Bosch BTH-RM

Model BTH-RM Vendor Bosch Description Room thermostat II Exposes operating_mode, climate (local_temperature, local_temperature_calibration, occupied_heating_setpoint, occupied_cooling_setpoint, system_mode, running_state, control_sequence_of_operation), setpoint_change_source, humidity, cable_sensor_mode, cable_sensor_temperature, window_detection, boost_heating, child_lock, display_brightness, display_switch_on_duration, activity_led, error_state, battery, voltage, battery_low Picture

There are multiple reports that firmware version 0.2.9 causes excessive battery drain. While the offical OTA update hasn't been pulled, we would recommed to not update until a fix from Bosch is available.

To pair this device you have to install the device via its installation code. The installation code can be obtained by scanning the QR-code on the inside of the battery cover with your smartphone. Then get the device into pairing mode. In zigbee2mqtt navigate to "Settings" --> "Tools" and click on "Add install code". Paste the code you got from the QR-code and confirm by clicking "OK", then ensure permit joining is active. Wait for your device to be joined.

To factory reset the device remove one of the batteries. While pressing and holding the device's main button on the front, insert the battery back. As soon as the device's LED is starting to blink orange while showing "RES", release the main button and press and hold it again until the device's LED is lighting up green. The device will then restart into the calibration process and look for a Zigbee network to join. In case something went wrong, the device's LED will start to blink red. The process has then to be start all over again.

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

How to use device type specific configuration

humidity_calibration : Calibrates the humidity value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

humidity_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for humidity, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

thermostat_unit : Controls the temperature unit of the thermostat (default celsius). The value must be one of celsius , fahrenheit

Bosch-specific operating mode. Value can be found in the published state on the operating_mode property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"operating_mode": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"operating_mode": "VALUE"} . The possible values are: schedule , manual , pause .

This climate device supports the following features: local_temperature , local_temperature_calibration , occupied_heating_setpoint , occupied_cooling_setpoint , system_mode , running_state , control_sequence_of_operation .

occupied_heating_setpoint : Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 5 and 30 . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint": ""} .

: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic with payload where is the °C between and . To read send a message to with payload . occupied_cooling_setpoint : Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"occupied_cooling_setpoint": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 5 and 30 . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"occupied_cooling_setpoint": ""} .

: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic with payload where is the °C between and . To read send a message to with payload . local_temperature : Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"local_temperature": ""} .

: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to with payload . system_mode : Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"system_mode": "VALUE"} where VALUE is one of: off , heat , cool . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"system_mode": ""} .

: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic with payload where is one of: , , . To read send a message to with payload . running_state : The current running state. Possible values are: idle , heat , cool . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"running_state": ""} .

: The current running state. Possible values are: , , . To read send a message to with payload . local_temperature_calibration : Offset to add/subtract to the local temperature. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"local_temperature_calibration": VALUE}. To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"local_temperature": ""} .The minimal value is -5 and the maximum value is 5 with a step size of 0.1 .

Source of the current setpoint temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the setpoint_change_source property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"setpoint_change_source": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: manual , schedule , externally .

Measured relative humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the humidity property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"humidity": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is % .

Select a configuration for the sensor connection. If you select "with_regulation", the measured temperature on the cable sensor is used by the heating/cooling algorithm instead of the local temperature.. Value can be found in the published state on the cable_sensor_mode property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"cable_sensor_mode": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"cable_sensor_mode": "VALUE"} . The possible values are: not_used , cable_sensor_without_regulation , cable_sensor_with_regulation .

Measured temperature value on the cable sensor (if enabled). Value can be found in the published state on the cable_sensor_temperature property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"cable_sensor_temperature": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

Activates the window open mode, where the thermostat disables any heating/cooling to prevent unnecessary energy consumption. Please keep in mind that the device itself does not detect any open windows!. Value can be found in the published state on the window_detection property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"window_detection": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"window_detection": "VALUE"} . If value equals ON window detection is ON, if OFF OFF.

Activate boost heating (opens TRV for 5 minutes). Value can be found in the published state on the boost_heating property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"boost_heating": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"boost_heating": "VALUE"} . If value equals ON activate boost heating is ON, if OFF OFF.

Enables/disables physical input on the thermostat. Value can be found in the published state on the child_lock property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"child_lock": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"child_lock": "VALUE"} . If value equals LOCK child lock is ON, if UNLOCK OFF.

Sets brightness of the display. Value can be found in the published state on the display_brightness property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"display_brightness": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"display_brightness": VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Sets the time before the display is automatically switched off. Value can be found in the published state on the display_switch_on_duration property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"display_switch_on_duration": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"display_switch_on_duration": VALUE} . The minimal value is 5 and the maximum value is 30 . The unit of this value is s .

Determines the state of the little dot on the display next to the heating/cooling symbol. Value can be found in the published state on the activity_led property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"activity_led": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"activity_led": "VALUE"} . The possible values are: off , auto , on .

Indicates whether the device encounters any errors or not. Value can be found in the published state on the error_state property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"error_state": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value.

Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"battery": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Reported battery voltage in millivolts. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"voltage": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is mV .