BSEED BSEED_TS0601_cover

Model BSEED_TS0601_cover Vendor BSEED Description Zigbee curtain switch Exposes cover (state, position), linkquality Picture

Press down and set simultaneously until LED flashes red.

Calibration can be done manualy by pressing and holding pause button until it start blinking then press open and wait the time needed then press open again.

How to use device type specific configuration

invert_cover : Inverts the cover position, false: open=100,close=0, true: open=0,close=100 (default false). The value must be true or false

The current state of this cover is in the published state under the state property (value is OPEN or CLOSE ). To control this cover publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "OPEN"} , {"state": "CLOSE"} , {"state": "STOP"} . It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To change the position publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"position": VALUE} where VALUE is a number between 0 and 100 .