Bosch BTH-RA

Model BTH-RA Vendor Bosch Description Radiator thermostat II Exposes climate (local_temperature, local_temperature_calibration, occupied_heating_setpoint, system_mode, running_state, pi_heating_demand), setpoint_change_source, operating_mode, window_detection, boost_heating, remote_temperature, child_lock, display_brightness, display_switch_on_duration, display_orientation, displayed_temperature, valve_adapt_status, automatic_valve_adapt, valve_adapt_process, error_state, battery, battery_low, weekly_schedule_monday, weekly_schedule_tuesday, weekly_schedule_wednesday, weekly_schedule_thursday, weekly_schedule_friday, weekly_schedule_saturday, weekly_schedule_sunday Picture

To pair this device you have to install the device via its installation code. Since this TRV comes in two different flavors (Zigbee only vs. Zigbee and Matter), the pairing process slightly differs between the two.

The installation code can be obtained by scanning the QR-code on the inside of the battery cover with your smartphone. Then put the device into pairing mode, by reseating a battery. The device is in pairing mode, when the display shows ">o<". Don't press the button on the valve, before pairing is completed. Now proceed to section "Zigbee2MQTT Install Code" below.

In case you are trying to pair the variant with Matter-support, the QR code is for Matter only. You can construct Install code from the IEEE Address and Install code (it is next to QR code): Bosch prefix (40 characters), IEEE Address (16), DLK, Install code (36). Example of Install code: RB01SG0D83101826480080000000000000000000XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXDLKXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX The device also needs to be in Zigbee-pairing mode. After resetting it, it will indicate its pairing mode by LED-flash:

Blue flashing: Matter pairing Mode

Orange flashing: Zigbee pairing Mode To leave Matter pairing Mode and enter Zigbee pairing mode, hold the main button for 3 seconds after Factory reset. The display should confirm with a "Z" that you switched to Zigbee paring Mode. Now proceed to section "Zigbee2MQTT Install Code" below.

In zigbee2mqtt navigate to "Settings" --> "Tools" and click on "Add install code". Paste the Install Code and confirm by clicking "OK", then ensure permit joining is active. Wait for your device to be joined. The valve should still show ">o<" on its display. Now you can press the button on the valve to initiate valve adaption.

To factory reset the device remove one of the batteries. While pressing and holding the device's main button on the front, insert the battery back. As soon as the device's LED is starting to blink orange while showing "RES", release the main button and press and hold it again until the device's LED is lighting up green. The device will then restart into the calibration process and look for a Zigbee network to join. In case something went wrong, the device's LED will start to blink red. The process has then to be start all over again.

The system_mode exposed by the device according to zigbee specification is always 'heat'. To set or read the actual operation mode of the device, use the manufacturer-specific feature 'operating mode' (see below).

In operating mode schedule the thermostat follows its built-in weekly schedule. Set it per day with weekly_schedule_monday … weekly_schedule_sunday , using 1–10 transitions in the format HH:MM/temperature , separated by spaces, e.g. 00:00/17 06:00/21 08:00/17 16:00/21.5 22:00/17 . Temperatures are 5–30 °C in steps of 0.1 °C. The order of the transitions does not matter. Every day needs at least one transition, an empty day is refused. Until a day's first transition, the previous day's last transition applies. For the transition that is currently active, a new temperature may only apply from the next transition on.

The schedule is read when the thermostat is paired. For a thermostat paired earlier, reconfigure it, or publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"weekly_schedule_monday": "", "weekly_schedule_tuesday": "", "weekly_schedule_wednesday": "", "weekly_schedule_thursday": "", "weekly_schedule_friday": "", "weekly_schedule_saturday": "", "weekly_schedule_sunday": ""} .

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

How to use device type specific configuration

thermostat_unit : Controls the temperature unit of the thermostat (default celsius). The value must be one of celsius , fahrenheit

This climate device supports the following features: local_temperature , local_temperature_calibration , occupied_heating_setpoint , system_mode , running_state , pi_heating_demand .

occupied_heating_setpoint : Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 5 and 30 . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint": ""} .

: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic with payload where is the °C between and . To read send a message to with payload . pi_heating_demand : Position of the valve (= demanded heat) where 0% is fully closed and 100% is fully open. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"pi_heating_demand": VALUE} where VALUE is the % between 0 and 100 . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"pi_heating_demand": ""} .

: Position of the valve (= demanded heat) where 0% is fully closed and 100% is fully open. To control publish a message to topic with payload where is the % between and . To read send a message to with payload . local_temperature : Temperature used by the heating algorithm. This is the temperature measured on the device (by default) or the remote temperature (if set within the last 30 min). (in °C). To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"local_temperature": ""} .

