Bosch BMCT-SLZ

Model BMCT-SLZ Vendor Bosch Description Bosch Light/shutter control unit II Exposes device_type, switch_type, switch (state), power_on_behavior, child_lock, cover (state, position), motor_state, calibration_closing_time, calibration_opening_time, linkquality Picture

The device can operate either as a two-channel light switch or as roller shutter/window blind. The operation mode is set after the initial pairing. Currently, the light switch operation mode is configured as a default. Roller shutter operation mode is not supported yet.

How to use device type specific configuration

invert_cover : Inverts the cover position, false: open=100,close=0, true: open=0,close=100 (default false). The value must be true or false

state_action : State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be true or false

Device type: . Value can be found in the published state on the device_type property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"device_type": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"device_type": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: light , shutter .

Module controlled by a rocker switch or a button. Value can be found in the published state on the switch_type property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"switch_type": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"switch_type": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: button , button_key_change , rocker_switch , rocker_rwitch_key_change .

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_left property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_left": "ON"} , {"state_left": "OFF"} or {"state_left": "TOGGLE"} . To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state_left": ""} .

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_right property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_right": "ON"} , {"state_right": "OFF"} or {"state_right": "TOGGLE"} . To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state_right": ""} .

Controls the behavior when the device is powered on after power loss. Value can be found in the published state on the power_on_behavior_right property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"power_on_behavior_right": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"power_on_behavior_right": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: off , previous , on .

Controls the behavior when the device is powered on after power loss. Value can be found in the published state on the power_on_behavior_left property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"power_on_behavior_left": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"power_on_behavior_left": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: off , previous , on .

Enable/Disable child lock. Value can be found in the published state on the child_lock_left property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"child_lock_left": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"child_lock_left": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON child_lock is ON, if OFF OFF.

Enable/Disable child lock. Value can be found in the published state on the child_lock_right property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"child_lock_right": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"child_lock_right": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON child_lock is ON, if OFF OFF.

The current state of this cover is in the published state under the state property (value is OPEN or CLOSE ). To control this cover publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "OPEN"} , {"state": "CLOSE"} , {"state": "STOP"} . To read the current state of this cover publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state": ""} . To change the position publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"position": VALUE} where VALUE is a number between 0 and 100 .

Shutter motor actual state . Value can be found in the published state on the motor_state property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: idle , opening , closing .

Enable/Disable child lock. Value can be found in the published state on the child_lock property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"child_lock": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"child_lock": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON child_lock is ON, if OFF OFF.

Calibration opening time. Value can be found in the published state on the calibration_closing_time property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"calibration_closing_time": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"calibration_closing_time": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 90 . The unit of this value is S .

Calibration closing time. Value can be found in the published state on the calibration_opening_time property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"calibration_opening_time": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"calibration_opening_time": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 90 . The unit of this value is S .