Bosch BTH-RA
|Model
|BTH-RA
|Vendor
|Bosch
|Description
|Radiator thermostat II
|Exposes
|climate (local_temperature, local_temperature_calibration, occupied_heating_setpoint, system_mode, running_state, pi_heating_demand), setpoint_change_source, operating_mode, window_detection, boost_heating, remote_temperature, child_lock, display_brightness, display_switch_on_duration, display_orientation, displayed_temperature, valve_adapt_status, automatic_valve_adapt, valve_adapt_process, error_state, battery, battery_low, weekly_schedule_monday, weekly_schedule_tuesday, weekly_schedule_wednesday, weekly_schedule_thursday, weekly_schedule_friday, weekly_schedule_saturday, weekly_schedule_sunday
|Picture
Notes
Pairing
To pair this device you have to install the device via its installation code. Since this TRV comes in two different flavors (Zigbee only vs. Zigbee and Matter), the pairing process slightly differs between the two.
Pairing Zigbee Only TRV (Non-Matter variant)
The installation code can be obtained by scanning the QR-code on the inside of the battery cover with your smartphone. Then put the device into pairing mode, by reseating a battery. The device is in pairing mode, when the display shows ">o<". Don't press the button on the valve, before pairing is completed. Now proceed to section "Zigbee2MQTT Install Code" below.
Pairing Zigbee and Matter TRV (
Smart radiator thermostat II [+M])
In case you are trying to pair the variant with Matter-support, the QR code is for Matter only. You can construct Install code from the IEEE Address and Install code (it is next to QR code): Bosch prefix (40 characters), IEEE Address (16), DLK, Install code (36). Example of Install code:
RB01SG0D83101826480080000000000000000000XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXDLKXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX The device also needs to be in Zigbee-pairing mode. After resetting it, it will indicate its pairing mode by LED-flash:
- Blue flashing: Matter pairing Mode
- Orange flashing: Zigbee pairing Mode To leave Matter pairing Mode and enter Zigbee pairing mode, hold the main button for 3 seconds after Factory reset. The display should confirm with a "Z" that you switched to Zigbee paring Mode. Now proceed to section "Zigbee2MQTT Install Code" below.
Enter Install Code in Zigbee2MQTT
In zigbee2mqtt navigate to "Settings" --> "Tools" and click on "Add install code". Paste the Install Code and confirm by clicking "OK", then ensure permit joining is active. Wait for your device to be joined. The valve should still show ">o<" on its display. Now you can press the button on the valve to initiate valve adaption.
Factory resetting
To factory reset the device remove one of the batteries. While pressing and holding the device's main button on the front, insert the battery back. As soon as the device's LED is starting to blink orange while showing "RES", release the main button and press and hold it again until the device's LED is lighting up green. The device will then restart into the calibration process and look for a Zigbee network to join. In case something went wrong, the device's LED will start to blink red. The process has then to be start all over again.
Using the manufacturer specific operation mode
The
system_mode exposed by the device according to zigbee specification is always 'heat'. To set or read the actual operation mode of the device, use the manufacturer-specific feature 'operating mode' (see below).
Weekly schedule
In operating mode
schedule the thermostat follows its built-in weekly schedule. Set it per day with
weekly_schedule_monday …
weekly_schedule_sunday, using 1–10 transitions in the format
HH:MM/temperature, separated by spaces, e.g.
00:00/17 06:00/21 08:00/17 16:00/21.5 22:00/17. Temperatures are 5–30 °C in steps of 0.1 °C. The order of the transitions does not matter. Every day needs at least one transition, an empty day is refused. Until a day's first transition, the previous day's last transition applies. For the transition that is currently active, a new temperature may only apply from the next transition on.
The schedule is read when the thermostat is paired. For a thermostat paired earlier, reconfigure it, or publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"weekly_schedule_monday": "", "weekly_schedule_tuesday": "", "weekly_schedule_wednesday": "", "weekly_schedule_thursday": "", "weekly_schedule_friday": "", "weekly_schedule_saturday": "", "weekly_schedule_sunday": ""}.
OTA updates
This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
thermostat_unit: Controls the temperature unit of the thermostat (default celsius). The value must be one of
celsius,
fahrenheit
Exposes
Climate
This climate device supports the following features:
local_temperature,
local_temperature_calibration,
occupied_heating_setpoint,
system_mode,
running_state,
pi_heating_demand.
occupied_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"occupied_heating_setpoint": VALUE}where
VALUEis the °C between
5and
30. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"occupied_heating_setpoint": ""}.
pi_heating_demand: Position of the valve (= demanded heat) where 0% is fully closed and 100% is fully open. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"pi_heating_demand": VALUE}where
VALUEis the % between
0and
100. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"pi_heating_demand": ""}.
local_temperature: Temperature used by the heating algorithm. This is the temperature measured on the device (by default) or the remote temperature (if set within the last 30 min). (in °C). To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"local_temperature": ""}.
system_mode: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"system_mode": "VALUE"}where
VALUEis one of:
heat. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"system_mode": ""}.
running_state: The current running state. Possible values are:
idle,
heat. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"running_state": ""}.
local_temperature_calibration: Offset to add/subtract to the local temperature. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"local_temperature_calibration": VALUE}.To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"local_temperature": ""}.The minimal value is
-5and the maximum value is
5with a step size of
0.1.
