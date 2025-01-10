Bosch BSEN-M

Model BSEN-M Vendor Bosch Description Motion detector Exposes tamper, occupancy, voltage, battery_low, sensitivity_level, test_mode, illuminance, temperature Picture

To pair this device you have to install the device via its installation code. The installation code can be obtained by scanning the QR-code on the inside of the battery cover with your smartphone. Then get the device into pairing mode. In zigbee2mqtt navigate to "Settings" --> "Tools" and click on "Add install code". Paste the code you got from the QR-code and confirm by clicking "OK" which will get zigbee2mqtt into pairing mode automatically. Wait for your device to be joined.

How to use device type specific configuration

illuminance_calibration : Calibrates the illuminance value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

temperature_calibration : Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

temperature_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

illuminance_raw : Expose the raw illuminance value. The value must be true or false

Indicates whether the device is tampered. Value can be found in the published state on the tamper property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true tamper state is ON, if false OFF.

Indicates whether the device detected any motion in the surroundings. Value can be found in the published state on the occupancy property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true occupancy state is ON, if false OFF.

Reported battery voltage in millivolts. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"voltage": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is mV .

Empty battery indicator. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_low property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true battery low is ON, if false OFF.

Specifies the selected sensitivity level on the back of the device (either 'pet immunity' or 'sneak-by guard').. Value can be found in the published state on the sensitivity_level property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"sensitivity_level": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: pet_immunity , sneak_by_guard , unknown .

Activate the test mode. In this mode, the device blinks on every detected motion without any wait time in between to verify the installation. Please keep in mind that it can take up to 45 seconds for the test mode to be activated.. Value can be found in the published state on the test_mode property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"test_mode": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"test_mode": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON test mode is ON, if OFF OFF.

Measured illuminance. Value can be found in the published state on the illuminance property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"illuminance": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is lx .