Imhotep Creation BRI4P

ModelBRI4P
VendorImhotep Creation
DescriptionBRI4P Bridge for underfloor heating central and local thermostats
Exposeslinkquality
Options

  • thermostat_unit: Controls the temperature unit of the thermostat (default celsius). The value must be one of celsius, fahrenheit

Exposes

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.