Zigbee2MQTT

BSEED BSEED_TS0601_cover

ModelBSEED_TS0601_cover
VendorBSEED
DescriptionZigbee curtain switch
Exposescover (state, position), linkquality
PictureBSEED BSEED_TS0601_cover

Notes

Pairing

Press down and set simultaneously until LED flashes red.

Calibration

Calibration can be done manualy by pressing and holding pause button until it start blinking then press open and wait the time needed then press open again.

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • invert_cover: Inverts the cover position, false: open=100,close=0, true: open=0,close=100 (default false). The value must be true or false

Exposes

Cover

The current state of this cover is in the published state under the state property (value is OPEN or CLOSE). To control this cover publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "OPEN"}, {"state": "CLOSE"}, {"state": "STOP"}. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To change the position publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"position": VALUE} where VALUE is a number between 0 and 100.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.