Bosch BTH-RM
|Model
|BTH-RM
|Vendor
|Bosch
|Description
|Room thermostat II
|Exposes
|operating_mode, climate (local_temperature, local_temperature_calibration, occupied_heating_setpoint, occupied_cooling_setpoint, system_mode, running_state, control_sequence_of_operation), setpoint_change_source, humidity, cable_sensor_mode, cable_sensor_temperature, window_detection, boost_heating, child_lock, display_brightness, display_switch_on_duration, activity_led, error_state, battery, voltage, battery_low
|Picture
Notes
Known Issues
There are multiple reports that firmware version
0.2.9 causes excessive battery drain. While the offical OTA update hasn't been pulled, we would recommed to not update until a fix from Bosch is available.
Pairing
To pair this device you have to install the device via its installation code. The installation code can be obtained by scanning the QR-code on the inside of the battery cover with your smartphone. Then get the device into pairing mode. In zigbee2mqtt navigate to "Settings" --> "Tools" and click on "Add install code". Paste the code you got from the QR-code and confirm by clicking "OK", then ensure permit joining is active. Wait for your device to be joined.
Factory resetting
To factory reset the device remove one of the batteries. While pressing and holding the device's main button on the front, insert the battery back. As soon as the device's LED is starting to blink orange while showing "RES", release the main button and press and hold it again until the device's LED is lighting up green. The device will then restart into the calibration process and look for a Zigbee network to join. In case something went wrong, the device's LED will start to blink red. The process has then to be start all over again.
OTA updates
This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
humidity_calibration: Calibrates the humidity value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
humidity_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for humidity, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a maximum value of
3
thermostat_unit: Controls the temperature unit of the thermostat (default celsius). The value must be one of
celsius,
fahrenheit
Exposes
Operating mode (enum)
Bosch-specific operating mode. Value can be found in the published state on the
operating_mode property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"operating_mode": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"operating_mode": "VALUE"}. The possible values are:
schedule,
manual,
pause.
Climate
This climate device supports the following features:
local_temperature,
local_temperature_calibration,
occupied_heating_setpoint,
occupied_cooling_setpoint,
system_mode,
running_state,
control_sequence_of_operation.
occupied_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"occupied_heating_setpoint": VALUE}where
VALUEis the °C between
5and
30. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"occupied_heating_setpoint": ""}.
occupied_cooling_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"occupied_cooling_setpoint": VALUE}where
VALUEis the °C between
5and
30. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"occupied_cooling_setpoint": ""}.
local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"local_temperature": ""}.
system_mode: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"system_mode": "VALUE"}where
VALUEis one of:
off,
heat,
cool. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"system_mode": ""}.
running_state: The current running state. Possible values are:
idle,
heat,
cool. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"running_state": ""}.
local_temperature_calibration: Offset to add/subtract to the local temperature. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"local_temperature_calibration": VALUE}.To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"local_temperature": ""}.The minimal value is
-5and the maximum value is
5with a step size of
0.1.
Setpoint change source (enum)
Source of the current setpoint temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the
setpoint_change_source property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"setpoint_change_source": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
manual,
schedule,
externally.
Humidity (numeric)
Measured relative humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the
humidity property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"humidity": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
%.
Cable sensor mode (enum)
Select a configuration for the sensor connection. If you select "with_regulation", the measured temperature on the cable sensor is used by the heating/cooling algorithm instead of the local temperature.. Value can be found in the published state on the
cable_sensor_mode property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"cable_sensor_mode": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"cable_sensor_mode": "VALUE"}. The possible values are:
not_used,
cable_sensor_without_regulation,
cable_sensor_with_regulation.
Cable sensor temperature (numeric)
Measured temperature value on the cable sensor (if enabled). Value can be found in the published state on the
cable_sensor_temperature property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"cable_sensor_temperature": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Window detection (binary)
Activates the window open mode, where the thermostat disables any heating/cooling to prevent unnecessary energy consumption. Please keep in mind that the device itself does not detect any open windows!. Value can be found in the published state on the
window_detection property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"window_detection": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"window_detection": "VALUE"}. If value equals
ON window detection is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Activate boost heating (binary)
Activate boost heating (opens TRV for 5 minutes). Value can be found in the published state on the
boost_heating property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"boost_heating": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"boost_heating": "VALUE"}. If value equals
ON activate boost heating is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Child lock (binary)
Enables/disables physical input on the thermostat. Value can be found in the published state on the
child_lock property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"child_lock": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"child_lock": "VALUE"}. If value equals
LOCK child lock is ON, if
UNLOCK OFF.
Display brightness (numeric)
Sets brightness of the display. Value can be found in the published state on the
display_brightness property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"display_brightness": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"display_brightness": VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Display switch-on duration (numeric)
Sets the time before the display is automatically switched off. Value can be found in the published state on the
display_switch_on_duration property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"display_switch_on_duration": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"display_switch_on_duration": VALUE}. The minimal value is
5 and the maximum value is
30. The unit of this value is
s.
Activity LED state (enum)
Determines the state of the little dot on the display next to the heating/cooling symbol. Value can be found in the published state on the
activity_led property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"activity_led": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"activity_led": "VALUE"}. The possible values are:
off,
auto,
on.
Error state (text)
Indicates whether the device encounters any errors or not. Value can be found in the published state on the
error_state property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"error_state": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value.
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"battery": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Voltage (numeric)
Reported battery voltage in millivolts. Value can be found in the published state on the
voltage property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"voltage": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
mV.
Battery low (binary)
Empty battery indicator. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery_low property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true battery low is ON, if
false OFF.