: Temperature used by the heating algorithm. This is the temperature measured on the device (by default) or the remote temperature (if set within the last 30 min). (in °C). To read send a message to with payload . system_mode : Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"system_mode": "VALUE"} where VALUE is one of: heat . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"system_mode": ""} .

: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic with payload where is one of: . To read send a message to with payload . running_state : The current running state. Possible values are: idle , heat . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"running_state": ""} .

: The current running state. Possible values are: , . To read send a message to with payload . local_temperature_calibration : Offset to add/subtract to the local temperature. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"local_temperature_calibration": VALUE}. To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"local_temperature": ""} .The minimal value is -5 and the maximum value is 5 with a step size of 0.1 .

Source of the current setpoint temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the setpoint_change_source property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"setpoint_change_source": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: manual , schedule , externally .

Bosch-specific operating mode. Value can be found in the published state on the operating_mode property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"operating_mode": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"operating_mode": "VALUE"} . The possible values are: schedule , manual , pause .

Activates the window open mode, where the thermostat disables any heating/cooling to prevent unnecessary energy consumption. Please keep in mind that the device itself does not detect any open windows!. Value can be found in the published state on the window_detection property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"window_detection": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"window_detection": "VALUE"} . If value equals ON window detection is ON, if OFF OFF.

Activate boost heating (opens TRV for 5 minutes). Value can be found in the published state on the boost_heating property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"boost_heating": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"boost_heating": "VALUE"} . If value equals ON activate boost heating is ON, if OFF OFF.

Input for remote temperature sensor. Required at least every 30 minutes to prevent fallback to the internal sensor!. Value can be found in the published state on the remote_temperature property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"remote_temperature": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"remote_temperature": VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 35 . The unit of this value is °C .

Enables/disables physical input on the thermostat. Value can be found in the published state on the child_lock property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"child_lock": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"child_lock": "VALUE"} . If value equals LOCK child lock is ON, if UNLOCK OFF.

Sets brightness of the display. Value can be found in the published state on the display_brightness property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"display_brightness": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"display_brightness": VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Sets the time before the display is automatically switched off. Value can be found in the published state on the display_switch_on_duration property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"display_switch_on_duration": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"display_switch_on_duration": VALUE} . The minimal value is 5 and the maximum value is 30 . The unit of this value is s .

You can rotate the display content by 180° here. This is recommended if your thermostat is fitted vertically, for instance.. Value can be found in the published state on the display_orientation property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"display_orientation": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"display_orientation": "VALUE"} . The possible values are: standard_arrangement , rotated_by_180_degrees .

Select which temperature should be displayed on your radiator thermostat display. Value can be found in the published state on the displayed_temperature property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"displayed_temperature": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"displayed_temperature": "VALUE"} . The possible values are: set_temperature , measured_temperature .

Specifies the current status of the valve adaptation. Value can be found in the published state on the valve_adapt_status property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"valve_adapt_status": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: none , ready_to_calibrate , calibration_in_progress , error , success .

Specifies if an automatic valve adaptation is being requested by the thermostat (for example after a successful firmware upgrade). If this is the case, the valve adaptation will be automatically started as soon as the adaptation status is 'ready_to_calibrate' or 'error'.. Value can be found in the published state on the automatic_valve_adapt property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"automatic_valve_adapt": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true automatic valve adaptation requested is ON, if false OFF.

Trigger the valve adaptation process. Only possible when the adaptation status is 'ready_to_calibrate' or 'error'.. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"valve_adapt_process": "VALUE"} . The possible values are: adapt .

Indicates whether the device encounters any errors or not. Value can be found in the published state on the error_state property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"error_state": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value.

Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"battery": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Empty battery indicator. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_low property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true battery low is ON, if false OFF.

Value can be found in the published state on the weekly_schedule_monday property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"weekly_schedule_monday": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"weekly_schedule_monday": "VALUE"} .

Value can be found in the published state on the weekly_schedule_tuesday property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"weekly_schedule_tuesday": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"weekly_schedule_tuesday": "VALUE"} .

Value can be found in the published state on the weekly_schedule_wednesday property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"weekly_schedule_wednesday": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"weekly_schedule_wednesday": "VALUE"} .

Value can be found in the published state on the weekly_schedule_thursday property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"weekly_schedule_thursday": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"weekly_schedule_thursday": "VALUE"} .

Value can be found in the published state on the weekly_schedule_friday property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"weekly_schedule_friday": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"weekly_schedule_friday": "VALUE"} .

Value can be found in the published state on the weekly_schedule_saturday property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"weekly_schedule_saturday": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"weekly_schedule_saturday": "VALUE"} .