Setpoint change source (enum)
Source of the current setpoint temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the
setpoint_change_source property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"setpoint_change_source": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
manual,
schedule,
externally.
Operating mode (enum)
Bosch-specific operating mode. Value can be found in the published state on the
operating_mode property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"operating_mode": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"operating_mode": "VALUE"}. The possible values are:
schedule,
manual,
pause.
Window detection (binary)
Activates the window open mode, where the thermostat disables any heating/cooling to prevent unnecessary energy consumption. Please keep in mind that the device itself does not detect any open windows!. Value can be found in the published state on the
window_detection property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"window_detection": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"window_detection": "VALUE"}. If value equals
ON window detection is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Activate boost heating (binary)
Activate boost heating (opens TRV for 5 minutes). Value can be found in the published state on the
boost_heating property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"boost_heating": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"boost_heating": "VALUE"}. If value equals
ON activate boost heating is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Remote temperature (numeric)
Input for remote temperature sensor. Required at least every 30 minutes to prevent fallback to the internal sensor!. Value can be found in the published state on the
remote_temperature property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"remote_temperature": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"remote_temperature": VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
35. The unit of this value is
°C.
Child lock (binary)
Enables/disables physical input on the thermostat. Value can be found in the published state on the
child_lock property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"child_lock": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"child_lock": "VALUE"}. If value equals
LOCK child lock is ON, if
UNLOCK OFF.
Display brightness (numeric)
Sets brightness of the display. Value can be found in the published state on the
display_brightness property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"display_brightness": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"display_brightness": VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Display switch-on duration (numeric)
Sets the time before the display is automatically switched off. Value can be found in the published state on the
display_switch_on_duration property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"display_switch_on_duration": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"display_switch_on_duration": VALUE}. The minimal value is
5 and the maximum value is
30. The unit of this value is
s.
Display orientation (enum)
You can rotate the display content by 180° here. This is recommended if your thermostat is fitted vertically, for instance.. Value can be found in the published state on the
display_orientation property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"display_orientation": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"display_orientation": "VALUE"}. The possible values are:
standard_arrangement,
rotated_by_180_degrees.
Displayed temperature (enum)
Select which temperature should be displayed on your radiator thermostat display. Value can be found in the published state on the
displayed_temperature property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"displayed_temperature": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"displayed_temperature": "VALUE"}. The possible values are:
set_temperature,
measured_temperature.
Valve adaptation status (enum)
Specifies the current status of the valve adaptation. Value can be found in the published state on the
valve_adapt_status property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"valve_adapt_status": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
none,
ready_to_calibrate,
calibration_in_progress,
error,
success.
Automatic valve adaptation requested (binary)
Specifies if an automatic valve adaptation is being requested by the thermostat (for example after a successful firmware upgrade). If this is the case, the valve adaptation will be automatically started as soon as the adaptation status is 'ready_to_calibrate' or 'error'.. Value can be found in the published state on the
automatic_valve_adapt property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"automatic_valve_adapt": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true automatic valve adaptation requested is ON, if
false OFF.
Trigger adaptation process (enum)
Trigger the valve adaptation process. Only possible when the adaptation status is 'ready_to_calibrate' or 'error'.. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"valve_adapt_process": "VALUE"}. The possible values are:
adapt.
Error state (text)
Indicates whether the device encounters any errors or not. Value can be found in the published state on the
error_state property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"error_state": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value.
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"battery": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Battery low (binary)
Empty battery indicator. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery_low property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true battery low is ON, if
false OFF.
Weekly schedule monday (text)
Value can be found in the published state on the
weekly_schedule_monday property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"weekly_schedule_monday": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"weekly_schedule_monday": "VALUE"}.
Weekly schedule tuesday (text)
Value can be found in the published state on the
weekly_schedule_tuesday property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"weekly_schedule_tuesday": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"weekly_schedule_tuesday": "VALUE"}.
Weekly schedule wednesday (text)
Value can be found in the published state on the
weekly_schedule_wednesday property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"weekly_schedule_wednesday": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"weekly_schedule_wednesday": "VALUE"}.
Weekly schedule thursday (text)
Value can be found in the published state on the
weekly_schedule_thursday property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"weekly_schedule_thursday": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"weekly_schedule_thursday": "VALUE"}.
Weekly schedule friday (text)
Value can be found in the published state on the
weekly_schedule_friday property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"weekly_schedule_friday": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"weekly_schedule_friday": "VALUE"}.
Weekly schedule saturday (text)
Value can be found in the published state on the
weekly_schedule_saturday property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"weekly_schedule_saturday": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"weekly_schedule_saturday": "VALUE"}.
Weekly schedule sunday (text)
Value can be found in the published state on the
weekly_schedule_sunday property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"weekly_schedule_sunday": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"weekly_schedule_sunday": "VALUE"}.