-RM230Z
|Model
|BTH-RM230Z
|Vendor
|Bosch
|Description
|Room thermostat II 230V
|Exposes
|switch (state), operating_mode, climate (local_temperature, local_temperature_calibration, occupied_heating_setpoint, occupied_cooling_setpoint, system_mode, running_state, control_sequence_of_operation, schedule), setpoint_change_source, humidity, heater_type, valve_type, cable_sensor_mode, cable_sensor_temperature, window_detection, boost_heating, child_lock, display_brightness, display_switch_on_duration, activity_led, error_state, humidity_alarm_led
|Picture
Pairing
To pair this device you have to install the device via its installation code. The installation code can be obtained by scanning the QR-code on the back of the cover with your smartphone. Then get the device into pairing mode. In zigbee2mqtt navigate to "Settings" --> "Tools" and click on "Add install code". Paste the code you got from the QR-code and confirm by clicking "OK", then ensure permit joining is active. Wait for your device to be joined.
Optional relay
The thermostat can be used as a thermostat-only device or with its relay exposed as a switch. Zigbee2MQTT exposes the relay switch by default; disable the
expose_relay device option if the installation should only expose thermostat controls.
Home Assistant discovery
This thermostat is normally used as a heat-only thermostat. Zigbee2MQTT suppresses Home Assistant cooling mode by default; set the
homeassistant_climate_modes device option to
cool or
heat_cool only for installations that actually support cooling. The raw MQTT climate expose can still show cooling-oriented cluster fields reported by the firmware.
OTA updates
This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
homeassistant_climate_modes: Controls which modes are exposed in Home Assistant climate discovery (default heat). The value must be one of
heat,
cool,
heat_cool
humidity_calibration: Calibrates the humidity value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
humidity_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for humidity, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a maximum value of
3
thermostat_unit: Controls the temperature unit of the thermostat (default celsius). The value must be one of
celsius,
fahrenheit
state_action: State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be
trueor
false
Exposes
Switch
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state": "ON"},
{"state": "OFF"} or
{"state": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"state": ""}.
On with timed off
When setting the state to ON, it might be possible to specify an automatic shutoff after a certain amount of time. To do this add an additional property
on_time to the payload which is the time in seconds the state should remain on. Additionally an
off_wait_time property can be added to the payload to specify the cooldown time in seconds when the switch will not answer to other on with timed off commands. Support depends on the switch firmware. Some devices might require both
on_time and
off_wait_time to work Examples :
{"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300},
{"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300, "off_wait_time": 120}.
Operating mode (enum)
Bosch-specific operating mode. Value can be found in the published state on the
operating_mode property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"operating_mode": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"operating_mode": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
schedule,
manual,
pause.
Climate
This climate device supports the following features:
local_temperature,
local_temperature_calibration,
occupied_heating_setpoint,
occupied_cooling_setpoint,
system_mode,
running_state,
control_sequence_of_operation,
schedule.
occupied_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"occupied_heating_setpoint": VALUE}where
VALUEis the °C between
5and
30. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"occupied_heating_setpoint": ""}.
occupied_cooling_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"occupied_cooling_setpoint": VALUE}where
VALUEis the °C between
5and
30. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"occupied_cooling_setpoint": ""}.
local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"local_temperature": ""}.
system_mode: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"system_mode": VALUE}where
VALUEis one of:
off,
heat,
cool. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"system_mode": ""}.
running_state: The current running state. Possible values are:
idle,
heat,
cool. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"running_state": ""}.
local_temperature_calibration: Offset to add/subtract to the local temperature. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"local_temperature_calibration": VALUE}.To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"local_temperature": ""}.The minimal value is
-5and the maximum value is
5with a step size of
0.1.
Setpoint change source (enum)
Source of the current setpoint temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the
setpoint_change_source property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"setpoint_change_source": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
manual,
schedule,
externally.
Humidity (numeric)
Measured relative humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the
humidity property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"humidity": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
%.
Heater type (enum)
Select the connected heater type or 'manual_control' if you like to activate the relay manually when necessary. Value can be found in the published state on the
heater_type property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"heater_type": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"heater_type": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
underfloor_heating,
radiator,
central_heating,
manual_control.
Valve type (enum)
Select the connected valve type. Value can be found in the published state on the
valve_type property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"valve_type": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"valve_type": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
normally_closed,
normally_open.
Cable sensor mode (enum)
Select a configuration for the sensor connection. If you select "with_regulation", the measured temperature on the cable sensor is used by the heating/cooling algorithm instead of the local temperature.. Value can be found in the published state on the
cable_sensor_mode property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"cable_sensor_mode": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"cable_sensor_mode": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
not_used,
cable_sensor_without_regulation,
cable_sensor_with_regulation.
Cable sensor temperature (numeric)
Measured temperature value on the cable sensor (if enabled). Value can be found in the published state on the
cable_sensor_temperature property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"cable_sensor_temperature": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Window detection (binary)
Activates the window open mode, where the thermostat disables any heating/cooling to prevent unnecessary energy consumption. Please keep in mind that the device itself does not detect any open windows!. Value can be found in the published state on the
window_detection property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"window_detection": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"window_detection": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON window detection is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Activate boost heating (binary)
Activate boost heating (opens TRV for 5 minutes). Value can be found in the published state on the
boost_heating property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"boost_heating": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"boost_heating": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON activate boost heating is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Child lock (binary)
Enables/disables physical input on the thermostat. Value can be found in the published state on the
child_lock property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"child_lock": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"child_lock": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
LOCK child lock is ON, if
UNLOCK OFF.
Display brightness (numeric)
Sets brightness of the display. Value can be found in the published state on the
display_brightness property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"display_brightness": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"display_brightness": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Display switch-on duration (numeric)
Sets the time before the display is automatically switched off. Value can be found in the published state on the
display_switch_on_duration property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"display_switch_on_duration": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"display_switch_on_duration": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
5 and the maximum value is
30. The unit of this value is
s.
Activity LED state (enum)
Determines the state of the little dot on the display next to the heating/cooling symbol. Value can be found in the published state on the
activity_led property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"activity_led": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"activity_led": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
off,
auto,
on.
Error state (text)
Indicates whether the device encounters any errors or not. Value can be found in the published state on the
error_state property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"error_state": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value.
Humidity alarm led (binary)
Enables/disables the LED warning when measured humidity is outside the comfortable range (below 30% or above 70%). Only the two observed raw values (0x07 on / 0x06 off) are supported; the meaning of the other bits of this attribute is not confirmed. The attribute is present on firmware 0x03086a90 (0.3.8) as well (confirmed by reading it on an unupgraded device); seemd the Bosch app only added a UI toggle for it in 0x03096a90 (0.3.9).. Value can be found in the published state on the
humidity_alarm_led property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"humidity_alarm_led": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"humidity_alarm_led": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON humidity alarm led is ON, if
OFF OFF.