The device can operate in two modes. The operation mode is set after the initial pairing. Currently only Mode 1 works and is set by default. Mode 2 is not supported yet.

Mode 1: On/Off

The device behaves in a similar way to a rocker switch. You can actively switch devices on/off using the connected switch (optional).

Mode 2: Pulse

In this mode, the device behaves like a button. The circuit is briefly closed and the connected devices react to the short current pulse. A good example of this is stairwell lighting.