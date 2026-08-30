BSEED BSEED_TS0601_cover

Model BSEED_TS0601_cover Vendor BSEED Description Zigbee curtain switch Exposes cover (state, position) Picture

Press down and set simultaneously until LED flashes red.

Calibration can be done manually by pressing and holding pause button until it start blinking then press open and wait the time needed then press open again.

How to use device type specific configuration

invert_cover : Inverts the cover position and state, false: open=100,close=0, true: open=0,close=100 (default false). The value must be true or false