Bosch BMCT-SLZ
|Model
|BMCT-SLZ
|Vendor
|Bosch
|Description
|Bosch Light/shutter control unit II
|Exposes
|device_type, switch_type, switch (state), power_on_behavior, child_lock, cover (state, position), motor_state, calibration_closing_time, calibration_opening_time, linkquality
|Picture
Notes
The device can operate either as a two-channel light switch or as roller shutter/window blind. The operation mode is set after the initial pairing. Currently, the light switch operation mode is configured as a default. Roller shutter operation mode is not supported yet.
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
invert_cover: Inverts the cover position, false: open=100,close=0, true: open=0,close=100 (default false). The value must be
trueor
false
state_action: State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be
trueor
false
Exposes
Device_type (enum)
Device type: . Value can be found in the published state on the
device_type property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"device_type": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"device_type": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
light,
shutter.
Switch_type (enum)
Module controlled by a rocker switch or a button. Value can be found in the published state on the
switch_type property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"switch_type": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"switch_type": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
button,
button_key_change,
rocker_switch,
rocker_rwitch_key_change.
Switch (left endpoint)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state_left property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_left": "ON"},
{"state_left": "OFF"} or
{"state_left": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"state_left": ""}.
Switch (right endpoint)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state_right property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_right": "ON"},
{"state_right": "OFF"} or
{"state_right": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"state_right": ""}.
Power_on_behavior (enum, right endpoint)
Controls the behavior when the device is powered on after power loss. Value can be found in the published state on the
power_on_behavior_right property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"power_on_behavior_right": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"power_on_behavior_right": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
off,
previous,
on.
Power_on_behavior (enum, left endpoint)
Controls the behavior when the device is powered on after power loss. Value can be found in the published state on the
power_on_behavior_left property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"power_on_behavior_left": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"power_on_behavior_left": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
off,
previous,
on.
Child_lock (binary, left endpoint)
Enable/Disable child lock. Value can be found in the published state on the
child_lock_left property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"child_lock_left": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"child_lock_left": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON child_lock is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Child_lock (binary, right endpoint)
Enable/Disable child lock. Value can be found in the published state on the
child_lock_right property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"child_lock_right": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"child_lock_right": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON child_lock is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Cover
The current state of this cover is in the published state under the
state property (value is
OPEN or
CLOSE). To control this cover publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state": "OPEN"},
{"state": "CLOSE"},
{"state": "STOP"}. To read the current state of this cover publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"state": ""}. To change the position publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"position": VALUE} where
VALUE is a number between
0 and
100.
Motor_state (enum)
Shutter motor actual state . Value can be found in the published state on the
motor_state property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
idle,
opening,
closing.
Child_lock (binary)
Enable/Disable child lock. Value can be found in the published state on the
child_lock property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"child_lock": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"child_lock": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON child_lock is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Calibration_closing_time (numeric)
Calibration opening time. Value can be found in the published state on the
calibration_closing_time property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"calibration_closing_time": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"calibration_closing_time": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
90. The unit of this value is
S.
Calibration_opening_time (numeric)
Calibration closing time. Value can be found in the published state on the
calibration_opening_time property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"calibration_opening_time": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"calibration_opening_time": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
90. The unit of this value is
S.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.